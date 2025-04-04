“Car brain strikes again”: Cyclists criticise ‘Caution School Ahead’ sign on bike lane, pointing that “drivers of two-tonne killing machines” are not given the same warning + more on the live blog

On a day when active travel campaigners have urged for higher taxes to be levied on SUV owners, social media users have pointed out how a ‘Caution School Ahead’ sign on a bike lane, but not on the main road, might come off as duplicitous.

Cyclist and environmental campaigner Ola Løkken Nordrum posted the image of a Dublin bike lane with the sign, writing: “The car brain strikes again. Cyclists are warned to watch out for schoolchildren crossing the road, but are subsidised drivers of two-tonne killing machines (sorry, “hard-pressed SUV owners”) given the same warning? Of course not.”

Many agreed with Nordrum’s post, one person suggesting that it was “too late for April Fools”, while another said: “That’s at the end of my road, it’s been baffling me too.”

However, others pointed out that there would ideally be sign posts warning drivers that they’re approaching a school zone. One person wrote: “School children barely pay enough attention to notice cars, so they are less likely to notice a bike. Sometimes it's good to be reminded that there are pedestrians who pay so little attention that it almost seems deliberate.”

Recently, we reported that a headteacher of a junior school in Cumbria had expressed excitement at the prospect of new cycle lanes being built outside the school to enable more children and families to make safe and active journeys to and from the site. However, the local councillors didn’t share the same level of excitement, many claiming the proposed infrastructure would “shrink” space for motorists and slow down traffic.

Last month, another segregated cycle lane near a London primary school was in the news, with a cyclist claiming that it was “blocked twice a day by parents parking illegally” during the school run, the council apparently dismissive of the issue suggesting "it doesn't matter because it’s only twice a day”.