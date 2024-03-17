Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTap Tailor Made 2024

The Orro Venturi STC aero road bike has undergone some subtle tweaks that have made it lighter, with cleaner, smoother aesthetics. The great thing is, though, Orro hasn't touched anything that would affect the ride quality, handling or speed: this is still an incredibly smooth, 'real world' fast, comfortable and fun bike to ride.
Orro Venturi STC: Ride
With its angular tube profiles, and aero sections increasing the size of the junctions, the Venturi STC looks like it should be a very firm ride, putting speed over all other considerations. But it's not like that at all.
This is a stiff bike, there is no denying that, but a combination of the grades of carbon used, the way it's laid up in the mould, and/or the profiles used throughout the frame creates a bike that has a surprisingly smooth ride.
There is basically no harshness whatsoever, and it's not a chore to ride on poor sections of road. That makes it efficient – by not getting pummelled by broken tarmac, you feel fresher for longer, and that makes it a fun bike to ride over all kinds of distances, so you aren't just limited to shorter, faster blasts.
The Venturi STC is a surprising all-rounder road bike.
The comfort from the frame is bolstered by the geometry. The front end isn't as steep as you'd expect, which just slows the steering down a tiny mount, removing any twitchiness. I found that had no drawbacks on my steep and technical test descent. The handling is still direct and fast enough to cope with the off-camber chicane section at the top, while also mastering the faster, flowing corners further down the hill. Even at speeds approaching 50mph through the various bends it felt well planted and gives plenty of confidence.
This also means you can ride the Venturi past a gateway without worrying that your front wheel is about to take a slap from a crosswind. When it happens, the lack of twitchiness means the bike doesn't feel nervous or a handful.
I like a bike that offers a lot of feedback, letting you know everything that is happening beneath the tyres, and this Venturi does an excellent job of this. The lack of harshness means there is no road buzz to interfere with the signals coming through from the tyres, so you know what the bike is up to, and this all adds to the rider/bike experience. It's an easy bike to ride fast, and you don't need to be a demon descender or seasoned race to get the best out of it.
Away from all of those descending shenanigans the Orro is a capable climber, too, in part thanks to its stiffness through the lower half of the frame, but also the fact that it registered at just 7.55kg on our scales. None too shabby for an aero bike with deep-section wheels.
Overall, I don't think the Venturi STC really puts a foot (or should that be wheel) wrong in terms of the ride, especially if your main focus is on speed.
Orro Venturi STC: Frame & Fork
Up above I mentioned that the Venturi has seen a couple of small tweaks over the previous version that I reviewed back at the end of 2020, although they aren't necessarily noticeable from the outside.
Orro designs all of its bikes in the UK and it has manged to reduce weight from the frame – by around 80g in this medium size – without sacrificing stiffness. An EPS latex core is now used in the mould, too, which makes sure that the frame is clean and smooth internally. That reduces excess material and therefore weight.
It still uses the same spread tow carbon (STC) which means the fibres are arranged in flat, wide tapes like ribbons woven together.
This is how Sigmatex, which produces it, describes it: "Spread tow fabrics are very thin, are ultra-lightweight, have near zero crimp and fewer interlacing points. As well as being aesthetically pleasing, this technology has improved mechanical performance at a reduced thickness and cost when compared to standard 2D fabrics using 1k fibres. It is said to reduce weight and increase stiffness."
You can also get this model of Venturi in three colour schemes: this matt black, black/gold gloss and blue/silver gloss.
The frame and fork are designed around a 28mm tyre, with areas like the down tube and seat tube sitting very close to the tyres for that aerodynamic effect. The fork crown is integrated into the frame as well.
As for the brake hoses, they are run internally right from the levers to add to that clean and smooth look, while the seatpost is also an aero design, with the clamping system integrated into the seat tube.
Orro has designed the frame to use a BB86 press-fit style bottom bracket. Pressing the bearing cups into the frame rather than have them sit outboard means the bottom bracket shell can be wider without affecting the distance between the cranks, the q-factor.
The wider shell means the down tube can be larger, as can the other tubes that adjoin it, which gives increased stiffness at this important area – ideal for resisting high pedalling forces, especially when out of the saddle.
Orro Venturi STC: Geometry
The Venturi is available in four sizes, with top tube lengths of 523mm up to 576mm.
The medium here has a 540mm top tube, and a head tube length of 143mm. As I said earlier, that head tube doesn't sit at as steep an angle as you'd expect, though, just 72 degrees in fact.
The seat tube is steeper at 74 degrees, which enables you to get yourself in a forward position over the bottom bracket to really drive the power out.
The wheelbase is 988mm, so short enough to keep the bike feeling nimble, which is what helps it feel so much fun in the corners.
In terms of stack and reach, this bike measures 542mm and 385mm respectively.
Orro Venturi STC: Finishing kit & prices
Orro offers a range of Venturi STC models, all of them using electronic groupsets from either Shimano (Di2) or SRAM (eTap).
The Shimano builds are 105 (£3,199.99), Ultegra (£3,799.99) and a limited-edition Signature model with Dura-Ace and Zipp 404 deep-section wheels among other extras. It's a web exclusive offering at £6,599.99. SRAM options include Rival eTap (£3,599.99) and Red (£7,299.99).
Then on top of those builds you also get the choice of the Tailor Made models, which get an upgrade in components and wheels. The 105 Tailor Made is £3,999.99, and the Ultegra is £4,699.99. Rival costs £4,599.99 and the Force Tailor Made model we have in for review is £4,999.99.
Our build consists of the latest SRAM Force eTap groupset (of which a review is imminent) which uses a 48/35-tooth chainset and a 12-speed 10-33 cassette.
I've said this many times before, but I get on really well with the ratios on offer with SRAM's groupsets. The smaller chainrings suit my high cadence style and I find the 48T ring efficient with pretty much the whole cassette. The single button operation on each shifter works very well, too.
The handlebar and stem are both from Vision, with the alloy SMR Integrated used for the latter paired to the Trimax Aero bar.
The carbon bar is comfortable with its flat, aero-styled tops, and the use of a two-piece cockpit gives you plenty of adjustment options over an integrated setup.
For the saddle Orro has specced a San Marco Shortfit Racing model on its website, but our bike came fitted with an Orro branded SLR, which I found to be a lovely shape with my preferred minimal padding.
Orro Venturi STC: Wheels & tyres
The wheels are also from Vision in the shape of its SC55 which, as their name suggests, has a 55mm-deep carbon fibre rim.
It's a fast-feeling set of wheels which, when paired with the frame and fork, complete the aero package. Above 20mph you get a noticeable boost of speed for your effort compared with shallower rims, and they make that cool 'wooshy' sound as they roll.
Stiffness is good throughout, so there is no noticeable flex when you're out of the saddle when sprinting or climbing.
Again, we have a different model to what is specced on the website when it comes to tyres, which sometimes happens on review bikes. Ours is fitted with Continental's GP5000s while Orro's component list says they should be Vredestein Fortezza.
Orro Venturi STC: Value
I've always considered Orro's pricing on the Venturi STC models competitive, and that hasn't changed.
I rated Handsling's A1R0evo highly when I reviewed it last year, and it's a similarly styled bike to the Venturi. But in a Force eTap build with deep-section wheels it comes in at £5,719.99.
Specialized claims that nothing is faster than its Tarmac SL8, and Jamie was certainly impressed when he reviewed the S-Works model at the end of 2023. But with a similar build to the Venturi STC, the SL8 Pro costs a whopping £8,000, which even the addition of a DUB power meter can't balance out.
Canyon's Aeroad is a very slippery, fast bike, and with its integrated cable and hose routing looks just as clean as the Venturi STC. The CF SLX 8 comes with a Force eTap groupset which includes a powermeter, and Zipp 404 wheels. Weight-wise it's around 300g heavier than the Orro, and money-wise it's a bit pricier too, at £6,299.
Orro Venturi STC: Conclusion
The Venturi STC has long been one of my favourite bikes and that continues to be the case. While the updates to the latest version are minimal, it at least means that Orro has tweaked a winning formula. On top of the performance, the Venturi is very well priced for the specification, which means that overall it is a very impressive package.
Verdict
Real world aerodynamics and well-designed geometry create an excellent bike that is fast and easy to ride
Make and model: Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTap Tailor Made
List the components used to build up the bike.
Seatpost: ORRO Carbon Aero
Bottom Bracket: BB86
Front Derailleur: Sram Force eTap AXS
Saddle: San Marco Shortfit Racing
Stem: Vision SMR Alloy Integrated
Cassette: Sram Force 10-33
Shifters: Sram Force eTap AXS
Tyres: Vredestein Fortezza Tubeless
Rear Derailleur: Sram Force eTap AXS
Brake Calipers: Sram Force AXS
Handlebar: Vision Trimax Aero
Chainset: Sram Force 35/48
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Orro says, "Our brand new Venturi STC is an evolution of our much-loved speed machine. We knew nothing had to be revolutionised with this aero bike so we have kept the geometry and handling that makes the Venturi so easy to ride and updated the frame and cockpit to make it even better. We now have a fully integrated cockpit on every model for improved front-end aero performance and a clean look.
The Venturi is an aerodynamically optimised frame that rewards you with brilliant speed. This is a bike that encourages you to ride fast but lets you cruise in comfort when you want to calm things down."
The Venturi STC is a fast and efficient aero bike, that is surprisingly comfortable considering its tube profiles and stiffness.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
The Tailor Made models sit slightly above the standard options. You'll find a full list of the builds and options available in the main review.
Overall rating for frame and fork
10/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
A quality frameset finished to a high level inside and out.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
The frame and fork both use spread tow carbon (STC) fibre produced by Sigmatex.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The Venturi has a short wheelbase for a nimble feeling, and a steep seat angle allows you to get the power down. The front end is slacker than most performance road bikes, though, a bit closer to an endurance bike, which keeps the steering on the neutral side and makes the Orro easy to ride.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
The stack and reach figures are fairly typical for this kind of bike, so no real surprises there.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
The ride quality of the frame and fork is very good; the Venturi STC is a comfortable bike to ride.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
Stiffness is impressive, especially around the lower part of the frame which is designed to cope with pedalling forces.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
That stiff frame and fork mean the Orro feels efficient, especially when paired with the low overall weight of 7.5kg.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
None.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? On the fun side of neutral.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The handling is quick and direct enough for everything I asked it to do. Compared to a peloton-ready race machine it is a touch slower, but that means there is no twitchiness at speed.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I was a big fan of the Orro-branded Selle Italia SLR, and the Vision handlebar is a great shape, providing multiple hand positions.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The Vision wheels have plenty of lateral stiffness, so efforts out of the saddle don't see any power-wasting flex.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
I find the smaller chainrings and wide-ranging cassette used on SRAM's eTap groupsets very efficient; they just seem to suit my riding style.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
9/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
9/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
9/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
10/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
9/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
9/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
The Force eTap groupset works brilliantly. The gear shifts are quick and snappy, and the braking is powerful and precise.
Rate the wheels for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
8/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Deep enough to give an aero benefit, but not affected massively by crosswinds so their use isn't restricted to still, good weather days.
Rate the tyres for performance:
9/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
8/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
The Continetal GP5000s used here are stunning tyres, but they aren't the actual option supplied with the bike according to Orro's website.
Rate the controls for performance:
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
8/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
High-end kit to suit the quality of the frameset. I love the SLR saddle, and the use of a separate stem and handlebar means you get plenty of adjustment compared to a fully integrated setup.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is well priced, coming in cheaper than all of the rivals mentioned in the review.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
10/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
7/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Venturi STC is excellent. It has a stunning ride feel thanks to the high quality of the frame and the fork, plus you have the performance thanks to the aero design of the frame and well-specced components. And on top of all of this, it is well priced.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
If it's the one shown on their website it's actually just £4000, and seems to be an absolute bargain.