Hunt launches limited edition Qhubeka wheelset

It's talking up electric cars and lorries and 'sustainable' jet fuel so driving everywhere, foreign holidays and so on can continue as normal....
The photo above shows Phil Gil in QS colours, I'd guess it's from his crash in the 2018 Tour, I think)....
No, but it does say they were "travelling in the same direction". Difficult to see then how the faster vehicle could have been anywhere other than...
it comes to mind that unless you have taken a driving test , there is no obligation or reason to know what road signs mean. Trusting your sat nav...
Imagine if he took his bike to Halfords to be fixed...
"users customise the combination of a head and a shaft." That's what she said!
Only takes five minutes? Are they writing it down in longhand using block capitals and a crayon? Should be fully automatic and take five seconds max.
Well done, and keep up the good work. I think people like you and Mikey deserve some sort of recognition; honourary traffic cop perhaps?...
There is no breakdown of how long a sentence he got for each offence, so I'm hoping that most of it was for gravely injuring a young cyclist, not...
I have the GRX 810 mech too. You need to switch the clutch off to make the mech easier to move, it is the grey switch where it says "on". ...