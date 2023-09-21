Check your cranks! Shimano finally recalls 11-speed road cranksets after more than 4,500 incidents

After receiving over 4,500 incident reports Shimano has announced a voluntary recall of Hollowtech II road cranksets produced between 2012 and 2019 for a possible bonding separation issue. That includes two generations of the popular Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets.
For many people, the delamination, or separation, of Shimano Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets won't come as news. In fact, we covered the issue back in 2021, when Shimano denied any design problem.
“During our examination of usage cases, and through our own internal testing, we have not identified a design problem with the cranks, and we are continuing our investigation to discover other factors or causes,” the company said at the time.
It would appear that this investigation has now brought an issue to light as today Shimano has issued a "Voluntary Inspection and Replacement Recall Notice" for selected bonded 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets that were produced between 1 June 2012 and 30 June 2019, for what it describes as a "possible bonding separation issue".
The affected products are Dura-Ace and Ultegra branded cranksets with the following model numbers: Ultegra FC-6800 and FC-R8000, and Dura-Ace FC-9000, FC-R9100, and FC-R9100-P. You can find the product code stamped on the inside of the crank arms at the pedal end.
Shimano points out that not all 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets are part of the recall and that only those produced during the specified period need to be inspected.
"We expect only a very small percentage of these cranksets will need to be replaced," Shimano said.
Customers have been advised to follow Shimano's online 'Crank Identification and Inspection Process', visit bike.shimano.com, or visit with an authorised Shimano retailer. The company says that inspections will occur at Shimano authorised retailers, and any crankset that does not pass the inspection process will be replaced free of charge.
The document goes on to say that "the replaced crankset will be a special version, which may feature a different cosmetic appearance while maintaining the same level of performance."
The recall also states that if your crankset passes the inspection and has no signs of delamination, then you can "continue to enjoy your ride. Have your bike tuned up and inspected regularly, ask your dealer for recommendations based on your riding habits. Pay attention to changes in the sound and feel of how your bike is riding."
Given the number of comments, blog posts, and indeed broken cranksets that we've received over the years, we're confident in saying that the problem is widespread.
However, at the time of writing the recall only applies to the USA and Canada, where 760,000 cranks were sold.
A statement on Shimano's website acknowledges that the “safety and inspection and replacement programme” also affects riders in the EU and that “the timing of the inspection and other details will be announced on this website in the near future”. We'd better ride carefully until then!
road.cc has sent off multiple cranksets to laboratories to be investigated as part of our own study, with our early findings concluding so far that an essential preliminary stage in the failure of the cranksets is the partial debonding of the inner and outer U-shaped channels that together make up the rectangular tube section of the crank arm.
When satisfactorily bonded the section is of adequate strength to resist any loads that it commonly sees. However, if partial debonding occurs between the parts, the upper/inner channel is vulnerable to the size of loads that may commonly be applied during use.
No conclusions, however, have yet been made concerning how debonding between the two U-shaped channels initiates. Flaws resulting from the manufacturing process, environmental deterioration, and fatigue have all been considered as possibilities. Whichever is at fault, such partial debonding of the two channels is a notable weakness that might eventually lead to gross failure.
Any proposed solution to the problems noted by us in our study will depend on how frequently failures occur. If rarely, then this might be considered acceptable by the manufacturer. If it is a frequent problem (and a list of 4,500 incidents in North America alone seems fairly frequent to us) the recall of the product, like Shimano have just initiated with the Hollowtech IIs, and a redesign will be necessary.
Have you been affected by the delaminated cranks? And do you think Shimano should have acted sooner? Let us know in the comments section below...
I'm still on 10-speed Ultegra (which should be enough for anyone...). Looks good so far, but it is a bonded crank.
I'm on Shimano Ultegra now...Half crank Half biscuit
Are you only twenty-eight away, with a tailwind?
Some tailwind needed with a chocolate chainset.
There is wisdom in the old combo of either having Campy or Sugino Cranks, Dia Compe brakes, and Shimano shifting!
Ok so after a rigorous safety check by yours truly I've decided I'm going to take mine in for further inspection. For reference see photo.
That doesn't need inspecting - it's broken and needs replacing as soon as possible as it's already starting to fail.
Thank you!
My goodness that would have been a truly awful road.cc article wouldn't it:
"The cycling world is united in sorrow and shock today, as its most widely celebrated and loved commenter met his demise due to a dodgy old Ultegra 6800 crankset." 😱
My dog has started barking in her sleep.
Don't call Rolf.
I'm surprised that now they've identified and acknowledged an issue there is not more urgency about the recall. The consequences for example of a rider falling in front of a vehicle due a crank arm separation could be horrific, not to mention litigious for Shimano.
About time. So many cases, more than just an expected defect rate and the issue is sudden and catastrophic failure which is highly dangerous. It's negligent of Shimano to have taken this long. I chucked my ultegra cranks (wasn't going to have selling to someone else on my conscience) and sold the rings, couldn't stop them creaking and just had no faith in them being a taller, heavier rider.
My first went in 2018, a 6800 Ultegra, which was about 6 months outside the warranty. I managed to get Shimano to replace it but had to resort to shaming them on social media and sending nasty letters. I had been staying with family on the N Yorks moors and was on my way to Rosedale Chimney when it went from being slightly odd/annoying to clearly almost coming apart. It was a long 30 km ride back to base trying to pedal one-legged!
The replacement went in November 2022. I didn't bother contacting them, I found a barely used 105 on ebay for £50 so snapped that up. I've read that 105 is not Hollowtech construction so should be good.
It's a shame Shimano behaved the way they did about it prior to yesterday, I had nothing but good to say about Ultegra for all the time it worked. I won't buy another bike with it, that's for sure.
On my N-1, Time ZXRS, I have a Dura-Ace FC-9100 OL. I do not know if it is OK and I do not think that a dealer would know any different. Generally, it is in good condition for a five-year-old crankset. It does have fair usage scratches. Specifically, there is a minor scratch at the junction of the spider with the chain ring. Would this potentially end in failure or not. Would dealer A, say it is OK, whereas dealer B, would say replace?
Do we expect cranks to EVER fail? I don't.
I had an FSA 10 speed crankset previously. The crank never failed. The Spring washer connecting it to the left hand crank kept breaking. I kept a spare set of washers and an allen key with me afterwards. The connecting nut unwound and the crank fell off during a training camp in Sardinia. A friend of mine complained on another training camp that his crank was loose. Same problem. My wife's back wheel kept pulling loose. It turned out that the LBS had cross threaded the BB. The crankset was damaged as a result. All replaced with Ultegra R8000 and luckily she has a TM code. Looks pretty solid at the moment.
I think there is a whole raft of problems with cranksets and BB's. I am dismayed to find out that Shimano is problematical. My N+1 is Campag seems to be good.
Wasn't the 12 speed DI-2 delayed, apparently due to crank failures?.
Seems strange that Shimano think a one off inspection irrespective of mileage is good enough. My 2016 Ultegra crank failed at around 25,000km. I'm pretty sure if I had inspected it at 20,000 it would have passed.
Congratulations to the thanksshimano admin (google 'instagram thanksshimano'). There, over 16,000 have watched the slow motion car crash of the shimano bonded thin-walled-aluminium painted-box-section design.
"Different cosmetic appearance" - the fun's really going to start if they send everyone a load of Tiagra cranks though
I don't think that crankset production costs for Shimano that much different regardless if it is Tiagra or Dura Ace. A Dura Acecrankest now is it sold almost 500£ and it is a kilo of casted or cnc machined aluminium and doesn't seem to include any kind of serious handwork like on welded frames on your cheapest supermarket bicycle.
There are some costs for design, some for marketing, that will not be payed again, but the real manufacturing cost difference between a Tiagra and a Dura Ace once the productions lines are set must be really small.
Edit: nevertheless I dread to imagine what the poor guy responsible for this failure has heard in Harakiri-if-fail Japan.
"However, at the time of writing the recall only applies to the USA and Canada, where 760,000 cranks were sold".... just checked Shimano's Australia site and this lists the model numbers and production codes of concern and says something along the lines of details of an inspect and/or replacement programme will follow shortly....it's spring and bike impacted is on the turbo so no worries
The FAQ says if you have a faulty crank with 3rd party power meter they will pay a rebate. No mention of how much that will be but I guess good news for 4iiii etc who will likely see a boost in Shimano funded orders.
Just out of interest, where did you see that? I have 2 FC-R8000 cranksets with 4iiii dual sided power meters, one is on the list of affected cranks, the other not. All I can can see in the FAQs regarding 3rd party PMs is this so possibly SOL.
https://road.cc/content/forum/thanks-shimano-shimano-crank-inspection-pr...
I had something similar on my 2011 10-speed ultegra, but it appeared to be pure metal fatigue leading to a crack across the crank after a dozen years (and somewhere between 30K-50K miles). Lasted about four years longer than the frame did (though Giant were magnicent in replacing that for free under their warranty).
I had one of these failures in 2020 on a 6800 chainset. Shimano replaced it with an R8000 - which also now happens to be on the 'affected' list!
Well, I stupidly replaced my broken Ultegra with another Ultegra (out of my own pocket) before I'd investigated the issue, so I'm awaiting the recall/inspection with interest. From the picture above, I guess the Road.cc team didn't have better luck than I did with removing that pedal from the crank.
Edit: Just checked my replacement crankset and it's not affected as I've got a 'TA' production code.
Thanks to TheFatAndTheFurious for the helpful link in the forum for identifying which models need to be inspected: https://bike.shimano.com/en-EU/information/customer-services/corrective-actions/important-safety-notice-11-speed-hollowtech-road-cranksets-inspection-program.html
I sent my broken crank to RoadCC too. They were giving them to their engineering contacts at a university to look at. Sadly the results never made it on to the site (unless I missed it).
If they kept them RoadCC are quids in!
I replaced my 6800 with the same crankset. A lot of folk in my club have had the same problem so just a case of waiting for it to happen again now....
I didn't see any results either, but I wasn't really expecting anything. I'm not sure that they're quids in for having a pile of broken cranks to be honest.
