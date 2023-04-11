Garmin offers more solar charging with new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series GPS cycling computers

Garmin has introduced Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series GPS cycling computers – updates to the existing Edge 530 and Edge 830 – that are said to offer improved coaching and enhanced navigation, along with solar charging options that provide “up to 32 hours of battery life in demanding use or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode”. Most of the new features have trickled down from the popular but pricey Garmin Edge 1040 that was launched last year.

We’ve known for a couple of weeks that the new mid-range models were on the way and that solar charging would trickle down from Garmin’s top-level Edge 1040 Solar.

Now Garmin has confirmed these key new features (in its own words):

Cycling ability and course demands: Identify strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist and prepare for the demands of a specific course by focusing training in the right areas



Targeted adaptive coaching: Whether cycling indoors or outdoors, riders can view daily suggested workouts and training prompts, plus receive personalised coaching that adapts [when paired with compatible sensors] based on training load, recovery and the demands of upcoming events.



Real-time stamina: Monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride to help influence training efforts or see how much further the current pace can be maintained.



Power guide: Manage efforts with power targets throughout a course.



ClimbPro ascent planner: View the remaining ascent and grade for each climb while riding freely without course navigation or search for climbs directly on the Edge and in the Garmin Connect smartphone app before heading out.



Multi-band GNSS: Cyclists can easily find their way with enhanced positioning accuracy via multi-band GNSS technology. Plus, Edge 540/840 operates well in challenging environments, such as dense forests or urban environments.



Solar charging: Power Glass solar charging lens on solar models extends battery life up to 60 hours in battery-saver mode, giving cyclists up to an extra 25 minutes per hour during daytime riding.

Several of these features demand the use of compatible sensors, such as a power meter and/or heart rate monitor, which must be bought separately.

“Whether training for a major race or pursuing a personal milestone, advanced performance metrics on Edge 540 and 840 Series, including targeted adaptive coaching and cycling ability and course demands, can provide cyclists with dynamic insights and analytics — all to improve performance and provide a snapshot of strengths and weaknesses ahead of upcoming events or milestone targets,” says Garmin.

Targeted adaptive coaching is one of the features that was introduced on the Garmin Edge 1040 last year. This gives you training tips and daily suggested workouts that “adapt to match your performance, recovery and the demands of upcoming events”. You can have all of the week’s suggested workouts in your Garmin Connect smartphone app calendar displayed on your Edge 540 or 840.

The real-time stamina feature has also trickled down from the Edge 1040. It is designed to allow you “to track and manage exertion throughout an activity to help you optimise your energy usage and avoid over-exerting yourself too early”.

Essentially, the idea is that it tells you how much you have left in the tank, how much you’re fatiguing, and your time/distance to exhaustion.

The ClimbPro ascent planner has been hugely popular on the Garmin Edge 1040 and its inclusion on the Edge 540 and 840 is likely to be well received.

ClimbPro is designed to help you manage your effort by showing upcoming climbs for the course, at what distances they occur, and their lengths and gradients. You can see this info in the course preview and also as a dedicated page within the timer loop during the activity.

Beyond that, a dedicated ClimbPro page automatically appears as you approach a climb even without course navigation. This page shows your position on the climb as well as the distance, ascent and average gradient remaining so you can gauge your effort. You never find yourself going around a corner to see the hill kick up unexpectedly, for instance.

The Edge 540 and 840 also offer Garmin’s existing training features.

“With insights from Firstbeat Analytics such as VO2 max, training status and training load, recovery time and more, cyclists can see how their body is responding to their training efforts,” says Garmin.

“When wearing a compatible Garmin smartwatch, cyclists can receive a more holistic view of their overall health and wellness with insights like Pulse Ox3, Body Battery energy monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep score, and more. During a ride, Edge 540 and 840 Series let riders see how their body holds up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and set up in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate.”

Like their predecessors, the Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840 use a 2.6in colour display and feature button controls “that work in any riding environment”. On top of that, the Edge 840 – like the existing Edge 830 – includes a touchscreen.

Solar charging and battery life

Garmin introduced solar charging to the Edge range last year with the 1040 Solar and the technology has now trickled down to the more accessible 540 and 840, although the runtimes are not as long.

Garmin claims that the solar-charged 540 and 840 offer up to 32 hours of battery life “in demanding use” and up to 60 hours in battery saver mode. Non-solar models offer up to 26 hours of battery life in demanding use and up to 42 hours in battery saver mode.

For comparison, Garmin claims a 45-hour runtime on standard mode for the Edge 1040 and 100 hours if you use it on battery saver mode.

Garmin’s figures assume continuous 75,000 lux conditions during daytime rides. The computer would need to be directly in the sun to receive that amount of light, though. An overcast day might give more like 1,000 to 2,000 lux.

The solar-charged computers can also charge when you're off the bike.

Prices and availability

The new Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series computers are available now at these prices:

Garmin Edge 540 (non-solar) £349.99

Garmin Edge 540 Solar £449.99

Garmin Edge 840 (non-solar) £449.99

Garmin Edge 840 Solar £519.99

You’ll notice that if you have £450 to spend, you can choose between the solar-powered and push-button Edge 540 and the non-solar Edge 840 with a touchscreen.

Sensor bundles for each device are also available.

We have the Garmin Edge 540 and Garmin Edge 840 Solar in for review so standby for reviews of each in the coming weeks on road.cc.

