Race bikes, e-bikes, gravel bikes and more: road.cc Recommends updated with 10 top products

It was all about e-mountain bikes, gravel bikes, and all-round race bikes in November, as 10 more top cycling products earned road.cc Recommends awards.

From the iconic Brompton Bicycle book by David Henshaw, to high-end e-mountain bikes, gravel bikes, and road bikes, to wearable tech from Wahoo and Coros, and deep-section wheels from Scribe that offer exceptional performance for under £1,000. Here's the list, plus a bit more about why each product was selected below.

Brompton Bicycle by David Henshaw (£12.95)

Few things enhance Brompton ownership as much as this book, offering valuable insights to help you truly get the most out of your bike.

It has taken little more than 40 years for the Brompton brand to have established itself as effectively as it has and Brompton Bicycle by David Henshaw explains how (inevitably) it wasn't always a straightforward journey – but also that there is good reason for such success.

Read our full review of the Brompton Bicycle by David Henshaw

Whyte ELyte 140 Works (£10,999)

"An incredible e-bike from Whyte, with careful attention paid to all aspects of design", said Rebecca of this lightweight eMTB.

In the electric mountain bike world, generally anything under 20kg is considered ‘light’, so the ELyte 140 Works fits nicely into that category with its weight of not much more than 17kg.

Read our full review of the Whyte ELyte 140 Works on ebiketips

Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor (£79.99)

The new Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate monitor is a great improvement over the outgoing Tickr model, now with a rechargable battery.

The Trackr Heart Rate features a standard adjustable strap, removable sensor with an IPX7 waterproof rating and, most importantly, a fully rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a claimed 100 active hours of battery life.

Read our full review of the Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor

Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes (£179.99)

According to George, the Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes are impressive do-it-all shoes delivering excellent performance both on and off the bike with an ideal balance of stiffness and suppleness.

One standout feature is the rubber outsoles which adds more fun than just a block colour throughout.

Read our full review of the Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes

Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS (£6,699)

The Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is a fabulous all-round race bike that's light, efficient, and offers an excellent ride quality. It represents very good value for money versus the competition with some excellent components, including a wireless SRAM Force AXS groupset and Quarq power meter.

Read our full review of the Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS

Ultimate USE VYBE Suspension Stem (£180)

If you want to add some comfort to a drop handlebar off-road bike then Matt thinks that the Ultimate USE VYBE Suspension Stem is the best suspension stem currently available.

It provides 20mm of travel through elastomers and stands out from the competition with adjustable rebound and compression damping. Additionally, it’s both lighter and more affordable than its rivals.

Read our full review of the Ultimate USE VYBE Suspension Stem on off.road.cc

Coros Pace 3 (£219)

The Coros Pace 3 is an excellent sports watch and offers great value for money. Packed with features like breadcrumb navigation, HRV tracking, cycling sensor compatibility, built-in audio support, and impressive battery life, it also earned high marks from Emily for its comfort.

Read our full review of the Coros Pace 3

Scribe Cycling Core Superlight 60-D (£999)

Handbuilt in Belfast, Scribe's Cycling Core Superlight 60-D wheels are praised by Stu for their "stunning performance, great durability and very competitive price".

Producing deep-section wheels that weigh just over 1,400g and cost under a grand is undoubtedly an impressive achievement. Stu noted that the Core SLs performed solidly through every aspect of performance and reliability, and he struggled to find any issues with them.

Read our full review of the Scribe Cycling Core Superlight 60-D wheels

Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 gravel bike (£6,350)

The Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 is the top-level model in the Wisconsin-based brand's revamped gravel/endurance range and it’s a belter, especially if you want a fast-riding gravel machine with the capabilities of an adventure bike.

This Gen 3 sports dropped chainstays for increased tyre clearance of up to an impressive 50mm, internal frame storage and rear rack points and bolting options for four bottle cages as well as front rack mounting points on the carbon fork.

Read our full review of the Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 gravel bike on off.road.cc

Orbea Orca M10iLTD PWR 2024 (£11,749)

The Orbea Orca M10iLTD PWR is a high-performance race bike that does everything really well but is also a very easy bike to ride fast. Stu said, "It has all of the feeling and response of a race bike, but you don't need to be riding it on the limit to get the best out of it".

The tyre clearance is generous, there's huge amounts of stiffness where required and you can also spec frame colours and components to give some personalisation to your superbike.

Read our full review of the Orbea Orca M10iLTD PWR 2024

To find all the products awarded a road.cc Recommends badge in one place, head over to the road.cc Recommends section.