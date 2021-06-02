Colnago reveals limited edition Tour de France V3Rs

Colnago has unveiled the first official bike of the Tour de France – the V3Rs TdF, only 108 of which will be available. The figure is significant because this year’s Tour de France, which starts in Brest on 26th June, is the 108th edition.

Colnago is proud to present the first official bicycle in the history of the Tour de France: the Colnago V3Rs TdF!

The V3Rs is an all-round road race bike – lightweight with aero features – which was launched in 2019. The frame weighs a claimed 790g (in a size 50s, raw disc version with the metal parts placed and glued).

The TDF model comes in a black and yellow finish – yellow representing the general classification (overall) leader’s jersey, of course.

There’s a Tour de France logo on the top tube, along with the number assigned to each bike.

A design representing the outline of France sits the seatstays meet the seat tube.

The bike is built up with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed groupset with a yellow right brake lever.

The wheels are Campag’s Bora Ultra WTO DBs with a C-LUX finish, and they’re fitted with Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres.

The handlebar is a Deda Elementi Alanera DCR (with Deda’s internal cable routing) monocoque in carbon fibre.

The saddle is a Selle Italia SLR Boost Carbon Superflow Kit marked as a TDF Special Edition.

The price? You’re looking at £11,090. Well, it was never going to be cheap, was it?

