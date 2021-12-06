Support road.cc

road.cc Recommends episode 10 is live! Check out our monthly YouTube show

road.cc Recommends is up and running, and it's time for episode 10 where we're bringing you 15 more great products from the likes of Shimano and Vitus, Coffee Stop of the Month and a Recommended Route in sunny Spain
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Dec 06, 2021 17:37
0

Episode 10 of our road.cc Recommends YouTube show is live and ready for you to enjoy while having a cuppa and a well-earned biscuit.

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the crème de la crème that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out.

Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts – Men RCCR

There is plenty to get stuck into this month as it was a busy time for our reviewers. They were impressed with a whopping 15 products which was a lot to squeeze into what is already a packed show. But that just gives you more to have a look at.

> Check out the Bank View Cafe

As per usual, there was also the regular features of our cafe and route picks to go to. The cafe this month is The Bank View Cafe in the Sheffield area. With its spotty jersey design it is pretty easy to see on a grey winters day so if you’re in the area, pop in.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset 6

This month's route is an away day in Spain. The Carretera de la Cabra is a beautiful climb that heads away from the Southern Spanish coast on perfect and pretty much deserted winding tarmac. If you're looking to get away from the traffic, then this is a  brilliant one to try.

> See the route on Komoot

After Becca auditions for the local panto, we get onto our buying advice section in which we talk about winter gloves.

Making the grade this month is:

Science in Sport Beta Fuel Gels
Vitus Dee VR City Bike Nexus 2021
VanMoof S3
TrainingPeaks Premium subscription
Strava Premium (annual subscription)
Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset
Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts – Men
Monton Pro Suutu Merino Socks
Hornit AIRO balance bike
Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket
Assos Assosoires Winter Gloves
All-City Gorilla Monsoon
BBB T-RexGrip
Continental GP5000 S TR tyre
CST Cito Tyre

Which one will take the coveted Product of the Month award? Watch the show to find out.

road.cc Recommends
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

