Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Tech
Dolan ADX Internal offers classic titanium looks and big spec choice

Dolan ADX Internal offers classic titanium looks and big spec choice

Popular year-round road bike is available in both rim brake and disc brake options
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Feb 08, 2022 21:55

First Published Feb 8, 2022

0

Dolan’s ADX Internal is a titanium road bike that’s available in both rim brake and disc brake versions, and in many different builds to suit your preferences and wallet. The rim brake model pictured here is built up with Shimano’s new Ultegra Di2 R8100 components.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - down tube.jpg

The ADX’s frame is 3Al-2.5V titanium – meaning that it’s 3% aluminium and 2.5% vanadium – which is the most widely used grade in the cycling world. Strong, lightweight and resistant to corrosion, it’s a great material for a bike frame – especially one that you want to last.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - top tube routing.jpg

The rear brake cable runs through the top tube, and gear cables enter at the top of the down tube and run internally to the relevant derailleur. Disc brake Ultegra Di2 R8100 is semi-wireless – there's no need for cables to connect the shifters with the rest of the system – but the rim brake version still requires wires.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - bosses 1.jpg

The ADX is available in five different sizes from 50.5cm to 58.5cm. The geometry is less aggressive than that of the Dolan Ares road bike we looked at recently

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - head tube.jpg

The size medium, for example, comes with a 549mm effective top tube, a 545mm seat tube, and a 170mm head tube. The head tube angle is 73° and the seat tube angle is 74°. The stack on this size is 585.9mm and the reach is 381mm, giving a stack/reach of 1.54.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - head tube badge.jpg

The idea of the longer than normal head tube and shorter than normal top tube is to put you into a more relaxed ride position. Dolan reckons that these features, together with slightly curved seatstays, make the frame “ideal for Audax and sportive riding, or just long days in the saddle”.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - stem.jpg

A big stack of headset spacers brings the handlebar higher on the bike pictured. As usual, you can tweak your position by reducing the number of spacers and cutting down the fork steerer.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - bottom bracket.jpg

The bottom bracket is threaded, which makes for relatively simple maintenance.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - saddle and post.jpg

Dolan offers the ADX with a carbon seatpost that’s either inline (where the clamp sits directly over the centre of the post) or setback (where the clamp sits behind the centre of the post), allowing you to control your ride position further. You can also opt for a titanium setback seatpost although this adds £100 to the price.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - rear brake 2.jpg

The ADX comes with mounts for fitting full mudguards and a rear rack if you fancy using it for year-round training or commuting. If you do go for mudguards, though, you’ll bring the maximum tyre size down from 28mm to 25mm.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - front brake.jpg

To allow the fitting of mudguards, Dolan has here specced TRP brakes with a deep 57mm drop.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - fork.jpg

The Alpina fork that slots in upfront is full carbon and, like the frame, has mudguard eyelets.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - drivetrain.jpg

As usual with Dolan, you can choose the level of spec. If you want a rim brake setup, you can get a complete bike built up with a Shimano 105 groupset for £1799.99, with Shimano R8000 mechanical shifting for £2,199.98, or go up to Ultegra R8150 Di2 for £3,099.98. There’s also a Campagnolo Centaur option for £1,799.99.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - rear mech.jpg

If you prefer disc brakes, you’re looking at £2,399.99 for the cheapest Shimano 105 version and £6,449.99 for the most expensive Dura-Ace Di2 model.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - rim and tyre.jpg

You can choose things like crank length, chainring and cassette sizes, plus handlebar width and stem length. You can also make changes to the brands and models of components. For example, the Shimano Ultegra Di2 base model has a price of £3,099.98 but the Mavic Cosmic SL 40 wheels fitted to the bike pictured here add £799.98. You could opt for various other wheels from Mavic, Vision, Alpina, and Hunt.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - bars 1.jpg

The TRP brakes add £74.99 over the standard spec, the Selle Italia Novus saddle adds the same amount, and the Deda Zero 100 handlebar/stem adds £89.99… You get the idea.

2022 Dolan ADX Titanium - saddle 2.jpg

You can also have Dolan add mudguards, a rack and a trunk bag for extra practicality. You just make the changes on www.dolan-bikes.com until you’re happy with the components and price.

Unlike a lot of brands, Dolan says that it has good parts availability at the moment and that’s likely to remain the case. Delivery times for bikes equipped with Ultegra Di2 R8100 components are currently four weeks with Shimano 105 and Ultegra mechanical builds despatched within 45 working days.

www.dolan-bikes.com

Bike at bedtime
2022 Dolan
2022 Dolan ADX
Titanium
road bike
titanium road bike
Disc Brake
rim brake
Commuter
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments