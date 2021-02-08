Maxxis updates all-purpose High Road tyre with improved puncture resistance

Maxxis has launched an updated version of its all-purpose road race tyre, the High Road, increasing the TPI (threads per inch) in the casing to 170, adding an improved anti-puncture layer, and refreshing the tread pattern to increase grip. Clincher and tubeless versions are available.

Available in 25mm and 28mm widths, the High Road uses a silica compound called HYPR, and the tyre previously impressed as grippy and robust for all conditions, but it wasn't the most supple.

In its latest edition, the TPI casing has been upgraded from 120 to 170, which Maxxis claims sees a 12 to 15% weight reduction on the clincher model, as well as a two percent reduction in rolling resistance.

Its revised tread pattern features a finely textured casing to improve traction in the dry, while a new shoulder design has been incorporated to enhance cornering grip in wet conditions.

The new ZK anti-puncture layer, made of a liquid crystal polymer fibre, is said to provide a seven percent increase in puncture resistance over the previous K2 protection, which was a Kevlar composite.

The tubeless ready construction has also been updated. “It maintains excellent air retention and the supple casing improves ride quality/rider comfort,” Maxxis says.

The High Road sits below the High Road SL in the Maxxis road range, which took over as the flagship racing tyre from the old High Road, as it shaved off 37g (with a weight of 177g).

There are clincher and tubeless options of the new High Road 2, with the 25mm clincher claimed to weigh in at 185g, the 28mm clincher at 205g, while the two tubeless versions are a slightly heavier 285g (25mm) and 315g (28mm).

For a durable daily training tyre, the Pursuer is more suitable, while the Re-Fuse is “extremely flat resistant and long-wearing”, according to Maxxis, so good for endurance.

