Adidas adds lightweight, breathable Indoor Shoe to its growing cycling footwear collection

Two open mesh windows are included in these three-bolt compatible shoes to help increase ventilation to keep your feet cool during high-intensity workouts
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Dec 16, 2021 10:20
Adidas has added the Indoor Shoe (£110) to its ever-growing collection of cycling footwear tagged with its iconic three-stripe design, with the focus here on a lightweight, breathable upper with mesh inserts for ventilation to deal with the demands of indoor workouts.

This new shoe for three-bolt cleats (Look Kéo, Shimano SPD-SL, and so on) sits in a range which increasingly caters for a wide range of cyclists, alongside the laced Road Shoe, the Gravel Shoe and the Velosamba, designed for road, off-road and city riding respectively. 

“The range has been created to offer accessible, aesthetically versatile footwear and apparel to a rapidly growing generation of new cyclists,” says Adidas. 

“Consultations with cycling communities in London, Los Angeles and Germany highlighted that the culture of cycling is changing and showed a greater demand for versatile products that fit into their lives on and off the bike.”

The lightweight upper of the Indoor Shoe is made with at least 50% recycled materials.

Two open mesh windows are included to help increase ventilation to keep your feet cool during high-intensity workouts. Down below, a fibreglass-reinforced nylon midsole plate should help with efficient pedalling.

Although Adidas says these shoes are lightweight, we've yet to be given a figure. That said, the thin-looking build does suggest it would lighter than standard road shoes. 

In terms of closure, you’ve got a Velcro strap that’s designed to enable easy entry and quick adjustments. 

The Indoor Shoe features Adidas’ iconic three-stripe design and has been launched in three colourways: classic black with three white stripes, vivid pink with white touches and white with silver details - which you may be able to keep white! 

With its Road Shoe release, Adidas re-entered cycling footwear after a 15-year absence in November of last year, with aims to meet the demands of a new generation of cyclists with “a desire for adventure, improved health, and the ability to move in and out of their cities in a sustainable and flexible way”.

The Indoor Shoe costs £110 and is available now, exclusively at www.adidas.co.uk.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

