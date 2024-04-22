VeloPac Útil Trail Ridestrap

The VeloPac Útil Trail Strap is a strong, reliable and very simple way to lash your stuff straight to the frame. It's pretty long though, so it's best on big-tubed bikes or when really stuffed with gear.

Constructed from 25mm webbing and adorned with reflectives, elastomaster cords and anti-slip materials, this proves a rugged choice that's secure even over rough ground.

> Buy the Útil Trail Strap from VeloPac for £10

The stretchy cords neatly sandwich an inner tube or anything else you don't want slipping out, and the grippy PU coating stops vibration from slowly edging everything else overboard.

For me a dry bag is an essential accessory, as it prevents your gear from getting wet or caked in mud. That's the downside of straps – yes, they look cooler than a saddle or frame bag, but your gear is getting covered in whatever flies by.

If you're travelling as light as possible, though, there's no better option – mountain bikers, gravel riders and commuters who don't like sweaty backpacks tend to love them.

The good news is the Útil scrubs up fresh easily no matter how splattered it gets, and the Omni hook-and-loop fastening stayed effective and secure despite some pretty horrific test conditions.

At 600mm long, it's capable of transporting a considerable amount – a tube, pump, multitool, jacket and more will easily go in. Okay, much of that could live inside a small saddle pack and stay clean, but if you don't want one of those – plus a pump on your frame and potentially a jacket wedged into a jersey pocket – this is ideal. A small dry bag (or even a plastic bag) instantly adds protection, too.

If you're not carrying much and/or have a thin-tubed frame, the Útil's sheer length can be awkward, and while you could cut it down you may find the unstitched end fraying. At £10 though it's hard to complain: the Topeak Elementa we recently tested was twice that at £19.99, despite being so weak it fell off almost immediately. The Útil is cheap and good.

Verdict

Practical strap for the minimalist rider or bike-packers looking for more options