VeloPac Útil Trail Ridestrap

The VeloPac Útil Trail Strap is a strong, reliable and very simple way to lash your stuff straight to the frame. It's pretty long though, so it's best on big-tubed bikes or when really stuffed with gear.
Constructed from 25mm webbing and adorned with reflectives, elastomaster cords and anti-slip materials, this proves a rugged choice that's secure even over rough ground.
> Buy the Útil Trail Strap from VeloPac for £10
The stretchy cords neatly sandwich an inner tube or anything else you don't want slipping out, and the grippy PU coating stops vibration from slowly edging everything else overboard.
For me a dry bag is an essential accessory, as it prevents your gear from getting wet or caked in mud. That's the downside of straps – yes, they look cooler than a saddle or frame bag, but your gear is getting covered in whatever flies by.
If you're travelling as light as possible, though, there's no better option – mountain bikers, gravel riders and commuters who don't like sweaty backpacks tend to love them.
The good news is the Útil scrubs up fresh easily no matter how splattered it gets, and the Omni hook-and-loop fastening stayed effective and secure despite some pretty horrific test conditions.
At 600mm long, it's capable of transporting a considerable amount – a tube, pump, multitool, jacket and more will easily go in. Okay, much of that could live inside a small saddle pack and stay clean, but if you don't want one of those – plus a pump on your frame and potentially a jacket wedged into a jersey pocket – this is ideal. A small dry bag (or even a plastic bag) instantly adds protection, too.
If you're not carrying much and/or have a thin-tubed frame, the Útil's sheer length can be awkward, and while you could cut it down you may find the unstitched end fraying. At £10 though it's hard to complain: the Topeak Elementa we recently tested was twice that at £19.99, despite being so weak it fell off almost immediately. The Útil is cheap and good.
Verdict
Practical strap for the minimalist rider or bike-packers looking for more options
Make and model: VeloPac Útil Trail Ridestrap
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
VeloPac says: Ütil (pronounced: oo.teel) is Spanish for for 'useful' & in English simply short for 'utility' & our new Útil strap system is exactly that! Most cyclists do not have the luxury of a support vehicle so carrying spare tubes, tools, C02 inflators etc is a necessity in case of mid ride punctures or mechanicals. Our Útil strap system delivers a secure, quick on/off mounting solution to fasten an inner tube and other spares to a bike.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
High Strength 25mm Webbing Strap
Pre-loaded Dual Shock cords With Elastomer sleeves
Non-Slip PU inner surface
Omni Hook & Loop Fastening
Reflective Detailing
Colour: BLACK
Wipe Clean Materials
Mounts To Bike Frame
LENGTH: 600mm long
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The strap is well made, the webbing is strong and versatile and the elasticated cords are strong and grippy.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I have hammered this product on the road, gravel and trail in horrendous conditions, and it's stood up to everything. It's been soaked and covered in farm slurry from field run-off, and the velcro is still working well. It washes off to look fresh again easily.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's strong, understated in appearance, is easy to fit, and secure both on smooth roads and rough trails.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's easy to use and secure.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The strap is quite long, so carrying more stuff gives a tidier look. It works best on frames with big tubes.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This product compares favourably to other options in the market.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, although it's very long
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – particularly urban and gravel riders
Use this box to explain your overall score
This offers everything you would expect from this type of product: easy and reliable performance, a strong build and low-key good looks.
Age: 49 Height: 5'10' Weight: 12.5 st
I usually ride: All sorts. Single speeds. My best bike is: Impossible to andwer.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Cycle coaching and guiding.
1 comments
People seem to want to go to incredible lengths to avoid using some form of seart/saddle bag. Whether it's a bar bag or one of these straps, it seems there are any number of less practical solutions. I'm sure this is a decent enough example of this sort of strap, which seem to be everywhere, but why expose your tube and tools to the elements in a decidedly insecure looking package that's bound to leave scratches on your frame when there are any number of saddle bags big, small and tiny that would do the job better?