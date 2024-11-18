It replaces your steerer top cap, with its spring-loaded sides folding and moving outwards to then hold your phone. Available in black or silver, it's almost unnoticeable on your bike when not in use.
Installation is dead easy – remove your top cap and screw in the Loop mount. That's it.
The two top halves fold up vertically, and then extend out on spring-loaded metal rods. Inside each half is a rubber-coated curve that holds the sides of your phone without scratching. There's also rubber on the exposed flat surface that the back of your phone contacts. It even held my iPhone 14 Pro in a thick Quad Lock case.
The springs are plenty strong enough to hold your phone in place even over rougher surfaces like gravel roads or potholes. If you're really concerned about security, use a short lanyard. I rode over some very bumpy tracks at speed and the phone stayed gripped solid. The combination of grip force and rubber friction works very well.
If you want your phone in landscape mode, just turn the mount (note that it will require a 4mm hex each time to keep your stem tensioned, it's not designed as an on-the-go pivot).
If you clamp your phone mid-way there's a chance the buttons will be obscured by the arms (as with my iPhone). The solution is to push your phone higher, uncovering the buttons. If your handlebar is higher than your stem cap, this might not be possible.
You can buy a £10 kit to change the back of the Loop to fit a Garmin mount – meaning you can then hold your phone on a solid Garmin mount, or remove the Loop and install your Garmin instead.
At £40 the Loop isn't cheap, but most case + mount combos are at least this expensive and you probably need to buy another case when you change phones. (Check out more reviews of mounts for phones and computers here.) The Loop is very well made and works well.
Make and model: Loop Micro Mount
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
It's for people wanting to quickly mount or unmount their phone to any bike with a standard non-threaded steerer and stem.
Loop says:
Introducing our Ultra-Compact Stem Phone Mount - the Ultimate Blend of Sleek Design and Functionality!
Looking for a phone mount that seamlessly integrates with your bike's stem? Look no further. Our Ultra-Compact Stem Phone Mount is the epitome of discreteness and efficiency. It blends so much into your bike, it becomes a part of it, you'd never know it's there, until you need it, and it's ready to go, regardless of what phone case you have.
Looking for a removable option? We've got you covered with our accessories. Choose between our Removable O-ring Kit or Removable Stem Kit for added convenience and flexibility.
Upgrade your cycling experience with our Ultra-Compact Stem Phone Mount and enjoy effortless navigation on every ride.
Super Compact Design: Fitted to the stem, this mount is our smallest yet, ensuring a sleek and discreet addition to your bike.
Effortless Installation: Say goodbye to complicated setups. Our mount replaces the stem cap and can be fitted in seconds using the tools provided, getting you on the road in no time.
Universal Compatibility: Like our acclaimed Loop Mount, this mount accommodates all mainstream smartphones, with the clamping jaws and rubber detail holding them securely in place throughout your journey.
Durable Construction: Crafted from super lightweight metal, this mount is built to last in any weather condition, ensuring reliability and longevity.
Seamless Integration: This is our most discreet mount yet. Like all our products, the mount seamlessly blends into your bike when not in use, becoming a natural extension of your ride. Plus, it doesn't require a special phone case, making it hassle-free and convenient.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
From Loop:
Specifications
Phone size Width Up to 83mm (3 1/4") with case
Phone size Depth Up to 12.7mm (1/2") with case
Grip Force 1.5-3kg f (3-6lb f)
Weight 31.2g (1.1oz)
Diameter / Width 36.5mm (1 7/16") closed/no phone
Depth / Height 18.2mm (11/16") closed/no phone
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It works very well indeed. Most phone mounts rely on your phone being in a specific case. The Loop solves that issue, meaning it's ready to go for anyone, anytime.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The rock-solid gripping.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Price-wise it's a hard comparison, but most case+mount combos are at least this expensive, and you probably need to buy another case when you change phones.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's great!
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
I was left with 2 abrasions to my face when a pedestrian walked out into the road without checking if it was clear. I couldn't avoid hitting them...
We should be grateful to MAMILs for reducing the tax burden needed for the NHS....
Far be it from me to tell you your business, but if you want to promote your product sneakily on a website without paying for advertising then...
Even a slow cyclist can seem fast to somebody who is standing still and not expecting to see a bike.
I absolutely stand by my criticism of Elite (note: I'm not criticising the volunteer marshals). They charge an arm and a leg for these events but...
There's a lot of good stuff here, but shoe reviews are still lagging on average when comparing to for example bike or tire reviews. Specs relating...
Loved the Bastion in the flesh but Lemond's bike has the soul. Nice event and met some friends and contacts but like the magazine, it does promote...
Awaiting the next feckless driver asking the judge to delay the start of the sentence because "they owe a few more cyclists a proper goodbye"....
All in the article - road tax.
Ah, but: in UK, if a motorist drives into you (or simply parks in a cycle lane, forcing you out into the path of another motorist) then the council...