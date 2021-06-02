Fulcrum updates aluminium Racing DB wheel range with wider tubeless-ready rims

Fulcrum has released updated Racing 4, 5 and 6 DB wheels as part of its range of entry-level aluminium wheels for disc brake road bikes designed for reliability and versatility. The tubeless-ready rims now have wider profiles and Fulcrum also promises faster freehub engagement.

“The aim is to provide wheels that ensure reliable performance in different conditions, whether it’s finding the right training setup, riding long distances or choosing a second set of wheels to fit to your gravel bike,” says Fulcrum.

Racing 4 DB, £449.99

“Thanks to the 34mm medium profile, the new Racing 4 DB wheels achieve the perfect balance between aerodynamics, riding precision and versatility,” says Fulcrum.

“They are ideal for climbing without sacrificing stability once the speed increases on the descents.”

The new aluminium rim profile has been CNC machined and lightened.

The inner rim width has been increased from 17mm up to 19mm and Fulcrum says it can easily take 25mm tyres.

The wheels feature Fulcrum’s 2 Way Fit Ready technology which allows for both clinchers and tubeless tyres. Tubeless tape is installed and valves are included.

New laser-etched graphics are said to resist whatever the weather throws at them.

Claimed weight: 1710g

Racing 5 DB, £399.99

“The lower aerodynamic resistance and decreased stiffness, achieved with the lower 24mm U-shaped profile, makes them the ideal technical choice for long rides without having to worry about climbing, rain or wind, with a consequent saving in energy and increased comfort,” says Fulcrum.

The inner rim width has been upped to 20mm over the previous 17mm.

Thanks to the 2 Way Fit Ready technology these roll with both clinchers and tubeless tyres and are said to comfortably fit 25 to 28mm widths. They come taped with valves included.

The graphics are also now laser-etched on this model for ensuring the long life of the design.

Claimed weight: 1660g

Racing 6 DB, £339.99

This is the entry-level model in Fulcrum's Racing DB range, designed to offer performance and reliability at a slightly lower price point.

“The great versatility of these wheels, whether training or on road rides with a gravel bike, is ensured by the new low profile 24 mm aluminium rims and an inner rim channel of 20mm, with the 2 Way Fit Ready system,” says Fulcrum.

There are no laser graphics on this model.

Claimed weight: 1780g

