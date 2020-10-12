Lake CX403 CFC Carbon Road Shoe

Lake's CX 403 shoes are a serious investment but they offer a huge amount of support and stability thanks to their mouldable carbon fibre soles, while kangaroo leather uppers provide a high level of comfort and Boa dials allow you to fine-tune the fit in both directions.

Lake's custom-fit carbon fibre sole is arguably the star of the show here. The sole extends up around the side of your foot in all areas – only by a few millimetres in the forefoot but almost to the full height of the shoe towards the rear (considerably higher than is visible), forming an integrated heel counter.

It's this back section that's mouldable – the upper parts of the heel counter. Lake suggests that you have the initial fitting performed by a dealer, leaving you to make any further tweaks at home.

I'd agree with that because, although it's a straightforward process, I found sticking £425 shoes in the oven to be terrifying. What if you accidentally set the oven too hot? What if you forget they're in there? What if someone comes to the door with an emergency and you end up cooking your brand new shoes until they're burnt to a crisp? None of this stuff is actually going to happen, it's just the thought of depositing a box of char-grilled cycling shoes in the wheelie bin that filled me with fear.

I did the moulding myself and, predictably, it went entirely without incident. You heat up your oven to the required temperature (90°C in a conventional oven for a maximum of 3-4mins, 80°C in a convection oven for 4-5mins) and sling your shoes inside. Once heated, you take them out (use some oven gloves!), put them on and shape any sections that require it.

I initially found a little too much pressure at a point just to the rear of the foot arch. Once heated, the carbon fibre is by no means soft but it is just about pliable so you can ease it around. Gently does it!

Lake says that you can heat up the soles for remoulding as many times as you like, which was just as well for me because it took me several goes to get it right. Waiting a few minutes for the shoes to heat up every time is dull, so turn the radio on and set a timer. Of course, you might get it right first go in which case, chapeau! But it might take a couple of cups of coffee.

It's worth persisting for the reward you get in terms of fit. Once done, I had a shoe that supported my foot beautifully from front to rear – no tight spots, no heel lift, no nuffin'. That sole is mega-stiff and also, because of the shaping, extremely comfortable, and that's a winning combination. Even on my longest rides, I've never given a moment's thought to pressure or tenderness.

The kangaroo leather upper is similarly comfortable. In my experience, cycling shoes often reach peak comfort about two rides before they start to fall apart. By that point they've shaped to your feet perfectly, and the next thing you know a seam has started to come apart or the lining rubs through.

These, though, are super-comfy from the off, the supple leather quickly conforming to any little irregularities in your foot. You do get creases in the upper more readily than with something like a microfibre, a bit like with everyday shoes after a few uses, but that's just a visual thing. I can't say it bothered me. If the leather has stretched over the course of the test period, it has been too little for me to notice.

Ventilation comes via perforations in the forefoot and the tongue as well as in the outsole. These holes don't let as much air in and out as the mesh panels you get with some other shoes, but I've not noticed hot, sweaty feet while using these.

Although it's quite thin, the kangaroo leather is resistant to abrasion and tearing although, like any other material, you could rip it in a slam. If you do, Lake has a two-year crash replacement policy: 50% discount on a new pair in the first year, dropping to 25% in year two.

Closure is handled by two Boa IP1-S dials per shoe. When Liam reviewed Lake's CX 402 shoes he said that the unidirectional Boa dials clamped the foot well but that they could be frustrating if you overtightened them because they didn't incrementally loosen. The dials used here are different; they click in both directions, so if you go too tight you can accurately ease things off again in an instant.

The laces run through slits in the upper and fabric loops. I thought that these would be a weak point but three months in and there are no signs of wear yet, so it looks like my fears were unfounded.

The sum total of all these features is a superb pair of road shoes. These might not be especially light – they're heavier than the Lake CX 238 shoes (£250) that I'm also reviewing at the moment, for example – but they are incredibly comfortable and stable with zero heel lift once you have them moulded correctly, and I've no reason to doubt that they'll last the distance.

A £425 price tag puts these among the most expensive shoes we've ever reviewed on road.cc (although Mavic's £900 Comete Ultimate shoes are likely to retain the top spot for about a decade to come), and most people can't – or don't want to – spend this much.

Bont's Vaypor S shoes also have mouldable soles and they're cheaper at £325.

Bont Riots are also heat mouldable and they're much more affordable at £100. I get on really well with Bonts but some people just can't get them to fit despite the customisation, so definitely try before you buy.

Conclusion

Moulded properly to your feet, the Lake CX 403 shoes are comfortable and supportive with virtually no flex in the soles. The uppers are supple yet tough and the Boa dials are easy to adjust on the fly. If you have the money and you want to treat yourself to something special, get measured up and give these shoes a go.

Verdict

Mouldable shoes that offer superb levels of comfort and support, although they don't come cheap

