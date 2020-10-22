Assos releases 2021 Equipe RS winter range based around a £575 jacket

Assos has revealed details of its 2021 Equipe RS winter clothing range with a focus on adaptive layering for “changeable conditions.”

The range centres around the Johdah jacket which is designed to be layered with other items in the range, depending on the weather conditions.

The Johdah jacket itself, Assos says, “is made up of ultrathin layers” which Assos claims allows the jacket “to perfectly regulate core temperature during cold races and multi-hour training rides.”

The front panel features a dual-layer design with a “short zippered mid-layer” and Assos’ “3L wind and waterproof Sphere Light textile”. Assos says that the front of the jacket features a “light thermal interior” and they have also added their Diffusor Valves to the front of the shoulders that Assos says draws in air and “injects it between the jacket’s layers of fabric.”

The upper back and forearms get the medium-weight version of the 3L Sphere fabric while the heaviest version of that fabric is saved for the lower back panel.

For changeable riding conditions, Assos says that it has “incorporated a Thermobooster Pod to conveniently stow away the Clima Capsule or Thermobooster Mid Layer" in a compartment built into the upper back panel.

At £575, it is certainly a premium option and if you want to complete the layering system then you’re going to be spending a cool £930.

Should the weather turn properly cold, Assos has the Thermobooster (SS £130 / LS £145), a thermal jersey that comes in short sleeve and long sleeve options that are designed to be worn under the Johdah jacket but over Assos’ Skin Layer.

Assos says that the Thermobooster uses its Osmos Heavy fabric to “expel excess moisture” to keep you dry and comfortable.

The long sleeve option comes with an integrated hood to keep your neck and head cosy. Assos says that the raw cut hem and reversed zipper design ensures that “your complete outfit system remains as streamlined as possible.”

Should the rain start to fall or the light be fading, Assos says that the Clima Capsule (£210) should be deployed. This shell is windproof and water-repellent with large reflective panels on the front and back of the jacket that are designed to add extra visibility.

The Equipe RS 2021 winter collection is finished off by the S9 bib tights (£335). These use similar construction methods to the S9 bib shorts with the A-lock straps anchoring low on the back of the tights and wide on the front in an effort to give better bracing that supposedly keeps the chamois in place better.

The tights also get a winter-specific version of the Equipe RS chamois. Assos has simply taken away the kraterCooler ventilation holes, but you still get the goldenGate technology.

The 2021 Equipe RS winter range is available at assos.com