A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise funds for round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley who was due to undergo surgery in Texas this morning after sustaining multiple injuries when he was hit from behind by a driver travelling at an estimated 70mph (read the full story here).

Lloyd Brett, who follows Quigley on LinkledIn and set up the page, said "Josh has been on an incredible journey around the world only to be struck by a car on his final furlong towards Florida which is absolutely heart breaking given how close he was to completing his journey and how close we are to Christmas and NY.

"ALL proceeds will go directly to support Josh on any costs he incurs to get him home and for him to finish this challenge ... he’s been inspiring people of his journey for the past several months - maybe time to give something back.

I can't begin to think of the things that maybe going through his mind at the moment. I am positive that the LinkedIn network will come together to support this mammoth challenge. Every little helps!"

So far, £740 has been raised and you can donate here.