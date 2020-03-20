Zipp Service Course components: now in silver

Zipp is now offering aluminium Service Course components in a silver finish for the first time, giving you the option of a classic/retro look. Up until now, the handlebars, stems and seatposts have been available only in black – and black remains in the range.

Zipp says that it has added the new colour choice simply because “silver stands out amid the sea of stealthy black colour schemes”.

The ‘Nano Blast Silver Anodize finish’ has been added to several existing products, all of them made from 6061 aluminium:

Service Course 70 XPLR handlebar £54

The drops of the XPLR (as in ‘explore’) bar flare outwards by 5° so they’re about 6cm wider than normal for technical gravel/adventure riding.

Service Course 70 Ergo handlebar £54

This road handlebar has a 70mm reach and a 128mm drop, and the top section has a flattened profile that’s designed to fit comfortably in your hand.

Service Course 80 Ergo handlebar £54

This bar also has an ergonomic top section and a shallow (125mm) drop, but the reach is a little longer at 80mm.

Service Course 80 handlebar £54

The Service Course 80 is a 80mm reach/ 125mm drop design that has proven to be extremely popular over the years.

Service Course Seatpost £50

Another long-standing favourite, the Service Course Seatpost comes with two-bolt adjustability and either a 0mm (inline) or 20mm offset.

Service Course Stem £50

The Service Course stem comes in +/-6° and 25° rise options, and lengths from 75mm up to 130mm.

Get more info over at https://www.zipp.com/