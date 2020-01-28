Road cop tells close pass driver to hand in licence (video); Journo stumbles across his nicked bike; Zwift does UK crap infra; Telegraph cites ‘safety fears’ over lack of helmets on Bikestormz rides; €200 fine for killing cyclist + more on the live blog

The Telegraph article, titled 'Cycling trend backed by Stormzy and featured on The One Show sparks safety fears', says that the One Show's coverage of the Bikestormz youth movement resulted in a backlash, mostly because the youngsters featured were not wearing helmets.
Bikestormz rideouts often involve youths riding en masse in urban areas: “We’re trying to get the youth, like me, into riding bikes and not joining gangs, doing drugs", says a young boy in The One Show segment.
The Telegraph article says that footage shows 'helmet-free youngsters riding alongside police officers', but fails to mention that they were not actually breaking the law by forgoing protective headgear. They quote Catherine Maddy of brain injury association Headway, who says: “We know how easy it can be to sustain a life-changing brain injury as a result of a cycling accident.
“Our position is based on key peer-reviewed research and expert opinion from leading neurosurgeons, coupled with the commonsense approach that wearing a cycle helmet will offer greater protection to one's fragile skull than not wearing one.
“Our message to all cyclists is please use your head, use a helmet.”
Alternatively, Cycling UK say they are opposed to mandatory helmets and helmet promotion campaigns in their headline message on their website: "Neither enforced helmet laws nor promotion campaigns have been shown to reduce serious head injuries, except by reducing cycling. The remaining cyclists do not gain any detectable reduction in risk, and they may lose some of the benefits from 'safety in numbers'.
"So instead of focusing on helmets, health and road safety professionals and others should promote cycling as a safe, normal, aspirational and enjoyable activity, using helmet-free role-models and imagery. Individual cyclists may sometimes choose to use helmets, either for confidence or because of the type of cycling they are doing. However, they should not feel under any pressure to wear them. For the sake of our health, it is more important to encourage people of all ages to cycle, than to make an issue of whether they use a helmet when doing so."