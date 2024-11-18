Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Accessories - misc
Computer mounts
Loop Micro Mount2024 Loop Micro Mount.jpg

Loop Micro Mount

8
by Mike Stead
Mon, Nov 18, 2024 15:45
0
£39.95

VERDICT:

8
10
Cracking little phone mount that's almost invisible when not in use
Blends into your bike
Holds phone solid
Portrait or landscape
Can be adapted for bars or use a Garmin mount
Holds phones up to 3 1/4in with case
Can obscure buttons
Weight: 
75g
Contact: 
loop.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Loop Micro Mount is very small, light and almost invisible but will hold a large modern phone solidly.

> Buy now: Loop Micro Mount for £39.95 from Loop

It replaces your steerer top cap, with its spring-loaded sides folding and moving outwards to then hold your phone. Available in black or silver, it's almost unnoticeable on your bike when not in use.

Installation is dead easy – remove your top cap and screw in the Loop mount. That's it.

The two top halves fold up vertically, and then extend out on spring-loaded metal rods. Inside each half is a rubber-coated curve that holds the sides of your phone without scratching. There's also rubber on the exposed flat surface that the back of your phone contacts. It even held my iPhone 14 Pro in a thick Quad Lock case.

The springs are plenty strong enough to hold your phone in place even over rougher surfaces like gravel roads or potholes. If you're really concerned about security, use a short lanyard. I rode over some very bumpy tracks at speed and the phone stayed gripped solid. The combination of grip force and rubber friction works very well.

2024 Loop Micro Mount - bolt and opening hinges.jpg

If you want your phone in landscape mode, just turn the mount (note that it will require a 4mm hex each time to keep your stem tensioned, it's not designed as an on-the-go pivot).

If you clamp your phone mid-way there's a chance the buttons will be obscured by the arms (as with my iPhone). The solution is to push your phone higher, uncovering the buttons. If your handlebar is higher than your stem cap, this might not be possible.

2024 Loop Micro Mount - mechanism open.jpg

You can buy a £10 kit to change the back of the Loop to fit a Garmin mount – meaning you can then hold your phone on a solid Garmin mount, or remove the Loop and install your Garmin instead.

At £40 the Loop isn't cheap, but most case + mount combos are at least this expensive and you probably need to buy another case when you change phones. (Check out more reviews of mounts for phones and computers here.) The Loop is very well made and works well.

> Buy now: Loop Micro Mount for £39.95 from Loop

Verdict

Cracking little phone mount that's almost invisible when not in use

road.cc test report

Make and model: Loop Micro Mount

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

It's for people wanting to quickly mount or unmount their phone to any bike with a standard non-threaded steerer and stem.

Loop says:

Introducing our Ultra-Compact Stem Phone Mount - the Ultimate Blend of Sleek Design and Functionality!

Looking for a phone mount that seamlessly integrates with your bike's stem? Look no further. Our Ultra-Compact Stem Phone Mount is the epitome of discreteness and efficiency. It blends so much into your bike, it becomes a part of it, you'd never know it's there, until you need it, and it's ready to go, regardless of what phone case you have.

Looking for a removable option? We've got you covered with our accessories. Choose between our Removable O-ring Kit or Removable Stem Kit for added convenience and flexibility.

Upgrade your cycling experience with our Ultra-Compact Stem Phone Mount and enjoy effortless navigation on every ride.

Super Compact Design: Fitted to the stem, this mount is our smallest yet, ensuring a sleek and discreet addition to your bike.

Effortless Installation: Say goodbye to complicated setups. Our mount replaces the stem cap and can be fitted in seconds using the tools provided, getting you on the road in no time.

Universal Compatibility: Like our acclaimed Loop Mount, this mount accommodates all mainstream smartphones, with the clamping jaws and rubber detail holding them securely in place throughout your journey.

Durable Construction: Crafted from super lightweight metal, this mount is built to last in any weather condition, ensuring reliability and longevity.

Seamless Integration: This is our most discreet mount yet. Like all our products, the mount seamlessly blends into your bike when not in use, becoming a natural extension of your ride. Plus, it doesn't require a special phone case, making it hassle-free and convenient.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

From Loop:

Specifications

Phone size Width Up to 83mm (3 1/4") with case

Phone size Depth Up to 12.7mm (1/2") with case

Grip Force 1.5-3kg f (3-6lb f)

Weight 31.2g (1.1oz)

Diameter / Width 36.5mm (1 7/16") closed/no phone

Depth / Height 18.2mm (11/16") closed/no phone

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It works very well indeed. Most phone mounts rely on your phone being in a specific case. The Loop solves that issue, meaning it's ready to go for anyone, anytime.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The rock-solid gripping.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Price-wise it's a hard comparison, but most case+mount combos are at least this expensive, and you probably need to buy another case when you change phones.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's great!

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 183cm  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe  My best bike is: Nah bro that's it

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L

Loop Micro Mount 2024
Loop Micro Mount
Loop 2024
Loop
Mike Stead

Living in the Highlands, Mike is constantly finding innovative and usually cold/wet ways to accelerate the degradation of cycling kit. At his happiest in a warm workshop holding an anodised tool of high repute, Mike's been taking bikes apart and (mostly) putting them back together for forty years. With a day job in global IT (he's not completely sure what that means either) and having run a boutique cycle service business on the side for a decade, bikes are his escape into the practical and life-changing for his customers.

Latest Comments

 