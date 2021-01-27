Support road.cc

2021 Cowboy air quality app

Cowboy launches urban navigation app with air quality routing algorithm

The new urban app gives you the option to choose the cleanest route to your destination
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Jan 27, 2021 16:34
1

Cowboy has partnered with Breezometer, a provider of hyper-local air quality data, to launch a new navigational app that takes into account the air quality of routes across cities. This new feature allows urban riders to get to their destination via the cleanest roads and cycle paths.

The Brussels-based e-bike company has created a navigational app that provides urban riders with new valuable health information, alongside a turn-by-turn navigational experience.

The app displays a real-time time heatmap of air quality, and is said to allow riders to make well-informed decisions when moving in and around cities. It gives you the choice of several route options, including the cleanest route as well as the fastest.

Putting riders’ heath first, Cowboy’s aim is “to take the navigation experience to the next level by offering its community to rally their destination through the cleanest air itinerary”, so it says. 

2021 Cowboy air quality app

This new feature is said to reaffirm the brand's commitment to providing riders with the optimal urban mobility experience.

Are you interested in the air quality of the routes you cycle? Would you like to know the impact on your health of riding in these areas with higher pollution and worse air quality? Let us know in the comments below.

2021 Cowboy Navigational App
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

