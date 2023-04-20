Support road.cc

Wahoo introduces Summit Freeride routeless climb detection feature to Elemnt GPS bike computers – so no more nasty surprises2023 Wahoo Summit Freeride - 7

Wahoo introduces Summit Freeride routeless climb detection feature to Elemnt GPS bike computers – so no more nasty surprises

You can now have climb-specific information displayed automatically on your screen whether or not you’re following a planned route, as Garmin does with its ClimbPro ascent planner
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Thu, Apr 20, 2023 13:11

First Published Apr 20, 2023

Wahoo Fitness has announced the introduction of Summit Freeride, a development of its existing Summit feature, which means climb data is now automatically available on every ride when you use an Elemnt GPS bike computer, whether or not you’re following a planned route.

> Check out the best cycling computers 2023

“The all-new Summit Freeride brings all the functionality of Wahoo’s Summit Segments, but without the need for a cyclist to use a pre-loaded route,” says Wahoo. “Summit Freeride now automatically detects climbs and displays in-depth information about upcoming, in-progress and completed climbs. Riders can even filter climbs ahead by level of difficulty, helping to conserve energy for the climbs that will require the most effort.

2023 Wahoo Summit Freeride - 2

Summit Freeride works by using the Wahoo Elemnt’s pre-installed maps and elevation data to scan the road ahead, calculate the elevation profile and detect upcoming climbs. Once a climb is detected, the computer will alert you when you’re approaching the start and it’ll be shown in the upcoming climb list.

“While on a climb, if the rider turns onto a new road and continues to climb, the Elemnt will dynamically adjust, recalculating and extending the climb,” says Wahoo. “Summit Freeride previews of the elevation ahead for the rider provide valuable information to enable better pacing from start to finish. When a detected climb is completed, it will be added to the completed climbs list.”

2023 Wahoo Summit Freeride - 6

The Summit feature was developed alongside the refreshed Wahoo Elemnt Roam but it was previously available only when following a planned route.

> Wahoo launches refreshed Elemnt Roam with more powerful colour screen: first ride impressions 

It’s similar in many ways to Garmin’s ClimbPro ascent planner. We reported last week that Garmin’s new Edge 540 and Edge 840 computers allow you to “view the remaining ascent and grade for each climb while riding freely without course navigation or search for climbs directly on the Edge and in the Garmin Connect smartphone app before heading out”.

> Garmin offers more solar charging with new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series GPS cycling computers

2023 Wahoo Summit Freeride - 1

Hammerhead and Bryton offer their own climbing-specific technology.

> Which GPS cycle computer is best for climbing? Garmin v Hammerhead v Bryton

2023 Wahoo Summit Freeride - 4

Wahoo’s Summit Freeride feature will be available for the latest versions of the Elemnt Roam and Elemnt Bolt bike computers from 2nd May 2023.

Get more info from Wahoo

