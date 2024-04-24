Support road.cc

TECH NEWS
Tech
FSA recalls Gossamer Pro AGX+ cranksets due to potential detachment riskFSA recall cranksets hero (1)

FSA recalls Gossamer Pro AGX+ cranksets due to potential detachment risk

The recall affects over 12,000 gravel cranksets sold between January 2022 and December 2022
by Suvi Loponen
Wed, Apr 24, 2024 13:07
0

American component maker Full Speed Ahead (FSA) has issued a voluntary recall of Gossamer Pro AGX+ gravel cranksets after it was discovered that the crankarms of the bicycles could loosen and potentially detach from the crank/spindle. Similar in nature to the issues with recalled Shimano Hollowtech crank arms, this could pose a fall and injury hazard to riders.

FSA said it has received reports of the affected CK-6037 model crankarms becoming loose or "wobbly" and detaching from the crank/spindle interface that is "held together by a press-fit interference and bonding agent". The company recommends any consumers noticing such issues with their crankarms stop riding immediately. 

According to US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects approximately 12,300 units in the United States and an additional 250 units sold in Canada. The affected cranksets have been sold as parts and installed on bikes from various brands including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello between January 2022 and June 2023. 

Most of the bikes affected are mid to low-end 10 and 11-speed gravel bikes, such as Canyon Grizl and Cannondale Topstone 1. 

FSA says it has received 277 reports of the crank arms loosening or detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

FSA recall serial number

The affected 1x and 2x cranksets have serial numbers beginning with B1, B2 and B3 – you can check yours on the backside of the crank arm by the pedal. 

FSA urges consumers to "immediately cease using bicycles equipped with the recalled cranksets and to contact Full Speed Ahead for instructions on receiving a free dealer installation of a new replacement crankset". You do not need a receipt of your crankset in order to receive the free replacement crankset. 

You can find the details of your local FSA dealers and more information on the recall here.

FSA
Product recall
Full Speed Ahead
crankset
Shimano recall
cranks
Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

