road.cc Recommends episode 5 is live!

The road.cc Recommends YouTube show is live on our channel now, with 13 brilliant products that have made the grade this month. The show is all about taking a look at the selection and then diving off down tangents such as the merits of glamping.

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section; the crème de la crème products that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim. These are the bikes, components and accessories that really stand out.

We were really impressed by the Kinesis GTD V2 frameset. It's a master of everything from short fast riders to long touring miles and makes a decent argument for doing away with the N+1 approach.

Here are the products that made the cut:

Kinesis GTD V2 Frameset

Met Manta Aero Road Helmet

Fairlight Strael 3.0

Shimano XC5 SPD Shoes

Velocio Ultralight women's bib shorts

Schwalbe G-One R Tyres

7Mesh WK3 bib shorts

Rapha Women's Classic Jersey II

Repente Quasar Saddle

Mudhugger Phone Case

End to End by Paul Jones

Bontrager MIK Commuter Boot Bag

Altura Thunderstorm City 20 Pannier

This month’s buying advice centres around shoes. A very personal piece of your cycling wardrobe, we turn to Liam from the tech team to guide you through some of the considerations to make before you buy a new set of cycling kicks.

Becca talks about her sweaty friend and our regular Coffee Stop of the Month and suggested route features are back. This time we've gone to the Wild Carrot in Tetbury for the cafe stop, while Dave shows us a lovely route over the Quantocks. Best get your gravel bike ready!

Catch the show in the video above, and head on over to our YouTube channel for more road.cc vids. See you next month for episode 6!