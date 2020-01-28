Road cop tells close pass driver to hand in licence (video); Journo stumbles across his nicked bike; Zwift does UK crap infra; Telegraph cites ‘safety fears’ over lack of helmets on Bikestormz rides; €200 fine for killing cyclist + more on the live blog

A Plymouth journalist has written of how he stumbled across his stolen bike – and managed to retrieve it.

Max Channon says the bike, which he bought for £50 a couple of years ago and refers to in his article as Crap Bike MK 1, was stolen a couple of weeks ago outside Plymouth Live’s offices.

He then bought another bike, Crap Bike MK 2, “on a certain social media market place for £30* and tried not to think too much about the fate of poor Crap Bike MK I.”

A tyre on the replacement bike punctured, and he took it to Halfords to be fixed and said that on his way there to pick it up at lunchtime “the planets aligned and fate threw a bike-shaped spanner in the works.”

He wrote: “There, chained up somewhere I most definitely had not left it - with a lock that wasn't mine - was Crap Bike MK I.”

He decided to wait it out and see what happened, and while he was waiting for 101 to be answered so he could finally report the theft, “a gentleman I have never seen before produced a key and began unlocking Crap Bike MK I.”

“I stuffed my phone into my pocket and barked: ‘That's my bike!’,” he said.

“Said gentleman looked a little surprised (but not that surprised) that an angry middle-aged man who knows lots of swear words was claiming ownership of the bike he was about to unlock.

“The gentleman claimed he'd bought Crap Bike MK I for £10 at ‘the Sunday market by the train station’ – but handed over Crap Bike MK I, and disappeared pretty sharpish.”

He added: “Thus concludes the remarkable tale of how I got my stolen bike back by accident (or fate) - and ended up with two crap bikes.

“Does anyone want to buy a crap bike?”

*The fact that there’s a pretty strong chance that a bike being sold online for £30 had also been nicked from its rightful owner wasn’t mentioned.