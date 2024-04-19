Trek sets sights on Garmin with CarBack bike radar

Trek has launched a new CarBack bike radar that warns you of vehicles approaching from behind at a distance of up to 240m, as well as offering a daytime-visible rear light. At £169.99, Carback goes head-to-head with the identically priced Garmin Varia RTL515, which offers similar functions.

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, a bike radar scans what’s going on behind you and sends details wirelessly to a compatible head unit on your handlebar (or wrist) so you know what to expect.

“CarBack pairs [via ANT+] with most major GPS computers, GPS smartwatches, and smartphones, so riders can utilise the tech they already have,” says Trek. “Plus, riders who pair CarBack to their smartphone using the Trek Accessory app can enjoy even more features, including the ability to see the exact location of approaching vehicles in real-time.”

We’ve reviewed devices like the Bryton Gardia R300L Rear View Bike Radar Tail Light in the past, but Garmin dominates this market with its Varia RTL515 and the more expensive Varia RCT715 (£299.99) which features a camera too.

Whereas Garmin says that its devices can detect vehicles up to 140m behind you, Trek claims “industry-leading” rear-approaching vehicle detection of up to 240m. Trek also says CarBack offers “best-in-class visibility with an interruptive flash pattern that’s daytime visible from up to 2km away” – although that’ll depend on conditions.

CarBack has an IPX7 waterproof rating and an LED power gauge.

“CarBack toggles between a battery-saving scan mode and a more energy-intensive detect mode that offers additional precision while a vehicle is detected,” says Trek. “The stated battery life of seven hours is based on radar being constantly active in detect mode, effectively simulating there always being a car present. Most rides will see a significantly longer runtime, up to 12 hours.”

Carback is rechargeable via USB-C and is said to fit both round and aero-profile seat posts. It’s priced at £169.99 and is available now.

