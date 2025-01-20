road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: the best money-no-object superbikes

Over the past year, we’ve ridden and reviewed some of the world’s top money-no-object bikes – highly priced cutting-edge machines that put in a massive performance with, well yes, price tags to match. Here are the very best of them.

To make it into this elite group, each bike had to meet key criteria. First, it must have been reviewed on road.cc in 2024. It’s not relevant when the bike was released, but it does matter if we’ve ridden and rated it in the last calendar year.

Second, this category covers bikes costing at least £9,000. Yes, that’s a lot of money; more than most of us can or will ever spend. Why have we gone with this figure? We could have chosen £7,000, £8,000 or any other price, but £9,000 is as good as any. Beyond this point, we tend to see professional-level bikes that use the best framesets and equally impressive components. We’re talking about serious investments here, and few compromises.

What matters most in this category is pure performance – how well each bike rides. Some feature cutting-edge technology, but what really counts is whether that tech translates into a better riding experience. While a few of these bikes are only available in high-end builds, others come in slightly more affordable versions too – but if you’re after bargain basement options then you’ll want to look elsewhere.

All of the money-no-object models featured here are bikes designed for the road. We’ve reviewed loads of gravel bikes and electric bikes in 2024, but none of them met the criteria to bag a place in our money-no-object category.

A heads-up: the prices listed below refer to the exact model we rode at the time we first published our reviews, and they might have changed since then. We’ve stuck with those original prices because they’re what our reviews were based upon, and changing things now would be unrealistic. If you're interested in a more detailed look at any of these bikes, you can always check out the full review via the link we’ve provided.

One final point is that you’ll see a £3,999 frameset here. We’ve included it in this category because the fully built-up bike we reviewed would retail at over £12,000, although you could spec it with less expensive components.

Without further ado, here are the money-no-object bikes that wowed our reviewers in 2024.

7. Pinarello Dogma F Dura Ace Di2 £13,000

The new Pinarello Dogma F Dura Ace Di2 sits at the top of the range, and although the latest redesign is more refinement than a complete overhaul, subtle changes have tweaked the performance, handling and efficiency to a level that can't be faulted, as you’d expect of a bike ridden by professionals at the highest levels.

The Dogma F is unapologetically stiff and efficient. Its ride is firm, and while reviewer Stu Kerton didn’t have an issue with that, you might find the vibration jarring over long distances on rough UK roads and be better off with Pinarello's endurance version, the Dogma X (see below).

All that frame/fork stiffness ensures superb power transfer and precise handling. With a complete weight of just 6.82kg, the Dogma F Dura Ace Di2 feels agile and responsive, particularly when you’re climbing, while it remains very planted on fast-flowing downhills. The bike’s handling inspires confidence, maintaining composure in challenging conditions. A dab of the brakes and a quick change of line at speed never upsets the Dogma's behaviour.

Aerodynamic refinements, such as a slimmer fork, narrower head tube, and re-engineered down tube, contribute to its speed. A new carbon fibre material, Toray M40X rather than the T1100 previously used, has allowed Pinarello to lower the frame weight while increasing stiffness.

High-end components complete the package, including a Shimano Dura-Ace 9200 Di2 groupset, Princeton Carbonworks Peak 4550 wheels, and Continental GP 5000S tyres. The Pinarello F is also available with SRAM Red Campagnolo and Super Record Wireless groupsets.

The Dogma F is a technical masterpiece. Very quick, aero and efficient, it’s capable of helping the best riders in the world win major races, although the ruthless stiffness and price will make it less appealing to some.

Why it’s here Incredible performance and characterisitics, but there's tough competition for a lot less cash

Read the review

6. Pinarello Dogma X Dura Ace Di2 £13,300

Although it’s a top-end road bike, when the Pinarello Dogma X Dura-Ace Di2 landed here at road.cc, reviewer Aaron Borrill wasn't especially enthusiastic because he’s more inclined towards aggressive race bikes, but his perspective on endurance bikes shifted completely as a result of his time on this model. Despite its slightly relaxed geometry and capacity for 35mm tyres, Aaron declared this the most comfortable bike with no sacrifice to speed or performance that he’s ever ridden. It's fast on flats, stable on descents, and climbs well, proving that ‘endurance’ doesn't have to mean ‘sluggish’.

Visually, the Dogma X retains the premium aesthetics of its race-bred sibling, the Dogma F, and the frame is built from high-quality Toray T1100 carbon, making it light at 7.4kg, yet robust.

Whether the X-Stays (with an elaborate arrangement where the chainstays meet the seat tube) reinforce lateral stiffness is up for debate, but the bike certainly offers a buttery-smooth ride quality. On the road, the Dogma X absorbs rough surfaces with ease. The wide 32mm tyres certainly contribute, and there's room for 35mm if you're feeling adventurous. The Princeton Grit 4540 wheels maintain speed and handle mixed terrains capably.

The Dogma X is a serious investment, but if you’re looking for a long-distance machine that doesn't compromise on speed or prestige, it’s well worth considering. This isn’t a race bike, but for endurance riding with all-road versatility, it excels. Aaron found himself reaching for it again and again, which says a lot coming from someone who usually prefers a racier setup.

Why it’s here Superb comfort and overall performance, and the Pinarello name – but that means it all comes at a significant cost

Read the review

5. Orbea Orca Aero M10iLTD £11,499

The Orbea Orca Aero M10iLTD is incredibly fast, offering efficiency which borders on that of a time trial bike while maintaining the versatility and easy-to-live-with riding position of a road race bike. With its aggressive design and aero features like the integrated storage box and bottle, it slices through the air effortlessly. It’s a dream for those looking for speed.

Get narrow and low, and the Orca Aero flies. On top of its aero shaping, you get a massive amount of stiffness provided by large-section tubing that could easily handle all the power reviewer Stu Kerton could throw in its direction. Although firm, the ride isn’t uncomfortable, and the Orca Aero M10iLTD handles corners and descents like a pro, a short wheelbase adding to its nimbleness.

Equipped with Shimano’s top-tier Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and deep-section Oquo RP57 wheels, the components are as premium as the price, which starts at £11,499. It’s not the lightest aero bike around at 8kg, but it’s still responsive when you want to climb or accelerate.

The Orca Aero M10iLTD is an excellent choice for those who prioritise speed and aerodynamics, particularly triathletes or racers. While it’s pricier and a touch heavier than some competitors, its real-world performance and aero advantages are hard to beat.

Why it’s here Stunningly fast without sacrificing versatility, handling or comfort

Read the review

4. Factor O2 VAM £9,999

Factor has designed its new O2 VAM to be the ultimate lightweight climbing bike, but it hasn’t made sacrifices elsewhere to achieve this lofty aim. The low weight (our 54cm review model hit the scales at just 6.99kg), fabulous ride quality and top-level finishing kit result in an excellent bike, and its geometry allows you to push hard on the descents.

The O2 VAM is an ideal choice if you love tackling steep climbs. Factor has managed to create a bike that's incredibly light yet still feels solid and stable, even on rough descents. That’s a clever trick if you can pull it off.

The bike responds beautifully to power delivery, largely thanks to stiffness around the bottom bracket, making climbing feel easy and rewarding. And while it’s primarily designed with hills in mind, the O2 VAM handles flat sections and descents with equal skill, proving itself to be a versatile all-rounder. The handling is quick but never twitchy, offering precise control even on technical descents.

Factor’s attention to detail is obvious, from the aero touches to the use of high-quality components like CeramicSpeed bearings, Black Inc wheels and Goodyear tyres.

At £9,999, the O2 VAM isn’t cheap, but given its performance, weight, and premium finishing kit, it’s a solid investment. This isn’t a bike built just for climbing; it’s fun and capable on any terrain. Riding it is an absolute joy.

Why it’s here A master of climbing – but a bike that's also incredibly fun and extremely capable everywhere else

Read the review

3. Enigma Eikon Frame £3,999

The Enigma Eikon is an exceptional-quality 3Al/2.5V titanium road bike that combines top-level performance with comfort and stunning craftsmanship. From Enigma's Signature range, it’s handbuilt in the UK with painstaking attention to detail, offering custom geometry and a variety of finish options. The titanium frame provides sublime ride quality, delivering stiffness where you need it for efficient power transfer while softening road vibrations for a smooth experience.

Reviewer Stu Kerton found riding the Eikon to be a complete pleasure. It feels fast, responsive, and nimble without being too aggressive. The front-end stiffness and stable handling result in confidence, especially when you’re descending. The feedback from the frame and carbon fork is incredibly engaging, allowing you to feel connected to the road without ever being overwhelmed by it, and the Eikon’s ability to handle long stints without leaving you battered or overly fatigued makes it perfect for club rides, sportives and all-round general road rides.

Although not as light as a similarly priced carbon-fibre race bike (our built-up review bike came in at 8.39kg), the Eikon is a great climber thanks to its stiffness and responsiveness. You also get a decent amount of tyre clearance (32mm) by road bike standards and the ability to customise everything from the geometry to cable routing, so you can get exactly what you want.

In terms of aesthetics, the custom finishes are outstanding, and while it is a large investment, the Enigma Eikon is a brilliant choice if you’re after a high-performance titanium bike for life. It’s a real joy to ride, whether you’re on a quick blast around your local lanes or out all day.

Why it’s here Excellent in terms of the ride, and the handmade build quality is stunning

Read the review

2. Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS £9,749

The Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS combines lightness, stiffness, and aero features to deliver an outstanding ride that’s worthy of the WorldTour.

Weighing in at about the UCI’s minimum weight limit for racing (our review model hit the road.cc scales at 6,750g without pedals), this is a bike that’s quick on climbs and equally at home on flat roads.

It excels whether you’re hammering out hard efforts or taking it easy on longer rides. The sharp handling, especially through fast descents, makes it a joy to ride at speed, while the stiffness offers precision without sacrificing comfort.

The Aeroad is Canyon’s full-on aero bike but the Ultimate CFR comes with aerodynamic features developed in collaboration with Swiss Side. It’s a clean and sleek design with fully integrated cables and clearance for tyres up to 33mm wide. While it's not quite as aerodynamically efficient as the Aeroad, the Ultimate CFR is still highly slippery through the air.

The Ultimate CFR is available in various builds, the model we reviewed being built up with SRAM’s top-level Red groupset and Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels. Despite being ultra-light, it stayed composed and smooth throughout, never feeling twitchy or unsettled.

Okay, it costs nearly 10 grand but you get top-tier performance and that price is lower than some competitors in similar builds. Still, for this kind of cash, you’re going to be expecting one of the best road bikes money can buy, and that’s exactly what you get. The Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS is light, nimble, very stiff and an all-round great bike to ride.

Why it's here Stunning performance thanks to excellent stiffness, a very low weight and a sublime ride quality

Read the review

1. Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS £9,749

At number one, the road.cc Recommends Money-No-Object Bike of the Year 2024/25 is the Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS – so Canyon takes the top two places this year.

The Aeroad CFR sits alongside the Ultimate CFR (above) at the top of Canyon’s road race bike range, offering a fabulous blend of speed, stiffness, and all-around performance. While its design is focused on aerodynamics, it also offers a lightweight and comfortable ride. This bike is in its element at high speeds, but it doesn't shy away from climbing or descending, making it an ideal option for everything from crit racing to long road rides.

Weighing just over 7kg (our medium-sized review bike was 7.07kg), the Aeroad responds quickly when you jack up the power, surging forward with minimal effort and delivering a nimble, agile performance. Its light weight and high level of stiffness mean it’s a decent climber, while the precise handling gives you confidence when cornering or navigating traffic.

In terms of comfort, the Aeroad is more forgiving than some aero bike rivals, smoothing out rougher roads more than you might expect for a bike of this type. Okay, there are plenty of more forgiving non-aero road bikes out there but it certainly allows for long rides without discomfort or early fatigue.

The high-end spec of our review bike – including a SRAM Red AXS groupset, Zipp 454 NSW wheels, and top-notch finishing kit – adds to the premium feel, and although it costs £9,749, that price tag is justified. It’s less than you’d have to spend on a bike of this quality from most other brands,

The Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS isn’t just an aero machine, it’s a versatile, well-rounded road bike that performs impressively in a wide range of situations. If you're looking for a top-tier road bike that doesn’t compromise on comfort or climbing ability, it is excellent.

Why it wins Stunning performance right across the board from this versatile aero machine

Read the review