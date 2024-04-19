Trek sets sights on Garmin with CarBack bike radar

Trek has launched a new CarBack bike radar that warns you of vehicles approaching from behind at a distance of up to 240m, as well as offering a daytime-visible rear light. At £169.99, Carback goes head-to-head with the identically priced Garmin Varia RTL515, which offers similar functions.
If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, a bike radar scans what’s going on behind you and sends details wirelessly to a compatible head unit on your handlebar (or wrist) so you know what to expect.
“CarBack pairs [via ANT+] with most major GPS computers, GPS smartwatches, and smartphones, so riders can utilise the tech they already have,” says Trek. “Plus, riders who pair CarBack to their smartphone using the Trek Accessory app can enjoy even more features, including the ability to see the exact location of approaching vehicles in real-time.”
Whereas Garmin says that its devices can detect vehicles up to 140m behind you, Trek claims “industry-leading” rear-approaching vehicle detection of up to 240m. Trek also says CarBack offers “best-in-class visibility with an interruptive flash pattern that’s daytime visible from up to 2km away” – although that’ll depend on conditions.
“CarBack toggles between a battery-saving scan mode and a more energy-intensive detect mode that offers additional precision while a vehicle is detected,” says Trek. “The stated battery life of seven hours is based on radar being constantly active in detect mode, effectively simulating there always being a car present. Most rides will see a significantly longer runtime, up to 12 hours.”
Carback is rechargeable via USB-C and is said to fit both round and aero-profile seat posts. It’s priced at £169.99 and is available now.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
Add new comment
4 comments
“Plus, riders who pair CarBack to their smartphone using the Trek Accessory app can enjoy even more features, including the ability to see the exact location of approaching vehicles in real-time.”
Garmin has an app in connect IQ for this which installs on the device which is much better than trying to use a phone.
I'm a HUGE fan of my Garmin rear light and radar. It took me ages to decide to get one, now I won't ride without it.
Cool, battery life looks awesome. Worth noting that longer range is not necessarily a good thing with these radars. They already penetrate hedges for example....
At least it's not as long-range as the review I read yesterday that said it was 240 km! They since corrected it.