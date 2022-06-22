Crow launches full e-bike range, including a stealthy gravel lineup with removable drive systems

You can now buy Gravital e-bikes direct from Spanish brand Crow Bicycles after they were previously available only through the IndieGoGo crowdfunding site. The gravel, urban and road bikes all have removable Fazua Ride 50 Trail drive systems so you can ride with or without assistance, and prices start at £3,240.

We covered Crow a couple of times last year, first when it teased pics of its new bikes and then when it was looking for funding for what it called “the world’s first crowdfunded electric gravel bike”.

All of the Crow Gravital bikes share Fazua's removable Ride 50 Trail electric system which was announced last September. It has a maximum torque of 58nm and 250W of power. You can ride each model as an e-bike or as a conventional non-assisted bicycle that’s 3kg lighter

Crow has three different gravel e-bike platforms: the carbon Gravital UL and the aluminium Gravital SL – both with drop bars – and the Gravital Risbar SL, which is aluminium and fitted with a riser handlebar.

The Gravital UL comes with a carbon fibre frame and fork and the cheapest version, at £4,381, has mainly 2x Shimano Tiagra components. There is also a 1x GRX 800 (£5,082) model, and two Campagnolo Ekar options, the top-level one (£7,885, main pic) with a claimed weight of just over 13kg (28.7lb).

The aluminium Gravital SL2 comes in a 2x Shimano Tiagra build (£3,767), while a model with components from Chinese brand Sensah (£3,242) is due soon.

The flat-barred Crow Gravital Risbar SL4 is also £3,242. It features an aluminium frame, carbon fork, and a 1x system with Shimano Alivio shifters and rear derailleur.

The Gravital Pace SL3 road bike (£3,767) has an aluminium frame and a mainly Shimano Tiagra groupset, and there are two aluminium urban bikes in the range too.

Crow recently closed its first investment round with a capital increase of €300,000 (around £258,000) and says that it “aims to fill the gap between traditional bicycles and standard electric bicycles [and] is focused on ultra-light e-bikes, providing the best riding experience and maximum performance with or without assistance”.