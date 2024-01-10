7 weird and wonderful cycling/fitness gadgets from CES 2024, including the indoor bike that charges your laptop, earphones that give you a training programme, and an e-bike you control with a smart ring

The CES tech expo – which used to be called the Consumer Electronics Show until it got too broad for the name – is taking place in Las Vegas right now, and here are seven of the most interesting bike and fitness products that we’ve spotted so far….

Vanpowers’ two new e-bikes offer “a new benchmark in anti-theft protection”

Vanpowers has announced two new e-bikes at CES 2024, both of which come with integrated safety features, including hub motor lock, emergency SOS, vibration detector, real-time GPS tracking, and geofencing.

> Garmin introduces women-specific heart rate monitor and revamps Garmin Connect fitness tracking app

“This smart system sets a new benchmark in anti-theft protection, significantly mitigating the risk of bike theft while enhancing the likelihood of successful recovery in the event of theft,” says Vanpowers.

The UrbanCross is a lightweight road/gravel e-bike that’s targeted at urban commuters and short-distance travellers. It comes with a Shimano GRX groupset and flared gravel handlebar, and has a claimed range of up to 62 miles.

The GrandTeton is a mountain e-bike that comes with a 130Nm motor and torque sensor, and a removable 692 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, with a claimed range of up to 110 miles when combined with an optional power bank. You get 4-piston Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and a 120mm travel air suspension fork.

We don’t yet have prices for these models.

Find out more here

Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds monitor your heart rate and body temperature as you exercise

Germany’s Sennheiser is introducing wireless Momentum Sport earbuds that take your heart rate and measure your body temperature as you exercise.

The heart rate measurement comes courtesy of a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor. Great word! Essentially, it’s an optical measurement method, so similar to how an Apple Watch (and various other devices) takes your heart rate on your wrist, but this time via the left earbud. Other brands already offer in-ear sports earphones with heart rate measurement.

Sennheiser says, “Momentum Sport’s heart rate data connects and integrates seamlessly with many popular sport devices and apps, such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton and more.

“For the first time ever in a non-Polar product, users will be able to enjoy full access to Polar’s elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics—including Body Temperature—offering real-time insights during training and deeper offline analysis via the Polar Flow app ecosystem.”

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds come with an IP55 rating, meaning that they’re dust protected and water/sweat-resistant. We do review earbuds that have a higher level of waterproofing than that.

“To minimise footstep noise, breathing, and other body-borne distractions, the earbuds feature an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design for natural environmental awareness,” says Sennheiser.

Body-borne distractions? Seems a bit harsh to describe breathing that way, considering how handy it is.

“An adjustable Transparency mode, Anti-wind mode, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling mode let the wearer easily adapt as their surroundings change,” says Sennheiser.

The earbuds have a claimed playback time of up to six hours, while the carrying case can recharge them up to three times.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds will be available in three colourways (Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite) from 9th April 2024, at a price of £259.99.

Find out more here

LifeSpan Ampera Under Desk Bike lets you exercise as you work

It seems like every few months we hear about a new device to keep you fit by allowing you to pedal as you work, but does anyone actually use one long-term, or do they just end up gathering dust in a corner?

The LifeSpan Ampera Under Desk Bike is designed to power laptops and phones by generating up to 60 watt-hr of electricity when you’re pedalling at 60rpm. You get a 15W wireless charger underneath the saddle that allows you to charge up to two devices simultaneously.

The Ampera desk bike is said to be virtually silent in operation thanks to a belt-driven drivetrain.

The price? You’re looking at £899.

Find out more here

Shhh! Check out this Topsecret hubless e-bike

South Korean brand Topsecret is offering a hubless urban e-bike that has a claimed average range of 80 miles. We’ve seen hubless e-bikes before, including the Reevo back in 2020.

> Is this hubless e-bike the future? Reevo has storage inside its wheels and 'impenetrable' theft protection

Topsecret says, “Our self-developed mid-drive motor (750W/48V) provides higher torque and performance compared to conventional hub motors, doubling its power, gaining more benefits from the gear system, and being easier to maintain. [You get] power of over 140Nm from the mid-drive 750W motor.”

The Topsecret comes with hydraulic brakes that operate on a disc that sits just inside the inner edge of the wheel rim, and you lights that turn on/off automatically according to ambient light conditions and a black box camera.

We don’t yet have a price for this one.

Find out more here

Mojawa’s HaptiFit Terra bone-conducting earphones also keep your fitness on track

Like the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds (above), Mojava’s HaptiFit Terra are designed to provide the audio you'd expect along with a bunch of fitness stuff that you probably wouldn't. As well as being bone-conducting earphones, these track your heart rate and monitor your pace, steps, calories, and other metrics. Most unexpected of the lot, you get AI training programmes designed to help you get fitter and faster.

The HaptiFit Terras come with 32GB of file storage and an IP68 rating, meaning that they’re dust-tight and can be immersed in a metre of water without damage. More to the point, they’ll keep out sweat.

These earphones are available to pre-order at a price of £240.

Find out more here

Urtopia: the e-bike you control with a ring

We showed you the Urtopia e-bike with ChatGPT artificial intelligence last summer, and the company has now taken things further with the introduction of a smart ring that can be used to connect to the bike and turn it on and off.

> Is Shimano planning automatic shifting for the masses? Plus the ChatGPT e-bike (yep, really), Trek, Rapha, Cube + loads more

Urtopia says it is expanding its ecosystem to include a range of devices to improve the riding biking experience. The smart ring can also monitor your activity and sleep.

Urtopia says, “[The smart ring] will synchronise the heart rate with our e-bikes, allowing the bike to understand your heart rate and better assist you, providing you with health guidance for the next day based on riding data and sleep data.”

What do you reckon – interesting innovation or tech for tech’s sake?

Find out more here

Valeo updates Cyclee motor-gearbox system

A bit of sensible news for e-bike aficionados... France’s Valeo has announced the latest update of its Cyclee mid-drive unit for e-bikes, with a new HMI (human-machine interface) and claimed reductions in noise and vibration.

Valeo says, “With a 7-speed gear automatic transmission and responding with a 130Nm torque - the highest level available on the market - Valeo Cyclee boosts all the rides, even the hardest ones.”

The new HMI comprises a smart dock, a 2in touch display, and a remote with a rotative throttle. Using your phone as a key, the e-bike automatically locks when you step two metres away from it. Valeo says that the Cyclee is now quieter than ever too.

Find out more here