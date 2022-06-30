30 bikes that feature Shimano’s new 105 Di2 groupset

You can’t have missed Shimano’s unveiling of its brand spanking new 105 R7100 series groupset, complete with Di2 electronic shifting, and here’s a very quick roundup of the bikes that we know will feature the new components.

A lot of brands will announce their Shimano 105 Di2 bikes when they reveal their entire 2023 lineups, but most of the bikes below are being introduced to their respective ranges right away.

Ribble has added the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset to several key models across its range.

The full list is:

We can’t go through every one of them here but the Ultras are Ribble’s aero road bikes (top), and the Endurance bikes (above) are… well, they speak for themselves.

CGR stands for ‘Cross, Gravel, Road’ and that tells you what you need to know about their versatility. They can take on the rough stuff as well as the road.

As ever with Ribble, you can go with the suggested build or adjust it according to your preferences and budget.

You can check out all of Ribble’s 105 Di2 bikes here.

Dolan is offering four models with the Shimano 105 R7100 groupset as an option.

The Dolan Ares carbon aero road bike with the new groupset is priced from £3,349.99

As with Dolan’s other bikes, you can configure the spec to your exact requirements and the price will be adjusted accordingly.

The classic-looking Dolan ADX Disc titanium road bike specced with Shimano 105 R7100 costs £3,099.99.

The Dolan Tuono carbon endurance bike is available with the new Shimano 105 groupset too. Prices start at £2,949.99 for this one.

Finally, if you’d like a road e-bike with new Shimano 105, Dolan’s carbon Atreus is £3,699.99 in this build.

Bianchi will offer four models equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 although availability will be limited before the start of 2023.

No photos are available yet (hence the bike in the pic below is fitted with Shimano Ultegra) but there will be no colour changes to any of the models. It’s essentially a rolling groupset addition.

The Bianchi Aria Disc, which is a responsive aero road bike in a race geometry, will be priced at £3,850.

The Bianchi Infinito CV Disc will be £5,000. When we reviewed the Shimano Ultegra-equipped version of this bike we called it a “smooth endurance bike that's responsive enough to put in a race performance.”

The Shimano 105 Di2 version of the Bianchi Sprint Disc will be £3,400. This is a lightweight carbon-fibre bike in a race geometry.

The final bike in Bianchi’s range with a Shimano 105 Di2 groupset is the Infinito XE Disc at £3,650.

When we reviewed the Ultegra version of the Infinito XE a couple of years ago we described it as a “comfortable and stable sportive/gran fondo bike that's nimble enough to keep the speed merchants happy.”

Fairlight is offering its superb Strael with Shimano 105 R7100, having put in orders for the new groupset over two years ago. It says that bikes will be ready from mid-July.

“This is a unique situation for us as our lead time for everything else is 4-6 months but we've held frames off stock for these groupsets,” says Fairlight.

The price of a Fairlight Strael with 105 Di2 is £3,499. This compares with £3,099 for Shimano Ultegra mechanical and £4,049 for Shimano Ultegra R8100 Di2.

Cervelo says that it will offer the Caledonia in a Shimano 105 Di2 build but we don’t have any more details than that at the moment (nor pics; the bike below is fitted with Shimano Ultegra Di2). Sorry.

The Caledonia is designed as a performance road bike with a generous amount of tyre clearance and is versatile enough to tackle a variety of surfaces

Merida says that it will have three models equipped with the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset: the Scultura 6000, Reacto 6000, and Scultura Endurance 6000.

The Scultura is the lightweight road bike in Merida’s range, the Reacto is the aero road bike, and the Scultura Endurance is designed for racking up long distances in comfort.

However, Merida isn’t able to supply pictures (the bike pictured here is fitted with Shimano Ultegra) or prices and the bikes aren’t yet available – they’ll be coming in 2023.

Orro is offering the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset on three bikes. You can pre-order now with the estimated date of arrival for each of them being 2nd August 2022.

The Orro Gold STC 105 Di2 is £2,999. This is an excellent endurance/gran rondo bike that’s quick and responsive.

The price for the performance-minded Orro Venturi STC 105 Di2 is £3,150.

The Orro Terra C is a bike that can be specced as a road, all-road, or gravel bike, so it’s versatile. We found it an absolute blast when we reviewed a model built up with Shimano’s gravel-specific GRX groupset. The 105 Di2 version is £2,999.99,

Moda has five models available with Shimano 105 Di2:

We’ll let you into a little secret: we have a Moda Finale aero road bike (above) equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 on the way to road.cc for review. Yup, exciting!

The Vivo Disc and Stretto are carbon road bikes, the Strega is a titanium bike that’s designed for versatility, while the Molto (above) is a full-carbon gravel bike.

