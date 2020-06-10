Is this the worst cycling jersey ever? The Hairy Nude kit "will get motorists looking twice", say its creators

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Simply too much choice. I would love to set the bike up truly Italian but the cmapags extra price seems to be for cosmetic and prestige from the...
I swear, everytime I visit this site, it becomes more and more left-wing bat5h1t crazy!...
Because customers who don't clean their bikes and keep an eye on their brake pads will only destroy a disk rather than their wheels within 6 months
Good, but meaningless. The vast magority of cycle lanes are dashed line advisory, which amazingly are completely fine to park in.
Switzerland is mountainous and mostly sub-zero during the winter. Driving conditions are more treacherous than in the UK. But I have lived there....
"Opponents of helmet compulsion point out that where such laws are introduced, they are accompanied by a decline in bike-riding, which has a...
herbie was a he. Chitty was a she, according to jeminma.[ look, youve frightened her!]
But is it reflective?
Thank you very much hawkinspeter, peted76 and Westy. Great advice (I couldn't get the multi quote to work).
The Master is such a lovely tyre