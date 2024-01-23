The Castelli Entrata Thermal Bibknicker is a stripped-back, relatively low-cost 3/4 bib for cold days. But don't let the price or spec fool you – it's a cracking ride and exceeded expectations in a wider range of conditions than expected.

I've been a huge fan of 3/4 or 'knicker' bib shorts for years. I dig them out in cloudy weather below about 10°C – as my legs run pretty cold, and I relish the feeling of warm knees. I'm not a huge fan of leg warmers as I find them a bit of a faff. The beauty of a knicker is that you can pair it with short or long socks, and when paired with a knee-length thermal waterproof sock, the combined effect of keeping blood warm on its way down to your feet is nothing less than a revelation when it gets properly nippy.

It's not a case that 3/4 bibs are just for road or gravel either – I often wear them under waterproof mountain bike trail pants, where the bib knees can make the often crinkly waterproof fabric more comfortable to pedal in without overheating.

The Entrata is definitely a base-spec product – but being Castelli that doesn't mean cheap or nasty. At £105 they are still a significant investment – but you get performance that belies the price.

The main point here is the use of Thermoflex fabric, which is at the core of Castelli's highly regarded and long-lived thermal arm, leg and knee warmer range. Flexible, breathable and brushed-fleece-warm, quick to dry and comfortable even when wet, Thermoflex really is a miracle fabric.

No, it's not waterproof, and doesn't have a DWR treatment that would allow water to bead off. That's just about my only criticism of the Entrata Thermal – and I'd possibly consider doing a DIY DWR treatment using a technical wash solution to up the fabric's game.

As befits the price you're getting Castelli's KISS AIR2 pad, which I found perfectly comfortable for rough, rocky rides over three hours long. The seams aren't flatlocked but I found no irritation next to my skin.

There's a white reflective logo below the right knee to aid visibility, and a small Castelli scorpion logo on the other knee so people can see your brand affinity.

The back and straps are made of a light mesh fabric that I found wide enough to be supportive.

The Thermoflex comes up high enough at the back to keep your lower back warm, and about to navel level at the front.

Castelli rates the Entrata Thermal down to 12°C – but I can happily testify that they work well far below that. My coldest ride was hovering at around just 2°C for a couple of hours and I was perfectly comfortable. That said, I was working pretty hard, and I'm not sure I'd have have been warm enough otherwise. But if I was on a more leisurely ride at that sort of temperature I'd have probably gone foe padded thermal trousers.

I also found that the Entrata worked well in the wet, though again this will probably depend on how hard you're working. On one consistently wet ride – we've had cold, so why not wet? – the tights had completely wetted out after a couple of hours, but crucially they still remained comfortable.

There seems to be a point beyond which Thermoflex doesn't absorb any more water, when it works almost like a wetsuit: you heat up the water that's against your skin and that's it.

The fit is what Castelli calls 'Regular'. I'm 6' tall, 83Kg and used to be a slim build – curse you, metabolism, wine and cheese! The Large fitted perfectly, with Castelli's size calculator telling me they would be a personally 'tailored' fit, falling between 'Race' and 'Relaxed'.

Value

If money is no object, you might be enticed by the Ashmei Winter Merino knicks Ashmei Winter Merino knicks I tested and really liked a few winters ago. These cost over £200 and are made of a merino-mix material, which offers a step up in both warmth and water resistance.

Hollis liked the much more affordable Endura FS260 Pro Thermo Bibnicker that comes in at £89.99. These are quite long in the calf and I'm not convinced of the looks, but that might just be me.

Jo rated the Stolen Goat Orkaan 3/4 tights, which benefit from a long-lasting DWR treatment, so they might also be worth a look.

Conclusion

There's not much more to write about these – I found the Entrata Thermal Bibknicker warm and comfortable, they don't cost that much and they wash up well even after pretty mucky gravel rides. At that price you could have two pairs on rotation and not wince much. Chapeau, Castelli!

Verdict

Warm, comfortable, affordable and Castelli good looks – what's not to like?

