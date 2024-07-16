The Velotoze Aero Socks Extra Tall - XT blend comfort, performance and style, making them an excellent choice for competitive cyclists.

With their innovative two-material construction, these socks feature a foot fabric composed of a breathable blend of nylon, Coolmax, and Lycra. This combination ensures that your feet remain cool and dry, even during intense rides on hot days. Throughout my testing, I experienced no issues with overheating or material bunching, testament to the functional design and material selection.

The standout feature of the Aero Socks is their textured upper section, which, although I couldn't quantify the aerodynamic benefits, certainly looks the part in a racing environment. The textured design adds a sleek, professional appearance, perfect if you're racing around a local criterium series.

Moreover, the wide and tacky gripper band is highly effective in keeping the socks firmly in place. This is particularly useful for this extra tall version, which extends halfway up the calf for someone of my height (190cm), a length that complies with UCI (and Velominati) rules.

My major gripe is the difficulty in getting them on. With an EU size 45 shoe size, right in the middle of the large (43-47) recommended range, I found the socks very tight when pulling them over my heel and foot arch, so tight that I can imagine it could lead to splits if not handled carefully.

On the plus side, the socks have maintained their shape and crisp white colour through several washes and wet road rides. (They're available in black, too.)

As regards price, they might seem very expensive at first glance, but they're similar to others: the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Socks Stu reviewed in 2021 were £35, for example, and though they're not currently available, the Pro Aeros are £33 – although that's still considerably more than a traditional alternative like the Assos Poker 3s at £16. But if you're chasing race wins or Strava KOMs, I think the Velotoze justify the investment with their blend of comfort, durability and potential aero gains.

Verdict

Premium socks that promise a speed advantage for the competitive cyclist – they're just a bit slow to put on