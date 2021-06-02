Support road.cc

2021 Colnago V3Rs TdF edition - 1.jpeg

Colnago reveals limited edition Tour de France V3Rs

All-rounder is Le Tour’s first official bike, and it’s a beauty!
by Mat Brett
Wed, Jun 02, 2021 10:50
3

Colnago has unveiled the first official bike of the Tour de France – the V3Rs TdF, only 108 of which will be available. The figure is significant because this year’s Tour de France, which starts in Brest on 26th June, is the 108th edition.

The V3Rs is an all-round road race bike – lightweight with aero features – which was launched in 2019. The frame weighs a claimed 790g (in a size 50s, raw disc version with the metal parts placed and glued).

> New Colnago V3Rs launched - lighter, stiffer and more compliant 

2021 Colnago V3Rs TdF edition - 4.jpeg

The TDF model comes in a black and yellow finish – yellow representing the general classification (overall) leader’s jersey, of course.

> Bike at Bedtime: Take a look at Colnago's V3Rs

2021 Colnago V3Rs TdF edition - 6.jpeg

There’s a Tour de France logo on the top tube, along with the number assigned to each bike.

2021 Colnago V3Rs TdF edition - 3.jpeg

A design representing the outline of France sits the seatstays meet the seat tube.

2021 Colnago V3Rs TdF edition - 7.jpeg

The bike is built up with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed groupset with a yellow right brake lever.

The wheels are Campag’s Bora Ultra WTO DBs with a C-LUX finish, and they’re fitted with Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres.

The handlebar is a Deda Elementi Alanera DCR (with Deda’s internal cable routing) monocoque in carbon fibre.

2021 Colnago V3Rs TdF edition - 5.jpeg

The saddle is a Selle Italia SLR Boost Carbon Superflow Kit marked as a TDF Special Edition.

> NFT digital image of Colnago bike sells for $8,600

2021 Colnago V3Rs TdF edition - 2.jpeg

The price? You’re looking at £11,090. Well, it was never going to be cheap, was it?

www.colnago.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

