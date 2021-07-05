road.cc Recommends episode 5 is live!

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
I use one for a deep clean of my chain every month or so, using my chain cleaner in the interim. I use cheap degreaser with it, after a 3 minute...
Simon I tend to agree, although the drinking wine/overweight only happened over a couple of years before the first event. Before that I was very...
Good point. Stand easy, Mods. Yes, clearly Titanus hasn't got to their pooter yet
But what happens when you start drafting someone? or a van?
I think overall Brexit is a very dumb idea, but as I understand it the current trade deal means UK customers would be better off if manufacturing...
O'Connor never really had a chance of Yellow, Pogacar was in full control, put in small effort on last climb to ensure a couple mins lead...
I'm not too up on Sram hydraulic fittings, but the hose kit you've mentioned there appears to have a banjo connection on one end. As far as I'm...
Erm? So - not removed by the police or kept as evidence or anything??
Original sin...
TPU tubes seem to make sense for my commuter - I wouldn't go tubeless because of the need to constantly top up tyre pressure....