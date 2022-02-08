Dolan ADX Internal offers classic titanium looks and big spec choice

Dolan’s ADX Internal is a titanium road bike that’s available in both rim brake and disc brake versions, and in many different builds to suit your preferences and wallet. The rim brake model pictured here is built up with Shimano’s new Ultegra Di2 R8100 components.

The ADX’s frame is 3Al-2.5V titanium – meaning that it’s 3% aluminium and 2.5% vanadium – which is the most widely used grade in the cycling world. Strong, lightweight and resistant to corrosion, it’s a great material for a bike frame – especially one that you want to last.

The rear brake cable runs through the top tube, and gear cables enter at the top of the down tube and run internally to the relevant derailleur. Disc brake Ultegra Di2 R8100 is semi-wireless – there's no need for cables to connect the shifters with the rest of the system – but the rim brake version still requires wires.

The ADX is available in five different sizes from 50.5cm to 58.5cm. The geometry is less aggressive than that of the Dolan Ares road bike we looked at recently.

The size medium, for example, comes with a 549mm effective top tube, a 545mm seat tube, and a 170mm head tube. The head tube angle is 73° and the seat tube angle is 74°. The stack on this size is 585.9mm and the reach is 381mm, giving a stack/reach of 1.54.

The idea of the longer than normal head tube and shorter than normal top tube is to put you into a more relaxed ride position. Dolan reckons that these features, together with slightly curved seatstays, make the frame “ideal for Audax and sportive riding, or just long days in the saddle”.

A big stack of headset spacers brings the handlebar higher on the bike pictured. As usual, you can tweak your position by reducing the number of spacers and cutting down the fork steerer.

The bottom bracket is threaded, which makes for relatively simple maintenance.

Dolan offers the ADX with a carbon seatpost that’s either inline (where the clamp sits directly over the centre of the post) or setback (where the clamp sits behind the centre of the post), allowing you to control your ride position further. You can also opt for a titanium setback seatpost although this adds £100 to the price.

The ADX comes with mounts for fitting full mudguards and a rear rack if you fancy using it for year-round training or commuting. If you do go for mudguards, though, you’ll bring the maximum tyre size down from 28mm to 25mm.

To allow the fitting of mudguards, Dolan has here specced TRP brakes with a deep 57mm drop.

The Alpina fork that slots in upfront is full carbon and, like the frame, has mudguard eyelets.

As usual with Dolan, you can choose the level of spec. If you want a rim brake setup, you can get a complete bike built up with a Shimano 105 groupset for £1799.99, with Shimano R8000 mechanical shifting for £2,199.98, or go up to Ultegra R8150 Di2 for £3,099.98. There’s also a Campagnolo Centaur option for £1,799.99.

If you prefer disc brakes, you’re looking at £2,399.99 for the cheapest Shimano 105 version and £6,449.99 for the most expensive Dura-Ace Di2 model.

You can choose things like crank length, chainring and cassette sizes, plus handlebar width and stem length. You can also make changes to the brands and models of components. For example, the Shimano Ultegra Di2 base model has a price of £3,099.98 but the Mavic Cosmic SL 40 wheels fitted to the bike pictured here add £799.98. You could opt for various other wheels from Mavic, Vision, Alpina, and Hunt.

The TRP brakes add £74.99 over the standard spec, the Selle Italia Novus saddle adds the same amount, and the Deda Zero 100 handlebar/stem adds £89.99… You get the idea.

You can also have Dolan add mudguards, a rack and a trunk bag for extra practicality. You just make the changes on www.dolan-bikes.com until you’re happy with the components and price.

Unlike a lot of brands, Dolan says that it has good parts availability at the moment and that’s likely to remain the case. Delivery times for bikes equipped with Ultegra Di2 R8100 components are currently four weeks with Shimano 105 and Ultegra mechanical builds despatched within 45 working days.

www.dolan-bikes.com