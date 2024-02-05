The Velocio Signature Softshell Vest puts its varied fabrics in just the right places, prioritising either protection or breathability as needed. It works really well; it's comfortable and gives useful extra warmth. If you're not shaped like a Tour de France rider, though, you might want to look at sizing up.

Broadly speaking, this is softshell on the front – what Velocio calls a 'proprietary eVent/Primaloft softshell membrane' for wind protection and insulation – and a more Lycra-like fabric on the back that breathes (and stretches) more easily. There's more to it than that, however.

Sensibly the well-dropped tail panel is also softshell, as are the three pockets above it, and combined these give you good protection from spray. A small insert to either side of the pockets sees the rear fabric continue all the way down to the hem, meaning you still get good stretch for the entire top.

The pockets are standard fare, equally sized and around wrist deep, with an elastic topping to keep them secure. They work just fine. The logo on the central one is reflective for a bit of visibility, too.

You also get a chest pocket that's (just) big enough for a phone, should you want to keep it handy. It's good if you're working on your Napoleon impression, too, because it's zipped and your special folding bicorn Admiral's hat won't come out until you need it. I suppose your phone won't fall out either, if you're being mundane.

The vest's tail stays in place pretty well thanks to the silicone gripper along the elastic hem, but in my experience too much elastic and grip here can be counter productive. A tight squeeze will just see it slowly ride up as you move, and stop it from naturally slipping back down. I found this one could ride up over time. And this brings me, by sheer coincidence I couldn't possibly have planned, to the sizing.

Velocio does say there's some leeway here, according to how you like your fit. 'There is purposely overlap at the outside ranges for each size, allowing you to fine-tune your fit,' says the company's size guide, a two-axis chart that's based on your height and weight. 'If your size falls into these overlapping portions, choose the smaller size for a more tailored performance fit, or the larger size for a standard fit.'

It's not joking about a 'tailored performance fit', either – the chart recommends a medium for me, and I found that a comfortable but very slim fit with a bit of a squeezy stretch across my chest. It doesn't really get restrictive and is ideal for being the aero roadie (and wearing over one or two thin layers), but for more relaxed riding/chunkier layering, I'd definitely want to size up.

On the one hand, I'm not many pounds from being in the next bracket up, which does say I can choose either medium or large, but on the other, my weight is not the issue – it's my chest size. My bones. A chest size range on the chart, as most brands give, would be useful.

On the upside, Velocio offers this in no fewer than eight sizes, from XS to 4XL, so you really should be able to find the right fit.

The main zip gets a good wind baffle and a garage at the top, and it can unzip from the bottom should you find your belly button a useful cooling vent (mine seems to be blocked).

The collar is a good height and soft-lined for a plush feel against the skin, but I also found it borderline tight when done all the way up – another reason to size up if you're wearing other wintry layers.

If you don't like this 'Coffee' brown (I like it, but avoid muted colours on the road), Velocio also does Light Olive, Fire Red and a navy blue one called Night.

Value

At around £140 (the current exchange rate has it at £137, though it's discounted to £96), this is priced very similarly to several other insulated gilets we've tested recently, which seems fair given Velocio's 'boutique' nature and the branded eVent/Primaloft fabrics.

The Universal Colours Chroma Insulated Unisex Gilet is slightly more at £155, for instance, though our reviewer Ali was disappointed to find it's not all that windproof.

The Santini Redux Vigor Insulated Gilet is closer at £145, and is also a great option – though like this Velocio, it's a little on the small side.

For less, the Pearson 'Feel the Benefits' Road Insulated Gilet is £110, and our reviewer found the women's version excellent.

Overall

This is comfortable and very effective thanks to sensible panelling and intelligent design. It's cut slim and you need to be, too, but Velocio acknowledges you might want to size up and gives plenty of options for doing so. It's a really useful gilet that feels made to last.

Verdict

Feels good, works well, looks great – just be aware the cut is slim and you may need to size up

