Ribble aims to "redefine road" with new Allroad range, with up to 38mm tyre clearance, "world-class" aerodynamics and endurance geometry

Ribble has completely overhauled its drop bar lineup with the introduction of the Allroad range, featuring three new road bikes: the Allroad SL R, Allroad SL and Allroad SL R e. The top-tier SL R offers space for tyres up to 38mm wide, internal storage and "world-class aerodynamic performance" paired with endurance-specific geometry, according to Ribble. Prices for the Allroad bikes start at £1,699 and go all the way up to £8,499, and we've already got one of each model for review. Read on for all the juicy tech info and our senior reviewer's first impressions...

We've seen plenty of brands releasing bikes that they claim are neither gravel nor road lately, instead dubbing them 'all-road' bikes which are designed to be capable of handling both paved roads and rougher terrain. They will often featuring a blend of road bike geometry with wider tyre clearance and mounting points.

Ribble is the latest to join this trend with its new Allroad range, which the brand says offers "world-class aerodynamic performance and mixed terrain adventures, and all without compromising on speed or comfort."

According to Ribble, the Allroad range incorporates trickle-down technology from its flagship Ultra Road aero platform, featuring "aerodynamically optimised tube profiles" and a more relaxed, endurance-specific geometry. Additionally, the frames offer improved tyre clearance of up to 38mm (SL R and SL R e models), internal storage and multiple mounting points.

Jamie Burrow, Head of Product at Ribble, says: “Our extensive R&D program has enabled us to introduce key findings into the Allroad range, giving each bike a competitive advantage and performance edge resulting in a complete package for all riders.

"The Allroad platform has been meticulously designed and fine-tuned to offer an incredible all-day endurance ride paired with unbeatable performance."

...those are some big claims!

The Allroad platform is made up of three new bikes: the range-topping Allroad SL R, the lower-tier Allroad SL, and the electric Allroad SL R e. The Allroad SL is available at three different levels: Sport, Enthusiast and Pro. Meanwhile, the top-tier SL R and SL R e models also feature a higher-spec Hero version. Let's get into some more details...

Allroad SL R

The Ribble Allroad SL R sits at the top of the Ribble Allroad road bike range, replacing the Endurance SL Disc, with the top-spec build priced at £8,299.

Ribble boasts: "The flagship Allroad SL R incorporates the aerodynamically advanced technology from the class-leading Ultra Road platform to create a superlight machine designed to slice through the air with ultimate efficiency."

It features trickle-down aero-optimised technology from Ribble's Ultra range, with flared seat stays and wider forks, and the new UB2 integrated bar. This second generation of Ribble's patented Ultra handlebars is said to have been optimised for an endurance road setup, while still featuring "air-flow disrupting wake generators and aero-sculpted drops".

The aero frame is paired with a more relaxed geometry than most aero road bikes, according to Ribble, and offers an increased tyre clearance of up to 38mm, compared to 32mm on the Endurance SL Disc. This tyre clearance is less than the Ridley Grifn RS, Ridley's premium all-road offering, which offers clearance for tyres up to 42mm, but more than Lapierre's Pulsium AllRoad bike which will take tyres up to 35mm wide.

Ribble's Allroad SL R also features internal frame storage in the downtube, a feature we've seen on other bikes such as the Canyon Endurace CFR road bike and Canyon Grail gravel bike.

The top-tier All Road SL R Hero build is claimed to weigh 7.5kg (size M), making it slightly heavier than the Ribble Endurance SL R Hero it replaces, with claimed weights starting at 7.3kg (size M).

Models and prices

Ribble Allroad SL R Sport (£2,999)

Groupset Shimano 105 mechanical

Handlebar Level Alloy

Wheels Mavic Aksium 1 Disc wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL R Enthusiast (£3,999)

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2

Handlebar Level Alloy

Wheels Mavic Aksium 1 Disc wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL R Pro (£4,999)

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2

Handlebar Ribble UB-2 Carbon

Wheels Mavic Cosmic S 42 Carbon wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL R Hero (£8,299)

Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Handlebar Ribble UB-2 Carbon

Wheels Zipp 353 NSW Carbon Disc wheelset

Allroad SL

The Allroad SL is the lower-tier model, yet it still boasts a full carbon frame and fork, utilising the same layup as the brand's popular Endurance SL road bike that it's replacing. It also features improved tyre clearance, accommodating up to 35mm tyres compared to 32mm for the Endurance SL.

The Allroad SL is available at three different levels: Sport, Enthusiast and Pro. Meanwhile, the SL R and SL R e models also feature a higher-spec 'Hero' version.

The Allroad SL Pro build featuring 105 Di2 weighs a claimed 8.8kg (size M). In comparison, Ribble's outgoing Endurance SL Pro, equipped with Ultegra Di2 instead of 105 Di2, has a claimed weight of 7.85kg.

Models and prices

Ribble Allroad SL Sport (£1,699)

Groupset Shimano Tiagra

Wheels Mavic Aksium 1 Disc wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL Enthusiast (£1,999)

Groupset Shimano 105 mechanical

Wheels Mavic Aksium 1 Disc wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL Pro (£2,999)

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2

Wheels Mavic Cosmic S 42 Carbon wheelset

Allroad SL R e

The Allroad SL R e is an electric version of the Allroad SL R, featuring the same carbon construction and nearly identical frame design with clearance for tyres up to 38mm, the only difference being a slightly modified downtube to accommodate the battery.

The SL R e incorporates a MAHLE X20 drive system, offering a claimed 140km of assistance on a single charge.

It's available in three suggested builds: Sport, Enthusiast and Hero with prices starting at £3,999. Ribble says the top-tier Hero build of this bike weighs in at 11.8kg (size M).

Models and prices

Ribble Allroad SL R e Sport (£3,999)

Groupset Shimano 105 mechanical

Handlebar Level Alloy

Wheels Mavic Allroad Disc wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL R e Enthusiast (£4,599)

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2

Handlebar Level Alloy

Wheels Mavic Allroad Disc wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL R e Pro (£5,999)

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2

Handlebar Ribble UB-2 Carbon

Wheels Mavic Cosmic SL 45 Carbon wheelset

Ribble Allroad SL R e Hero (£8,499)

Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Handlebar Ribble UB-2 Carbon

Wheels Mavic Cosmic SL 45 Carbon wheelset

While the Allroad range is available in these recommended builds, you can also customise the fit and finish by choosing from a range of wheels, saddles and handlebar options, as well as a custom paint job using Ribble's CustomColour configurator.

Additionally, we have been told that while this initial release focuses on carbon fibre models, there are plans to introduce aluminium, titanium and steel versions soon.

Geometry

Ribble's range-topping Allroad SL R and SL R e bikes share identical geometry (pictured above), while the Allroad SL (pictured below) differs slightly in stack height, reach, front centre, and seat tube height.

Ribble describes the Allroad bikes as having a more relaxed, endurance-specific geometry and we can see that the medium-sized Allroad SL R and SL R e come with a 545mm top tube, 500mm seat tube, and 160mm head tube. The frame angles are 73° (head angle) and 73.5° (seat angle). The stack height is 568.4mm while the reach is 376.5mm.

Compared to Ribble's Endurance SL Disc (size M), the Allroad models offer a more relaxed, upright riding position. Notably, the Allroad SL R and SL R e feature a shorter top tube length of 545mm versus 550mm, a taller head tube at 160mm versus 150mm, and a significantly higher stack height of 568.4mm versus 541mm. Additionally, the reach is shorter at 376.5mm compared to 390mm on the Endurance SL R.

The new Ribble Allroad range: first impressions

As we've mentioned already, Ribble got some Allroad bikes to us for review ahead of time... just ahead of time, so we can't offer a review or even first ride impressions at the time of writing. However, our senior reviewer Stu Kerton has taken delivery of some test bikes and offers his initial assessment of the range below:

Due to the way the market has gone over the last few years, Ribble’s road and gravel ranges had become a little blurred, so I personally think it’s the perfect time to bring out these Allroad models to streamline its catalogue. With large tyre clearances and hidden mudguard eyelets, the Allroad bikes maintain the versatility of the outgoing CGR models but with the road-focused performance of the (also disappearing) Endurance range being at the forefront. The pure off-road stuff can now be left to Ribble's Gravel range of bikes. The geometry looks interesting - and relaxed - but let’s be honest, it’s probably the best compromise for most of us who aren’t racers from a performance point of view. With a wide range of builds there are plenty of choices when trying to balance the performance you want against the budget you have. The pricing does look very competitive too, especially the fact that two of the SL models manage to come in under two grand – not something we are seeing a lot of lately. A welcome inclusion is the SL R e, as I still believe there is a place in the market for quality performance e-road bikes, and the fact that Ribble has specced Mahle’s X20 motor system should make the SL R e a fun and efficient bike to ride. All in all, it’s very positive from my initial look over the bikes, so I’m looking forward to riding all three models for an in-depth review on each.

