“Car brain strikes again”: Cyclists criticise ‘Caution School Ahead’ sign on bike lane, pointing that “drivers of two-tonne killing machines” are not given the same warning + more on the live blog

We’re inching closer to De Ronde… Adwitiya’s on the live blog seat to keep you entertained with the latest cycling news and views, and some cobbled fun along the way too
Fri, Apr 04, 2025 09:49
08:35
“Car brain strikes again”: Cyclists criticise ‘Caution School Ahead’ sign on bike lane, pointing that “drivers of two-tonne killing machines” are not given the same warning

On a day when active travel campaigners have urged for higher taxes to be levied on SUV owners, social media users have pointed out how a ‘Caution School Ahead’ sign on a bike lane, but not on the main road, might come off as duplicitous.

Cyclist and environmental campaigner Ola Løkken Nordrum posted the image of a Dublin bike lane with the sign, writing: “The car brain strikes again. Cyclists are warned to watch out for schoolchildren crossing the road, but are subsidised drivers of two-tonne killing machines (sorry, “hard-pressed SUV owners”) given the same warning? Of course not.”

Many agreed with Nordrum’s post, one person suggesting that it was “too late for April Fools”, while another said: “That’s at the end of my road, it’s been baffling me too.”

However, others pointed out that there would ideally be sign posts warning drivers that they’re approaching a school zone. One person wrote: “School children barely pay enough attention to notice cars, so they are less likely to notice a bike. Sometimes it's good to be reminded that there are pedestrians who pay so little attention that it almost seems deliberate.”

Sign in Exton Village warning cyclists to 'slow down for NHS sake' (Tom Jones, Twitter)

> “My head can only read this with Alan Partridge’s voice”: Homemade sign warns cyclists to “slow down for NHS sake” through village – “not racetrack”

Recently, we reported that a headteacher of a junior school in Cumbria had expressed excitement at the prospect of new cycle lanes being built outside the school to enable more children and families to make safe and active journeys to and from the site. However, the local councillors didn’t share the same level of excitement, many claiming the proposed infrastructure would “shrink” space for motorists and slow down traffic.

Last month, another segregated cycle lane near a London primary school was in the news, with a cyclist claiming that it was “blocked twice a day by parents parking illegally” during the school run, the council apparently dismissive of the issue suggesting "it doesn't matter because it’s only twice a day”.

09:50
“Delete that s*** now”: Everyone’s favourite ProTeam Unibet Tietama Rockets turns public enemy number one after posting Studio Ghibli AI art

Folks, a quick and easy lesson on how to lose followers on social media and turn cycling fans against you: Don’t use AI art. Sounds simple enough?

Perhaps not, for ProTeam Unibet Tietama Rockets, commonly seen as a light-hearted underdog Dutch team and well-liked by many cycling fans, who’re finding themselves the target of fans’ ire after they posted AI art to celebrate Lander Loockx’s victory at Paris-Camembert, made in the style of Studio Ghibli — you know, the mechanism which preys on legendary animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s (and countless others) decades of hard work.

Apologies for ruining your day, but here’s a range of replies under the social media posts:

“You guys are having a good season but this is the biggest L. AI garbage. Computer Rendered Artificial Pictures.”

“Delete this stolen AI crap.”

“Nobody wants your soulless AI slop.”

“Love Paris-Camembert, love that you won. Don’t love this.”

“You paid a photographer, but you stole from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, whose work AI stole from. Lost all respect for you for doing this.”

“F*** no, not cool, delete that s*** right now.”

Maybe if we bully AI art users enough they’ll go away?

mdavidford | 2 min ago
Quote:

a ‘Caution School Ahead’ sign on a bike lane, but not on the main road, might come off as duplicitous.

I do not think it means what you think it means. Unless there isn't actually a school ahead at all.

'Double standards', perhaps?

