Live blog: BEAT Cycling Club braving post-Brexit Britain for 'Burning Brexit' ride in East Yorkshire tomorrow; Journalist draws line under Twitter sexism row; 4 minutes vs 20 minutes: the madness of driving through London + more

BEAT Cycling Club are mostly renowned for their track and pro continental teams... but to mark Britain leaving the EU, they're braving our isolated island to embark on a 145km 'Burning Brexit' ride through East Yorkshire. Anyone was able to book tickets and the ride is fully guided. Why are they doing this? Let BEAT explain:Â

"Brexit. A piece of world history. At midnight on the 31st January 2020, it will finally happen. Nobody knows how it ends. Will everything stay the same? Or is there total chaos and anarchy on the other side of the North Sea? The best way to find out is to investigate yourself.

"On the night that Brexit begins, we leave the safe mainland of the EU with 16 heroes and take the brave boat trip to the other side, and we invite you to join us. The moment the British awaken to their harsh reality, we make our first exploration together in the now-separated Great Britain; however, the question is whether we can return home on the boat afterwards... or will we get stuck?

"Participation is at your own risk. BEAT is not liable for unexpectedly being unable to return to the Netherlands because of the unclear consequences of Brexit with regards to free movement of people and resident's rights."

BEAT recommend attendees and anyone who wants to join them (it's an open invite on the roads) should have already started training for the Grand Prix Boris Johnson intermediate sprint... although they warn us it's highly likely this will be postponed several times.Â

For 145 euros those travelling from Rotterdam will have a return ferry ticket, accommodation and get to take part on the picturesque hilly ride on February 1st, before returning to mainland Europe on the 2nd assuming all goes well at the border. Find out more about the route details and the itinerary here.Â