Lore Cycle introduces the "world’s most advanced road cycling shoe"... and it'll cost you over £1,000

Lore Cycle has unveiled its latest innovation in cycling shoes with the launch of the LoreTwo, touted as "the best fitting and biomechanically efficient shoes ever made".

The LoreTwo is a custom-made carbon cycling shoe designed to deliver a superior fit and enhanced pedalling efficiency compared to traditional cycling shoes, according to the brand. The fit is achieved through a 3D scanning process conducted at a bike fitter or retailer. It's going to cost you $1,349 though, or around £1,060.

In 2021, we reported on the LoreOne cycling shoes, which were described as the “world’s first 3D printed carbon hard-shelled” shoes, and they officially launched in April last year with a price tag of $1,900 (around £1,500).

Now, Lore Cycle is back with a new shoe, priced at just the $1,349 this time around, featuring numerous patent-pending design and manufacturing advancements aimed at enhancing pedalling efficiency and comfort.

“The LoreTwo is a shoe that bridges the gap between the extremity of the LoreOne and the sport’s more traditional cues. We designed the LoreTwo to be much more forgiving in its fit and post-purchase setup while still retaining the core custom and performance design structure that amplifies pedalling performance over traditional shoes", commented Stephen Drake, Lore's CEO.

The LoreTwo remains a custom-made carbon cycling shoe but unlike its predecessor, which allowed riders to scan their feet at home, the LoreTwo requires an in-person 3D scan at a bike fitter or retailer. Following this scan, the shoes are then robotically manufactured in California before being shipped globally.

Custom 3D-printing technology isn't new, and it's been done before for saddles with Pozedla and for helmets with Hexr, as well as the previous generation LoreOne shoes.

Lore claims that the alien-like Morphic™ process produces the best-fitting and most biomechanically efficient shoes ever made, tailored to each individual's unique anatomy.

"The shoe is designed to transmit power at cardinal points while relieving the foot in places where dynamic movement is warranted. The shape of the carbon shell accurately cups the lower fat pads while relieving middle and upper pressure fat pad pressure; a perfectly sculpted custom toe box lets your toes and metatarsals spread under load", says the brand.

Lore says that traditional shoes use soft uppers which bleed energy on the top side of the foot, creating "dead spots" at six and 12 o'clock. In contrast, "the LoreTwo harnesses sport-changing power with its custom dorsal power panel design", which is said to result in increased ground reaction force and facilitate power transmission with less energy loss.

The LoreTwo is now available from Lore.cc, starting at $1,349 (around £1,060). You can choose between mid or low-cut fits, available in black or white, with options for nylon or carbon finishes.

