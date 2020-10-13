Rapha updates Classic Winter Jacket with Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric

Rapha has given its Classic Winter Jacket a bit of a redesign, changing to Gore’s Infinium Windstopper fabric for cold-weather comfort along with zippered chest ventilation and more reflective patches.

We last reviewed the Classic winter jacket back in 2017. The Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket switches from Polartec's Power Shield Pro fabric to a Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric but this doesn’t really change the design of the jacket. It remains a windproof and water-resistant jacket that is designed for the colder months.

While the headline change is the move over to the Gore material, there are a few slightly more subtle tweaks that Rapha has made. The chest ventilation is the most noticeable of these changes. Rapha used zippered underarm vents on the old model of the Classic jacket, but these have been moved to the chest area to give extra ventilation. Rapha says that these also double up as small pockets for essentials.

There is also an increase in the number of reflective elements on the jacket with the shoulders, armband, chest pockets and rear panel all getting a reflective fabric or detail.

The women’s version of the Classic jacket doesn’t get the chest ventilation, instead getting a single vent lower down on the right-hand side.

Rapha says that the fit is close, but still has room for you to wear a base layer and a jersey.

The Storm Cuffs remain that Rapha claims “forms an airtight seal with winter gloves to keep hands warmer and eliminate cold drafts.” The drawcord hem also remains which Rapha says allows you to trap warm air inside the jacket should you really be feeling the cold.

Rapha also sticks with the rear pockets, though it moves to a two pocket design over the three pockets of old. The double pocket design supposedly makes the openings larger, thus making it easier to get into them when wearing thick gloves.

Rapha Cycle Club members can purchase the new Classic Winter Jacket from today with the general release coming on the 15th. The men’s style is available in black, brown and orange and women’s in orange or navy.

The Classic Winter Jacket costs £270 and comes in sizes XS-XXL in the men's and XXS-XL in the women's.

rapha.cc