road.cc Recommends episode 10 is live! Check out our monthly YouTube show

Episode 10 of our road.cc Recommends YouTube show is live and ready for you to enjoy while having a cuppa and a well-earned biscuit.

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the crème de la crème that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out.

There is plenty to get stuck into this month as it was a busy time for our reviewers. They were impressed with a whopping 15 products which was a lot to squeeze into what is already a packed show. But that just gives you more to have a look at.

> Check out the Bank View Cafe

As per usual, there was also the regular features of our cafe and route picks to go to. The cafe this month is The Bank View Cafe in the Sheffield area. With its spotty jersey design it is pretty easy to see on a grey winters day so if you’re in the area, pop in.

This month's route is an away day in Spain. The Carretera de la Cabra is a beautiful climb that heads away from the Southern Spanish coast on perfect and pretty much deserted winding tarmac. If you're looking to get away from the traffic, then this is a brilliant one to try.

> See the route on Komoot

After Becca auditions for the local panto, we get onto our buying advice section in which we talk about winter gloves.

Making the grade this month is:

Science in Sport Beta Fuel Gels

Vitus Dee VR City Bike Nexus 2021

VanMoof S3

TrainingPeaks Premium subscription

Strava Premium (annual subscription)

Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset

Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts – Men

Monton Pro Suutu Merino Socks

Hornit AIRO balance bike

Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket

Assos Assosoires Winter Gloves

All-City Gorilla Monsoon

BBB T-RexGrip

Continental GP5000 S TR tyre

CST Cito Tyre

Which one will take the coveted Product of the Month award? Watch the show to find out.