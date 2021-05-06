road.cc Recommends updated with 11 exceptional new products

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in April 2021, and we've added some fantastic products to the mix.

Scott Addict eRide Premium

Scribe Carbon Gravel Wide++ 700 Disc Wheel set

Specialized S-Works Romin EVO

Goodyear Connector Ultimate gravel tyre

Rotor ALDHU Carbon Arm Set

Tailfin Cargo Cage

Drj0n Bagworks DeWidget

Hydra Tech Pro Fresco Short Sleeve Men’s Base Layer

Prime Primavera Aero Carbon Handlebar

Straight Cut Top Tube Bag

Bontrager Circuit Windshell Cycling Gloves

You’ll hopefully have got the idea of how road.cc Recommends works by now; essentially, it’s the place where we group all of the very best-performing products that we’ve reviewed – the crème de la crème if you like – not simply stuff that’s scored well, but those items we think stand out as special. In short, it’s a one-stop-shop for cycling excellence!

We update road.cc Recommends monthly, and we’ve added 11 products from all those we reviewed in April. The one bike we've included this month is the Scott Addict eRide Premium, the e-bike version of Scott’s flagship Addict race bike. It still rides very much like a performance road bike, and with all the cables and batteries hidden, your mates will barely notice it's an e-bike.

> Watch the very best stuff in cycling | road.cc Recommends episode 2

Components wise, new entries include Prime’s updated Primavera Aero Carbon Handlebars, Specialized’s S-Works Romin EVO saddle for low, aero riding positions and Scribe’s lightweight, responsive carbon gravel wheels.

We also have some clothing, with Hydra Tech Pro’s lightweight breathable base layer and Bontrager’s practical windproof gloves.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check it all out, and look out for our road.cc Recommends video, coming later in the month.