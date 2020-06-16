Assos launch race-focused Dyora RS women's kit using “lightest, fastest fabrics to date.”

Premium cycle clothing brand Assos has announced new pieces for summer 2020 with the focus being to create a women's race line, the Dyora RS range. The new clothing features a female-specific aero cut, brand new chamois, and what Assos claims is its “lightest, fastest fabrics to date.”

Assos says that the Dyora range was created to give their female riders a race-focused kit that prioritises aerodynamics. It’s a hole that has existed in Assos’ catalogue for some time and is on an equal level to the men’s race range, the Equipe S9, mirroring many of the features.

RS Summer Jersey - £145

The Dyora RS Summer jersey has been designed to offer an aero fit with Assos calling it their “trimmest, speed-focused cut that’s tighter and more compressive than our racingFit.”

Assos uses the ‘miniCheck Tex’, an open 3D knit fabric that they claim offers exceptional breathability along with being quick-drying and super light.

The back of the jersey features Assos’ ‘Stabilizer’ fabric to create a cooling panel on the back of the jersey. Laser-cut sleeves and low-cut collar complete the jersey.

RS Summer Bib Shorts S9 - £175

The Dyora RS bibs follow the men’s S9 bibs in many of the design features with the most obvious being the ‘Carbon Xbib’, Assos’ bib straps design. Assos says that this is “a single section of elastic material—folded over on itself—forming a supportive A-frame that delivers limited vertical stretch in the rear. Above the “X” junction, a more flexible material is employed, incorporating an antibacterial carbon weave, to wick moisture and lay flat in the front.”

The front portion of the bib straps attaches to the shorts part much wider than the men’s version. This is in an effort to “to better adapt to a wider range of body types.”

The aim of Assos’ A-Lock Engineering, they say, is to ensure that there is no unwanted movement in the fabric, which could cause discomfort. This, Assos claims, “ensures the silky-smooth Type.441 textile remains in full-wrap mode, giving your leg muscles a boost with a smooth compressive wrap, hour after hour.”

At the heart of the new bib shorts is a brand new chamois, the Dyora RS Insert. This features a "lightweight open-cell foam with a shock-absorbing composition that returns to its original position, filling the gap every time pedalling position is changed in the saddle through the shift of weight."

Covering the new chamois is Assos' 3D Waffle, a "patented, three-layer perforated foam" that Assos claims "increases breathability and eliminates excess weight."

There are also socks and caps in the range which you can view in full here. The new Dyora kit is out on test right now so we should have reviews for you very soon.

assos.com