2021 Maxxis High Road 1

Maxxis updates all-purpose High Road tyre with improved puncture resistance

The all-purpose road race tyre has been refreshed with brand new casing, puncture protection and tread pattern.
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Feb 08, 2021 10:00
Maxxis has launched an updated version of its all-purpose road race tyre, the High Road, increasing the TPI (threads per inch) in the casing to 170, adding an improved anti-puncture layer, and refreshing the tread pattern to increase grip. Clincher and tubeless versions are available.

Available in 25mm and 28mm widths, the High Road uses a silica compound called HYPR, and the tyre previously impressed as grippy and robust for all conditions, but it wasn't the most supple.

2021 Maxxis High Road3

In its latest edition, the TPI casing has been upgraded from 120 to 170, which Maxxis claims sees a 12 to 15% weight reduction on the clincher model, as well as a two percent reduction in rolling resistance.

> Review: Maxxis High Road Tubeless 170tpi

Its revised tread pattern features a finely textured casing to improve traction in the dry, while a new shoulder design has been incorporated to enhance cornering grip in wet conditions.

Rolling resistance: why you need to choose your tyres carefully if you want to ride faster

The new ZK anti-puncture layer, made of a liquid crystal polymer fibre, is said to provide a seven percent increase in puncture resistance over the previous K2 protection, which was a Kevlar composite.

The tubeless ready construction has also been updated. “It maintains excellent air retention and the supple casing improves ride quality/rider comfort,” Maxxis says.

2021 Maxxis High Road 1

The High Road sits below the High Road SL in the Maxxis road range, which took over as the flagship racing tyre from the old High Road, as it shaved off 37g (with a weight of 177g).

> Review: Maxxis High Road SL

There are clincher and tubeless options of the new High Road 2, with the 25mm clincher claimed to weigh in at 185g, the 28mm clincher at 205g, while the two tubeless versions are a slightly heavier 285g (25mm) and 315g (28mm).

For a durable daily training tyre, the Pursuer is more suitable, while the Re-Fuse is “extremely flat resistant and long-wearing”, according to Maxxis, so good for endurance.

www.maxxis.co.uk

2021 Maxxis High Road
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

