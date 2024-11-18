The Loop Micro Mount is very small, light and almost invisible but will hold a large modern phone solidly.

> Buy now: Loop Micro Mount for £39.95 from Loop

It replaces your steerer top cap, with its spring-loaded sides folding and moving outwards to then hold your phone. Available in black or silver, it's almost unnoticeable on your bike when not in use.

Installation is dead easy – remove your top cap and screw in the Loop mount. That's it.

The two top halves fold up vertically, and then extend out on spring-loaded metal rods. Inside each half is a rubber-coated curve that holds the sides of your phone without scratching. There's also rubber on the exposed flat surface that the back of your phone contacts. It even held my iPhone 14 Pro in a thick Quad Lock case.

The springs are plenty strong enough to hold your phone in place even over rougher surfaces like gravel roads or potholes. If you're really concerned about security, use a short lanyard. I rode over some very bumpy tracks at speed and the phone stayed gripped solid. The combination of grip force and rubber friction works very well.

If you want your phone in landscape mode, just turn the mount (note that it will require a 4mm hex each time to keep your stem tensioned, it's not designed as an on-the-go pivot).

If you clamp your phone mid-way there's a chance the buttons will be obscured by the arms (as with my iPhone). The solution is to push your phone higher, uncovering the buttons. If your handlebar is higher than your stem cap, this might not be possible.

You can buy a £10 kit to change the back of the Loop to fit a Garmin mount – meaning you can then hold your phone on a solid Garmin mount, or remove the Loop and install your Garmin instead.

At £40 the Loop isn't cheap, but most case + mount combos are at least this expensive and you probably need to buy another case when you change phones. (Check out more reviews of mounts for phones and computers here.) The Loop is very well made and works well.

> Buy now: Loop Micro Mount for £39.95 from Loop

Verdict

Cracking little phone mount that's almost invisible when not in use