Canyon steps into the cycling footwear market with new Tempr CFR racing shoes

Canyon has announced its debut in the cycling footwear market with the launch of the Tempr CFR cycling shoes. According to the German brand the new shoe range, consisting of two models, is designed for high-performance road racing and off-road disciplines, featuring three and two-bolt models for use with most common cleat and pedal systems.

Both the road and off-road Tempr CFR cycling shoes are made with a host of technologies that collectively contribute to what Canyon dubs as 'Percent+'. This should offer "highly efficient power transfer, race-ready performance and measurable watt gains over conventional shoe closure systems", according to Canyon.

What are the technologies, then? Starting with the upper, which features the "PerformFit Wrap System" that Canyon has developed with BOA. To quote Canyon, the system is designed to "encircle your heel and arch, control the instep and lock the heel in place, which eliminates unnecessary foot movement within the shoe and provides freedom from pressure points across the arch of the foot".

Canyon has made the upper with a sock-like, stretchy tongue material to snugly hold the foot, as well as added pressure relief zones into typical hot spot areas for more comfort. Looking at all that, it's hard to not think of another shoe that made its debut earlier this year, the Trek RSL Knit, and think that the two look very alike – though the Trek RSL Knit upper for sure features more knitted, lightweight materials. Both do, however, close with two BOA Li2 dials.

Inside the Tempr CFRs, you get a Purefit360 insole which Canyon has developed with Solestar, a renowned ergonomic insole maker. Canyon says this insole promotes natural foot movement and maintains a neutral position for maximum power transfer, without compromising comfort.

Lastly, these being racing shoes, it comes as no surprise that the Tempr CFR come with full-length carbon fibre plated soles, which keeps the shoe solid under harder efforts. The off-road model is finished with a Vibram Megagrip outsole for added traction.

As mentioned before, the Tempr CFR shoes are Canyon's first foray into footwear, and complete the brand's apparel offerings. Last month, Canyon expanded its clothing range from performance cycling apparel to cycling streetwear with the introduction of the CLLCTV. That doesn't mean the brand is modest about what it's launched...

"Our first shoes straight out of the block are pushing state-of-the-art performance and have already proven themselves at the highest levels of racing. We are known for challenging the status quo with our design expertise and our athlete input. With these shoes we’ve achieved another innovation milestone," said Stan Mavis, Canyon's global director gear.

And if you wonder who will be racing in these shoes, that'll be Canyon-sponsored athletes such as Petr Vakoč, Zoe Bäckstedt, Luca Schwarzbauer and Dante Young.

Canyon Tempr CFR shoes – pricing and availability

The Tempr CFR Road shoes are available now, and the road kicks are available in white and black, weighing 250 grams (size 42). The off-road version comes in black with a gum tread, or grey or white with black tread, and has a claimed weight of 290 grams (size 42).

Both versions are priced at a very precise £319.95 and come in EU sizes 36-48, with half sizes from 40.5 to 46.5. They are exclusively available through Canyon’s website and app.