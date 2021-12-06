road.cc Recommends episode 10 is live! Check out our monthly YouTube show

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Tbh all of the above and especially the show pony provocateur himself Nige!
Oh catch yourself on. The van driver should have already clocked the cyclist before the other one rolled up (I don't condone his road sense at all...
40 years ago you say... Might there have been a change politically at that time, maybe a whole new ideology...
Do marathon runners get paid 400 times more than 100m runners?
the point is - I have dedicated degreaser to degrease my chain. I dont use Mucc Off nano-tech/nano-cleaner as a degreaser....
Bikeability Scotland is run by Cycling Scotland. Though they have a bit of a dilemma as they they are opposed to mandatory helmet wearing and see...
Well, until you actually measure it. https://osf.io/preprints/sportrxiv/k6bh8/
Your last paragraph is just multiple examples of why the base rate is important....
Sorry I wasn't suggesting that you brought up the argument, only that it had been brought up and your assertion was basically that....