The Velotoze Aero Socks Extra Tall - XT blend comfort, performance and style, making them an excellent choice for competitive cyclists.
With their innovative two-material construction, these socks feature a foot fabric composed of a breathable blend of nylon, Coolmax, and Lycra. This combination ensures that your feet remain cool and dry, even during intense rides on hot days. Throughout my testing, I experienced no issues with overheating or material bunching, testament to the functional design and material selection.
The standout feature of the Aero Socks is their textured upper section, which, although I couldn't quantify the aerodynamic benefits, certainly looks the part in a racing environment. The textured design adds a sleek, professional appearance, perfect if you're racing around a local criterium series.
Moreover, the wide and tacky gripper band is highly effective in keeping the socks firmly in place. This is particularly useful for this extra tall version, which extends halfway up the calf for someone of my height (190cm), a length that complies with UCI (and Velominati) rules.
My major gripe is the difficulty in getting them on. With an EU size 45 shoe size, right in the middle of the large (43-47) recommended range, I found the socks very tight when pulling them over my heel and foot arch, so tight that I can imagine it could lead to splits if not handled carefully.
On the plus side, the socks have maintained their shape and crisp white colour through several washes and wet road rides. (They're available in black, too.)
As regards price, they might seem very expensive at first glance, but they're similar to others: the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Socks Stu reviewed in 2021 were £35, for example, and though they're not currently available, the Pro Aeros are £33 – although that's still considerably more than a traditional alternative like the Assos Poker 3s at £16. But if you're chasing race wins or Strava KOMs, I think the Velotoze justify the investment with their blend of comfort, durability and potential aero gains.
Verdict
Premium socks that promise a speed advantage for the competitive cyclist – they're just a bit slow to put on
Make and model: VeloToze Aero Socks Extra Tall - XT
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Velotoze says: "For cyclists who are relentless in their pursuit of shaving off every fraction of a second, the role of aerodynamics is paramount. That's precisely why we've engineered the Extra Tall Aero Socks - XT to become your ultimate secret weapon. Extending 2 inches (5 cm) higher than our standard Aero Socks, these socks hold the key to unlocking unparalleled aerodynamic advantages."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
As per the Velotoze website:
MATERIALS
Leg fabric: 87% polyester, 13% spandex
Foot fabric: 65% nylon, 31% COOLMAX®, 4% LYCRA®
LYCRA® and COOLMAX® are trademarks of INVISTA
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Without testing in a wind tunnel I can't vouch for their aero credentials, but they look the part and fit well once on.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Foot fabric is lightweight and breathable, while the upper section has a gripper that prevents them from dropping down my calves.
Even though I can't quantify the watts saved from wearing them, they look fast.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The upper aero material has very limited stretch, particularly at the lower section with the seam that joins the foot fabric. This makes it an extremely tight fit when putting the sock on and working over the broadest section between your heel and the arch of your foot.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's comparable to other high performance socks offering aero gains, like the Le Col Pro Aero Socks priced at £33, but it's still considerably more expensive than a traditional alternative like the Assos Poker 3 priced at £16.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good: technically well-composed socks with both upper and lower sections meeting their function requirements while also offering a bit of style. Just be careful if you have a high instep as they could be difficult to put on in a hurry.
Age: 33 Height: 190cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Factor One Disc
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting
