30 bikes that feature Shimano’s new 105 Di2 groupset

If you want to get your hands on a bike equipped with Shimano’s latest electronic shifting, check out these models with prices starting at £2,499
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Thu, Jun 30, 2022 17:15

First Published Jun 30, 2022

3

You can’t have missed Shimano’s unveiling of its brand spanking new 105 R7100 series groupset, complete with Di2 electronic shifting, and here’s a very quick roundup of the bikes that we know will feature the new components.

Find out everything you need to know about Shimano’s 105 R7100 groupset

A lot of brands will announce their Shimano 105 Di2 bikes when they reveal their entire 2023 lineups, but most of the bikes below are being introduced to their respective ranges right away.

Ribble

Ribble has added the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset to several key models across its range.

2023 Ribble SL R 105 Di2 - 1

The full list is:

2023 Ribble Endurance SL 105 Di2 - 1

We can’t go through every one of them here but the Ultras are Ribble’s aero road bikes (top), and the Endurance bikes (above) are… well, they speak for themselves.

Read our review of the Ribble Endurance SL Disc

2023 Ribble CGR 105 Di2 - 1

CGR stands for ‘Cross, Gravel, Road’ and that tells you what you need to know about their versatility. They can take on the rough stuff as well as the road.

Check out our Ribble CGR review 

As ever with Ribble, you can go with the suggested build or adjust it according to your preferences and budget.

You can check out all of Ribble’s 105 Di2 bikes here

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

Dolan

Dolan is offering four models with the Shimano 105 R7100 groupset as an option.

2023 Dolan Ares 105 Di2 - 1

The Dolan Ares carbon aero road bike with the new groupset is priced from £3,349.99

 As with Dolan’s other bikes, you can configure the spec to your exact requirements and the price will be adjusted accordingly.

Bike at Bedtime: check out the customisable Dolan Ares road bike 

2022 Dolan ADX-Disc-Titanium-105-Di2-bike-1

The classic-looking Dolan ADX Disc titanium road bike specced with Shimano 105 R7100 costs £3,099.99. 

Dolan ADX Internal offers classic titanium looks and big spec choice

2023 Dolan Tuono 105 Di2 - 1

The Dolan Tuono carbon endurance bike is available with the new Shimano 105 groupset too. Prices start at £2,949.99 for this one.

2023 Dolan Atreus 105 Di2 - 1

Finally, if you’d like a road e-bike with new Shimano 105, Dolan’s carbon Atreus is £3,699.99 in this build.

www.dolan-bikes.com

Bianchi

Bianchi will offer four models equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 although availability will be limited before the start of 2023.

No photos are available yet (hence the bike in the pic below is fitted with Shimano Ultegra) but there will be no colour changes to any of the models. It’s essentially a rolling groupset addition.

2021 Bianchi Aria

The Bianchi Aria Disc, which is a responsive aero road bike in a race geometry, will be priced at £3,850.

Take a look at our Bianchi Aria Disc review 

The Bianchi Infinito CV Disc will be £5,000. When we reviewed the Shimano Ultegra-equipped version of this bike we called it a “smooth endurance bike that's responsive enough to put in a race performance.”

Read our Bianchi Infinito CV Disc Ultegra review here 

The Shimano 105 Di2 version of the Bianchi Sprint Disc will be £3,400. This is a lightweight carbon-fibre bike in a race geometry. 

The final bike in Bianchi’s range with a Shimano 105 Di2 groupset is the Infinito XE Disc at £3,650. 

Read our review of the Bianchi Infinito XE Ultegra 

When we reviewed the Ultegra version of the Infinito XE a couple of years ago we described it as a “comfortable and stable sportive/gran fondo bike that's nimble enough to keep the speed merchants happy.”

www.bianchi.com

Fairlight

2023 Fairlight Strael 105 Di2 - 1 (1)

Fairlight is offering its superb Strael with Shimano 105 R7100, having put in orders for the new groupset over two years ago. It says that bikes will be ready from mid-July.

Check out our review of the Fairlight Strael 3.0 

“This is a unique situation for us as our lead time for everything else is 4-6 months but we've held frames off stock for these groupsets,” says Fairlight.

The price of a Fairlight Strael with 105 Di2 is £3,499. This compares with £3,099 for Shimano Ultegra mechanical and £4,049 for Shimano Ultegra R8100 Di2.

www.fairlightcycles.com

Cervelo

Cervelo says that it will offer the Caledonia in a Shimano 105 Di2 build but we don’t have any more details than that at the moment (nor pics; the bike below is fitted with Shimano Ultegra Di2). Sorry.

Cervélo launches Caledonia all-road bike range

2021 cervelo caledonia 5 ultegra di2

The Caledonia is designed as a performance road bike with a generous amount of tyre clearance and is versatile enough to tackle a variety of surfaces

www.cervelo.com

Merida

Merida says that it will have three models equipped with the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset: the Scultura 6000, Reacto 6000, and Scultura Endurance 6000.

Read our review of the Merida Scultura Team 

The Scultura is the lightweight road bike in Merida’s range, the Reacto is the aero road bike, and the Scultura Endurance is designed for racking up long distances in comfort.

Read our review of the Merida Scultura Endurance 7000-E 

2021 Merida Reacto 6000 - riding 1.jpg

However, Merida isn’t able to supply pictures (the bike pictured here is fitted with Shimano Ultegra) or prices and the bikes aren’t yet available – they’ll be coming in 2023.

www.merida-bikes.com

Orro

Orro is offering the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset on three bikes. You can pre-order now with the estimated date of arrival for each of them being 2nd August 2022.

2022 Orro Gold STC 105 Di2

The Orro Gold STC 105 Di2 is £2,999. This is an excellent endurance/gran rondo bike that’s quick and responsive.

2022 Orro Venturi 105 Di2

The price for the performance-minded Orro Venturi STC 105 Di2 is £3,150. 

Check out our review of the Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTap 2021 

2022 Orro Terra C 105 Di2

The Orro Terra C is a bike that can be specced as a road, all-road, or gravel bike, so it’s versatile. We found it an absolute blast when we reviewed a model built up with Shimano’s gravel-specific GRX groupset. The 105 Di2 version is £2,999.99,

Check out our review of the Orro Terra C GRX800 

www.orrobikes.com

Moda 

Moda has five models available with Shimano 105 Di2:

Moda Finale Di2 105

We’ll let you into a little secret: we have a Moda Finale aero road bike (above) equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 on the way to road.cc for review. Yup, exciting!

Moda Molto 105 Di2

The Vivo Disc and Stretto are carbon road bikes, the Strega is a titanium bike that’s designed for versatility, while the Molto (above) is a full-carbon gravel bike.

www.moda-bikes.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

