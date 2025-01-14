Let’s reveal the road.cc Recommends Wheels of the Year 2024/25

We reviewed many impressive road and gravel wheelsets in 2024, and these are the very best of them.

As we’ve done over the past couple of years, we’re once again dedicating a separate category in our awards to wheels, given the quantity and levels of quality and innovation we've seen over the past 12 months. Like tyres (we unveiled the road.cc Recommends Tyres of the Year 2024/25 yesterday), wheels can easily (if not always cheaply) transform the performance and handling of your bike.

Brands continue to push boundaries, making their road wheels lighter and/or more aerodynamically efficient. An ever-increasing number of them are built for use with wider tyres, and tubeless tyre technology continues its takeover. Meanwhile, the gravel wheel market has expanded further as this sector continues to evolve, and that’s reflected in this year's selection.

Roval Alpinist SLX Disc Wheelset £760

Competitively lightweight, stiff, and durable, the Roval Alpinist SLX Disc wheelset is a premium aluminium package that delivers excellent performance.

With 24mm-deep 6069 aluminium alloy rims, 21 Sapim D-Light Straightpull spokes at the front and 24 at the rear, and trusty DT Swiss 350 hubs, this wheelset impresses across the board. In terms of weight, it’s highly competitive in the alloy sector, coming in at 1,550g (with tubeless valves and rim tape) on the road.cc Scales of Truth.

The rims are robust, benefiting from a shot peen treatment that’s designed to enhance fatigue life. However, their width – 20mm internal and 23.5mm external – feels average in today’s market, and a slightly wider profile would better complement the 28mm tyres that so many people are using these days. The rear DT Swiss 350 hub uses a star ratchet system rather than traditional pawls, the number of teeth used having been doubled to 36 for quicker engagement when you start to pedal – just 10 degrees.

The Alpinist SLX Discs aren’t as fast as deeper section wheels on descents and flats, but they’re about as quick as you could ever dream of from a set with relatively shallow alloy rims. They’re stiff on climbs, not too harsh, and stable in variable conditions. Despite a long review period that involved winter abuse and rough terrain, they remained round and true throughout. Durability is a highlight.

Overall, this is a really good wheelset. If you’re looking for a high-performance upgrade without the expense of carbon, the Alpinist SLX is an excellent option; a worthy investment for everyday rides, sportives, and even races.

Why it’s here Very good alloy wheelset that proves you don't need carbon for high performance

Scribe Cycling Core Superlight 60-D Wheelset £999

Solid, stiff, and durable, the Scribe Cycling Core Superlight 60-D is a cracking wheelset, and the price is good too. Deep-section wheels weighing just over 1,400g and priced at a grand – that’s an impressive achievement.

With 60mm-deep carbon rims, Scribe’s Core SLs are designed for riding fast, where the benefit of an aerodynamic shape becomes significant. You can check out Scribe’s aero claims here, and they certainly feel efficient in real-world scenarios.

Despite that rim depth, the wheels perform admirably in windy conditions, reviewer Stu Kerton reporting that they showed excellent stability even on a ride that saw 38mph gusts. This confidence-inspiring performance is matched by strong climbing and acceleration, meaning the Core SLs are versatile enough for all kinds of terrain.

The rims are made from unidirectional Toray T1000 carbon fibre and the hooked design allows you to run either tubeless or non-tubeless tyres. The rear hub uses a ratchet-style drive system rather than traditional pawls to provide a crisp and quick engagement. You can go for either a 36-tooth design that gives engagement in 10°, or a 54-tooth system (£50 extra) for engagement in just 6.7°. The Sapim CX Ray spokes’ nipples are external, making for simple tension adjustments.

The wheels are handbuilt in Belfast and backed by Scribe’s Infinity Warranty. This covers them for three years against material or workmanship defects. In the event of a crash, Scribe offers a 50% discount on replacement parts for its carbon wheels.

The Core SLs offer serious value compared with rivals from other brands. These wheels blend performance and reliability in a sleek, package. Why pay more?

Why they’re here Stunning performance, great durability and a very competitive price

Enve SES 4.5 Wheelset £3,350

The Enve SES 4.5 wheelset is a superb choice if you’re looking for high performance across various terrains. It’s fast everywhere, whether you’re climbing, descending, or sprinting on flat roads. Reviewer Jamie Williams praised the SES 4.5 for its speed, stability, and ease of use, even calling it ‘the best hookless wheelset on the market’.

The SES 4.5 rims are very wide (25mm internal, 32mm external), designed to work aerodynamically with Enve SES 29mm tyres. Enve uses a 50mm-deep U-shaped rim at the front and a 56mm-deep V-shaped rim at the rear – the idea being to offer you more control than you’d get with a deeper rim at the front.

The SES 4.5’s hookless rim design does limit tyre compatibility a little, but we tried four different sets of tyres here and the installation process was a breeze every time

Weighing 1,469g (with tape fitted), these wheels are light enough for fast climbing with no compromise to strength. Enve’s new hubs behaved faultlessly, running smoothly throughout extensive testing.

While the price is high, Enve’s attention to detail – such as moulded (rather than drilled) spoke holes that are designed to prevent the spokes from twisting – sets these wheels apart. The incidental damage protection plan further justifies the investment, giving you peace of mind. If you’re looking for a premium, do-it-all wheelset, this is the one to go for.

Why it’s here The best hookless wheels on the market right now – for a price…

Fulcrum Speed 42 Wheelset £1999.99

Fulcrum’s Speed 42 wheelset lives up to its bold claims of delivering top-tier performance in terms of aerodynamics, rolling resistance, lightness, and handling – a versatile option suitable for racing, training, or anything else, for that matter.

Weighing 1,420g on our scales (650g front, 770g rear), the Speed 42s are impressively light considering their rim height. Updates from the previous Speed 40 include a deeper (42mm) and wider (23mm internal and 29.3mm external) rim, and innovative construction with high-modulus unidirectional fibres. The sleek, laser-etched design and features like fast ceramic Ultra Smooth Bearings (USB) mean they’re both visually and technically impressive.

Setting them up tubeless is straightforward enough, and the ride quality with 28mm tyres fitted is superb. These wheels are at their best on climbs where they maintain speed and momentum and flex their muscles. Their stability in crosswinds is equally impressive; they feel like wheels of half the depth in blustery conditions. The hubs are exceptional too, spinning smoothly throughout, with the 36T ratchet system in the rear providing quick engagement.

Okay, the Fulcrum Speed 42 wheelset isn’t cheap but it can be used in all conditions with no worries about durability. Reviewer Aaron Borrill rated the all-round performance so highly that he didn’t feel the need to switch between climbing and deep section crit racing wheels; the Speed 42s performed impressively in both scenarios.

As far as do-it-all road racing wheels go, the Fulcrum Speed 42s are among the very best in their class. We’ll leave the final word to Aaron: “I'd go as far as to say this is my favourite set of all time.”

Why it’s here Superb wheelset that balances aerodynamics with lightweight performance – one of the best options, if you look after them

Parcours FKT Gravel Wheelset £1,199

Parcours recently launched into the gravel-specific aero wheel market with the FKT. Getting its name from the phrase ‘Fastest Known Time’, this wheelset delivers speed and comfort across varied gravel terrains – even on washboard roads.

Designing gravel wheels is a complicated process, especially when you throw aerodynamics into the mix, and Parcours looked to the world of motorsport and Trek’s Kammtail Virtual Foil design for inspiration. After a whole lot of work on the rim profile, Parcours truncated the depth to help foster better airflow from a thicker tyre and deeper gravel tread.

The FKT stands out from the crowd with a 47mm rim depth, 40mm external width, and 27mm internal width. Parcours says the ideal tyre to use with this wheelset is the Panaracer Gravel King X1 in a 40mm width, although tyre widths from 35mm to 55mm will work.

The FKT’s outstanding feature is its ability to iron out pockmarked gravel roads and corrugations, allowing you to hold greater speeds without getting slowed by high-frequency vibrations. Reviewer Aaron Borrill reported that this wheelset delivered an immediate speed boost. It’s hard to say whether this was down to overall compliance, damping from the 40mm Panaracer Gravel King X1 tyres, aerodynamics or a combination of the three, but the wheel system works incredibly well.

The FKTs outperform pricier competitors like the Zipp 303 XPLR S and Swiss Side Gravon Carbon 500 in terms of value. Their combination of light weight (1,500g on our scales), durability, and aerodynamic efficiency makes them a top choice for gravel racing or all-road adventures.

In summary, the Parcours FKT wheelset offers premium performance in the aero gravel wheel market at a competitive price.

Why it’s here A notably fast and compliant gravel wheelset designed for racing.

Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset £999

Designed for all-out speed, the Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset performs brilliantly thanks to the 50mm-deep rim profile and aero carbon spokes, and the low weight makes for excellent responsiveness, all for a price that’s under £1,000… just!

Hitting the road.cc scales at just 1,337g with tubeless rim tape fitted, the Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset is snappy and quick to accelerate. The low weight is especially noticeable on steep climbs or when you’re getting up to speed from a standing start, although the greatest benefits of these wheels are found on rolling roads.

The rims measure 29mm externally (21mm internally) and the rounded shape at the spoke bed is quite stable in most crosswinds. Reviewer Stu Kerton found that gusts had to be above 25mph before the Hyperdrive Ultras made handling feel twitchy. Designed to work most efficiently with 28-32mm tyres, these wheels can accommodate wider options happily.

The hooked rim design ensures compatibility with a variety of tyres, while the straight-pull carbon spokes (21 front and rear, weighing 2.2g each) contribute to the wheelset’s overall lightness. The rear Hyperdrive X hub features a fast-engaging ratchet freehub, and you can upgrade from steel to ceramic bearings for £100.

Although a relatively short review period doesn’t allow us to gauge long-term durability perfectly, the Hyperdrive Ultra’s build feels high quality, and they stood up to everything we threw their way. We don’t foresee any issues here. Each wheelset is built in Velocite’s UK premises, and all components are backed by a three-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship.

Offering aero efficiency, low weight, and high-quality construction, the Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset is an excellent option at an unusually good price.

Why it’s here Aero, light and impressively stiff without costing a fortune

Princeton CarbonWorks Peak 4550 Evolution Wheelset £4,899.99

The Princeton CarbonWorks (PCW) Peak 4550 Evolution wheelset is a high-performance option for those looking for top-tier spec and versatility. These stiff and reactive wheels deliver exceptional performance across a variety of terrains. With a wavy 45mm/50mm carbon-fibre rim profile, their aerodynamic benefits make them ideal for fast-paced flats, time trials, or triathlons while still being manageable in crosswinds and on descents. At 1,220g, they’re light enough to feel responsive when you’re climbing or launching a sprint too.

The Peak 4550 Evolution’s hooked rim design supports a wide range of tyre choices and pressures, and tubeless setup is straightforward thanks to a spokeless rim bed that eliminates the need for rim tape. Although PCW doesn’t give recommended tyre widths, we found the 21mm internal width to work well with 28mm to 30mm tyres.

Customisation options abound, from the hub selection—including premium Tactic Racing, DT Swiss, White Industries, and Chris King models—to a variety of decal finishes, allowing you to match performance with aesthetics. The Tactic Racing TR01 hubs we had featured ceramic bearings and an innovative ConicalFace freehub mechanism for efficient power transfer.

In terms of performance, there really isn't anything to fault here. These wheels combine the aero performance of deep-section rims with the weight advantages of climbing wheels. They do everything exceptionally well, and the build quality is impeccable; our review wheels were perfectly true out of the box and remained that way through extensive testing. It all comes down to how much you’re willing to pay for that level of performance.

If you’re willing to invest, the Peak 4550 Evolution offers unparalleled performance, though similar capabilities can be found for significantly less.

Why it’s here Stunning performance and quality from these all-rounders, but you pay for it!

Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset £699

The Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc wheelset is an excellent all-rounder that offers an impressive blend of performance, low weight, and value. Designed around 50mm-deep carbon fibre rims, these wheels provide aerodynamic efficiency while remaining manageable even in challenging crosswinds.

Deep-section rims often come with a weight penalty, but that isn't a problem here as the Hyperdrives come in at just 1,449g (674g front, 775g rear) – which is especially impressive considering the price.

Their lateral stiffness stands out, delivering efficient power transfer without rotor rub or flex during hard efforts. The 32-tooth ratchet freehub engages quickly, giving an almost instant bite when you start to pedal.

Built from high-modulus carbon fibre, the hooked rims feature a 21mm internal and 29mm external width and are optimised for 28–32mm tyres, although they’re compatible with tyres up to 45mm. They tubeless and standard clincher setups, and tyre fitting is straightforward, whichever route you go down.

After months of use on rough roads and light gravel, these wheels retained their trueness and spoke tension, underscoring their build quality. Velocite’s three-year warranty adds peace of mind. Despite their stiffness and depth, the ride remains smooth and free from harsh vibrations.

Overall, the Hyperdrives offer a lot of performance for very little money, backed up by long-term reliability.

Why it’s here Well built, light and aero – all for not a lot of cash

Ere Research Genus II CL45 Wheelset £1,399

The Ere Research Genus II CL45 wheelset is an outstanding carbon option, offering a light weight, claimed aerodynamic efficiency, and excellent stability. Even in gusts of over 80 km/h (50mph), reviewer Matthew Page found them to be predictable, and that’s an important quality out there in the real world.

Our review wheels hit the scales at 1,425g (including tubeless tape), slightly above their claimed weight but still light. They feature 45mm-deep carbon rims with 21mm internal and 30mm external widths – not as wide as some but comparable with many modern alternatives.

Those rims are hooked while the rear hub uses a reliable 36T star ratchet mechanism. There are freehubs with faster engagement, but 10° doesn’t feel slow for regular road riding. We had the version with a Shimano HG freehub body, although Campagnolo and SRAM XDR versions are available, each wheel built with 21 straight-pull Sapim CX-Ray aero spokes.

Although Matthew couldn’t get tubeless-ready Vittoria Corsa PRO Control tyres to inflate on these wheels, the installation of various other models was straightforward. In use, this wheelset felt stiff and responsive while climbing or pushing hard, despite the relatively low spoke count.

The Genus II CL45 wheelset is an impressive package, with a low weight, a responsive feel, and a great look. The stable feel adds confidence that, in turn, adds up to more speed in various scenarios. We’d like to see tubeless valves included at this price, but this is a strong contender for your shortlist.

Why it’s here Great all-round wheelset with low weight and impressive stability in all wind conditions

