OpenRock X Open-Ear Sport Earbuds

If you're looking for some great quality open-ear earbuds for listening to music or podcasts when you're on the bike without drowning out the traffic, OpenRock has you covered. We've already reviewed the OpenRock S earbuds at the bottom of the range, and these OpenRock X buds are the brand's money-no-object option. They're certainly very good, and in some ways work better on the bike than the cheaper buds, though I'm not convinced overall that they're worth the extra spend.
Cards on the table, then: I really liked the OpenRock S earbuds and they made it onto the road.cc recommends list. So a fair bit of this review is going to be: are these more expensive buds worth the extra spend? They're twice as much, after all. So what's different?
OpenRock X earbuds: Sound
Firstly and foremostly, the sound isn't different, really, and that's good. The OpenRock X earbuds use a 14.2mm driver with BassDirect technology, which 'channels sound through tubes, providing incredible bass and effective noise reduction, so you feel every note', according to OpenRock. Back to back with the cheaper OpenRock S buds, there's not a great deal of difference in the clarity.
The earbuds manage to convey a very good dynamic range even though they're separated from your ear canal by clear air. Having used a number of bone-conduction headphones which also allow you to hear your surroundings, 'air-conduction' headphones like these give a much better sound overall, and they're not affected by what you're doing with your jaw. They're not as good as a high-quality pair of in-ear buds but they're perfectly good for listening to music or podcasts and they don't feel compromised for lack of being stuck right in your ear.
If you download the OpenRock app you can set a custom EQ (equalizer) that works for you, or pick one of the three standard ones. The app also allows you to change a bunch of other settings, find the earbuds if they're in range by making them emit a high-pitched sound, and update the firmware.
What does affect the sound – both the volume, and the bass response – is the position of the driver in relation to your ear canal.
One of the big differences between these earbuds and the cheaper options from OpenRock and others is that the position of the driver is a lot more adjustable: it rotates through 50 degrees in the same axis as the ear loop, and 45 degrees perpendicular to it. That means you can fiddle with them to get the fit just right. I found that rotating the loop back as far as it would go and then angling the driver down a bit was the best compromise for fit and sound.
On the bike the earbuds feel more secure if you jam the driver up to pinch the loop against the top of your ear, but positioned this way they're not as loud and the bass response isn't as good. The thinner loop section of these headphones compared to the OpenRock S means that they're less likely to clash with your eyewear, although I didn't really have any issues with the larger, cheaper earbuds. They're pretty comfortable, although I did find that several hours in I was starting to notice them a bit. I don't know if it's because the thinner band over the OpenRock S is more of a concentrated pressure point, but they're not as fit-and-forget as the cheaper buds.
The normal sound caveat applies here: these earbuds are an open design and that means you can hear things around you. If you're slogging up a busy road into a headwind then the combination of traffic noise and wind noise sometimes means that you're not actually getting much music coming through. There's no real remedy to the wind noise on the bike. Those furry cat's ear things you can stick on your helmet straps can reduce it quite a bit if it's a real problem for you. But it's not our practice to mark down open-ear headphones of any kind because the sound is fighting with other sounds – that's sort of the point.
The OpenRock X buds are fairly loud, but nothing like as loud as a closed-ear design pumping the sounds directly into your insulated ear canal. Compared with other bone-conduction and air-conduction buds I've tried, they're near the top in terms of volume level.
OpenRock X earbuds: Battery life
OpenRock says that you'll get 12 hours of life from the earbuds, and with the case you'll get a full two days of run-time. I've worn these earbuds all day listening to the test match, and realistically they'll last for any reasonable day ride. They charge quickly too: five minutes in the case adds an hour of battery life, so realistically you're not going to lose sound if you take the case with you.
The case itself is a nicely designed affair, with a pleasing clicky bit that drops down from inside an alloy outer case. There's a carabiner loop included to attach it to stuff. The case is a fair bit smaller than the OpenRock S one, but those earbuds have a bigger internal battery and case battery, and because of that the run-time (19 hours/60 hours) is longer, although either pair would be fine for pretty much any kind of riding, and the smaller case is going to take up a bit less space.
Charging the case from a battery pack or wall charger doesn't take long either; the internal battery is only 720mAh and an hour plugged in is normally enough to top it up.
Realistically, there aren't many riding scenarios where you're going to run out of charge; maybe if you're at the pointy end of an ultracycling race and can cope with a whole day of riding without stopping you'd struggle, but us mortals will be fine.
OpenRock X earbuds: Controls
The OpenRock X earbuds both have a single button on them, and these give access to a number of functions. Clicking either of them will mute playback and resume it, and multiple clicks can skip forward or back. You can also hold them down to adjust the volume, or customise what a long press does using the app.
I've found the presence of a physical button to be the thing I like most over the cheaper earbuds; the touch-sensitive panels on the Openrock S buds are a bit fiddly, and you can't change the volume either, meaning you're reaching for your phone more often than you'd like when you're out on a ride.
The IPX5 rating of the headphones covers the button, and that's waterproof enough for riding in the rain, with the caveat that if you're barrelling down a mountain descent in the pouring rain that might test the limits of the rating.
OpenRock X earbuds: Mics and calling
The OpenRock X earphones have a four-microphone array built in, and OpenRock says that 'Beamforming tech arranges 4 premium mics to power AI call noise cancellation, wiping out background sounds for clear voice pickup, even in strong winds'. This is good news for you if you like to take calls when you're out on your bike, which I categorically don't. I did make some calls to check, though, and I can confirm that I didn't have any issues being heard even on some quite windy rides.
The mics are also good if you're on a turbo in your shed with a fan pointed at your face and you like to chat with your mates on Discord while you're Zwifting. Again, everyone could hear me just fine.
OpenRock X earbuds: Value and overall
At £169.99 (and 10% off your first order at the OpenRock website) these are certainly pricey; they're almost exactly the same money as the top-of-the-range Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones (we tested the previous version) which use a mix of bone conduction and air conduction, and nearly twice as much as the OpenRock S (now £89.99), and others like the SoundPeats GoFree 2.
You can pay more: the Oladance OWS headphones come in at £189.99.
For riding I'd probably pick the OpenRocks over the Shokx or Oladance headphones purely for the fact that they don't have a rear band (which can fight with your helmet, or a buff if it's cold) and the extra run-time from a quick charge in the case.
The justification for spending £80 extra over the OpenRock S isn't as easy, though. They're more adjustable, and better looking, and the physical controls beat the touch controls, but I've been wearing the two pairs interchangeably and I still really like the cheaper ones. The sound is comparable, and on a long ride they're more comfortable. If it was me I'd get the cheaper ones, but that's not to say that these aren't very good headphones for cycling – they are, and they'll work for nearly any kind of riding, indoors and out.
Verdict
Good top-end air-conduction earphones that allow you to listen to music and hear traffic
Make and model: OpenRock X Open-Ear Sport Earbuds
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
OpenRock says: "Experience theater-like sound and comfortable wear with BassDirect™ for potent bass and LISO 2.0 for clarity. Enjoy 48-hour playtime, 4-mic noise canceling, IPX5 rating, and 50° x 45° adjustable fit - ideal for workouts and clear calls."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
OpenRock lists these details:
Immerse into a theater-like musical journey
Theater Spacial Sound
BassDirect™ Resonant Bass
14.2 mm Dynamic Driver
LISO 2.0 Algorithm
Perfected over 200 days of fine-tuning, our LISO 2.0 algorithm and HiFi 5 DSP create crystal-clear sound over the entire frequency spectrum.
Craft your fit, keep alertness lit.
Experience the snug fit with the dual-center joint - 50° adjustability for secure, comfy wear during any workout.
Tailor your fit
50° Adjustable Biaxial
The Open-ear design offers a non-squeezing fit with optimal ear health and breathability, situational alertness, and noise reduction.
Stay Environmental Aware
Air-conduction Open-Ear Design
AI 4-mic Noise-Canceling tech
sharpens every word for crystal-clear call quality.
Beamforming tech arranges 4 premium mics to power AI call noise cancellation, wiping out background sounds for clear voice pickup, even in strong winds.
Bluetooth 5.3 MultiPoint Pairing in a flash
OpenRock X supports the simultaneous connection of 2 devices. Simply pause one, and play on the other, and OpenRock X swaps seamlessly, even prioritizing calls automatically.
Flash Charging & Extended Battery Life
All-day music without the concern of pauses or power outages, keeping your soundtrack going strong from sunrise to sunset.
About App
The App allows for personalization of features, including EQ adjustments, equalizer settings, prompt tones, earphone search, and firmware upgrades, which elevates the user experience.
OpenRock X
Drivers
Size 14.2 mm
Type Dynamic Drivers
Main Materials Nanofiber + PU
Sound & Calling
Frequency response 20Hz ~ 20kHz
Speaker sensitivity 119dB+/-3dB@1kHz
Microphone sensitivity -38+/-1dBV/Pa
Call Function 4 mics with AI algorithm
Noise Cancellation AI 4-mic Noise Cancellation for clear phone calls
Sound Effects Rock Mode (for high-intensity sports)
Relax Mode (for low-intensity workouts like yoga)
Boom Mode (for noise environment)
Audible Decoding AAC / SBC
Chip WUQi high-end chip with the HiFi 5 DSP and NPU
Technology Patented BassDirect™ Bass Technology
LISO 2.0 Audio Algorithm
App IOS Android Compatible
Playtime and Battery
Playtime 12 hours (only earbuds)
48 hours (with charging case)
Fast Charging 5 minutes = 1 hour
Charging Time (From 0 to 100%) Earbuds: Within 1.5 hours
Charging case: Within 2.5 hours
Battery Type Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries
Battery Capacity 65mAh X 2 (earbuds)
720mAh (charging case)
Charging Input 5V''1A
Charging Port USB Type-C
Product Design
Control Button control
Main Material Earbuds: Plastic body with an steel alloy pivot
Ear Hook: Titanium alloy wire with skin-friendly antimicrobial silicone
Charging Case: Aluminum alloy body
Earhook Patented adjustable pivot
Weight Earbuds: 12g (0.42oz)
Charging case: 90.5g (3.19oz)
Total weight: 114.5g (4.04oz)
Dimensions
(Length / Width / Height) Charging case: 91.5 x 46.1 x 32.5 mm
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Version Version 5.3
Supported Bluetooth Profiles A2DP / AVRCP / HFP / HSP
Supported Bluetooth Codec AAC / SBC
Bluetooth Range 10m
Waterproof Rating and Temperature Requirements
Water Resistance IPX5
Working Temperature 5 ℃ - 35℃ (41°F - 95°F)
What's In the Box 1* OpenRock Earphones
1* Charging Case
1* Charging Cable
1* Carabiner
1* User Manual
*Specifications represent laboratory test results. Battery life, music playback duration, and charge times were determined at standard room temperature (25°C) using the standard charger. Real-world figures may differ due to variations in usage conditions and differences among charging units.
*Battery playtime results are based on tests conducted in the Openrock laboratory, with continuous audio playback at 70% volume.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very nicely made, with a posh case.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Good sound, very adjustable.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No issues during testing.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
They're not the lightest earbuds out there.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Can start to get uncomfortable several hours in, but pretty good.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Don't look like great value compared to other options in the OpenRock range.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The sound quality and battery life, and the adjustable fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They can start to get uncomfortable on a long ride.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Top of the OpenRock range, so pretty expensive. You can have similar earbuds for not much more than half this price, though they're a bit more basic.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? I'd probably go for the cheaper OpenRock earbuds.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall: good. I don't really have any issues with the performance and they're well made and look nice. The sound is well balanced. They're not really doing enough to justify the extra spend for me, though, and the cheaper OpenRock S would still be my pick.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
I'm surprised you do the comparison with the Oladance headphones with the band rather than the Oladance ear pieces - https://road.cc/content/review/oladance-open-ear-headphones-299057