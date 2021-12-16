Adidas adds lightweight, breathable Indoor Shoe to its growing cycling footwear collection

Adidas has added the Indoor Shoe (£110) to its ever-growing collection of cycling footwear tagged with its iconic three-stripe design, with the focus here on a lightweight, breathable upper with mesh inserts for ventilation to deal with the demands of indoor workouts.
This new shoe for three-bolt cleats (Look Kéo, Shimano SPD-SL, and so on) sits in a range which increasingly caters for a wide range of cyclists, alongside the laced Road Shoe, the Gravel Shoe and the Velosamba, designed for road, off-road and city riding respectively.
“The range has been created to offer accessible, aesthetically versatile footwear and apparel to a rapidly growing generation of new cyclists,” says Adidas.
“Consultations with cycling communities in London, Los Angeles and Germany highlighted that the culture of cycling is changing and showed a greater demand for versatile products that fit into their lives on and off the bike.”
The lightweight upper of the Indoor Shoe is made with at least 50% recycled materials.
Two open mesh windows are included to help increase ventilation to keep your feet cool during high-intensity workouts. Down below, a fibreglass-reinforced nylon midsole plate should help with efficient pedalling.
Although Adidas says these shoes are lightweight, we've yet to be given a figure. That said, the thin-looking build does suggest it would lighter than standard road shoes.
In terms of closure, you’ve got a Velcro strap that’s designed to enable easy entry and quick adjustments.
The Indoor Shoe features Adidas’ iconic three-stripe design and has been launched in three colourways: classic black with three white stripes, vivid pink with white touches and white with silver details - which you may be able to keep white!
With its Road Shoe release, Adidas re-entered cycling footwear after a 15-year absence in November of last year, with aims to meet the demands of a new generation of cyclists with “a desire for adventure, improved health, and the ability to move in and out of their cities in a sustainable and flexible way”.
The Indoor Shoe costs £110 and is available now, exclusively at www.adidas.co.uk.
