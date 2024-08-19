Bike edition! Five cool bikes coming soon from Pinarello, Ribble, Cervélo, Orro and Mason Cycles

Whether you're interested in endurance bikes, steel bikes, race bikes, or gravel bikes, this week’s edition of Five Cool Things has something for you. We’re previewing some exciting new bikes from Pinarello, Ribble, Cervélo, Orro, and Mason Cycles.

Here’s a sneak peek at the latest bikes we’re testing, with full reviews coming your way in the next couple of weeks.

Pinarello Dogma F - £12,600

Pinarello launched the latest Dogma F, just before this year's Tour de France with claims – naturally enough – that it was lighter (by 108g) and more aerodynamically efficient (by 0.2%) than its predecessor.

Some familiar features remain on the Italian brand's one-bike-to-do-it-all. The fork and seatstays still wave slightly, the top tube kinks a little, and the seat tube is cut away slightly around the leading edge of the rear wheel. However, the bike now has a deeper head tube, a slimmer down tube, and a redesigned bottom bracket area.

While the new Dogma F has room for 30mm rubber, up from the 28mm of its predecessor, this is still conservative compared to the 32mm of tyre clearance on the Specialized Tarmac SL8 and Trek Madone Gen 8. For your money, you get top-end Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and Princeton Peak 4550 wheels wrapped in Continental's Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres. The complete bike came in at 6,820g on the road.cc Scales of Truth.

Find out more

Mason Cycles Resolution 4 - £4,860

The Mason Resolution is a steel endurance bike crafted from Columbus steel tubing. According to Mason, "The Resolution delivers a fast smooth ride, along with confidence inspiring, dependable, all-season, long distance performance, across a wide range of surfaces". It's fair to say that the various iterations of the Resolution we've reviewed here at road.cc have all impressed.

The frame features internal cable routing and there's room for 35mm tyres (32mm with full mudguards).

Priced at £4,860, this SRAM Force model comes with Hunt wheels and Vittoria Corsa Control tyres, weighing in at 8,940g. For comparison, the Force AXS model we reviewed back in 2020 was 60g heavier and £65 cheaper… which is actually fairly impressive considering the large whack of inflation we've had to deal with in the interim.

Find out more

Ribble Allroad SL Enthusiast - £1,999

Ribble has revealed three brand new bikes with their all new Allroad range designed to deliver world-class aerodynamic performance while being capable of tackling mixed terrain adventures.

The Allroad SL is the lower-tier model, yet it still boasts a full carbon frame and fork, utilising the same layup as the brand's popular Endurance SL road bike that we reviewed in 2020. The Allroad SL offers increased tyre clearance, now accomodating up to 35mm tyres compared to the previous maximum width of 28mm.

The Allroad SL is available at three different levels: Sport, Enthusiast and Pro. We have the Enthusiast in for review which is equipped with Shimano's 105 mechanical groupset and Mavic Aksium 1 disc wheelset, weighing a total 9,140g.

Find out more

Orro Gold Evo 105 Hydro Bike - £2,499.99

The Orro Gold Evo 105 Hydro is a carbon endurance road bike that claims to deliver the same ride quality as the brand’s top-tier Gold STC model. According to the brand, It mirrors the STC’s endurance geometry, which Orro describes as providing “an optimal riding position for long-distance comfort and performance.”

The bike is equipped with Shimano 105, fully integrated cockpit and Vision finishing kit. The complete bike comes in at 8,780g which is 290g lighter than the Orro Pyro Evo 105 Hydro that we reviewed in 2020.

Find out more

Cervélo Áspero - £4,200

Cervélo has updated the Áspero gravel bike to be “faster, more comfortable, and more versatile”. The updated bike has increased mud clearance (with chainstay length up from 420mm to 425mm), semi-integrated cable routing, and our first impressions are that it’s very quick.

This comes as no surprise as reviewer David described the original Áspero, released in 2019 as "up there with the speediest gravel bikes I've tested". The brand describes the latest iteration as a bike for the all-out racer who prioritises a lightweight setup.

This build is complete with SRAM's Apex AXS groupset, Fulcrum Rapid Red wheels and WTB Vulpine TCS tyres, weighing 8,770g.

Find out more