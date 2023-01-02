The Universal Colours Chroma Insulated Unisex Gilet combines easily with other layers to make any ride in cooler weather more comfortable, and what it slightly lacks in wind protection it makes up for in well-considered features for winter riding, good breathability and quick-drying insulation.

Add to that its environmental credentials, build quality and refined aesthetic, and the Chroma gilet is certainly one to consider.

Universal Colours has managed to create the Chroma from around 45% recycled fibres, including the insulating layer, with no detriment to its look or functionality.

The first thing I noticed was how little it weighs. It's a seriously light garment, weighing in at 119g. Putting that into context, the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gilet that David tested in 2018 was 145g, while MAAP claims its Alt_Road Thermal Vest is 175g – a whole 38% heavier.

Interestingly, Universal Colours' Chroma is the odd one out in terms of insulating material, using Comfortemp rather than Polartec Alpha as used by the other two. Both materials are made from a proportion of recycled polyester, but it would require a more scientific look (and probably some dissection) to determine the insulating material's contribution to the overall weight.

Does it keep you warm?

Out on the road, I've been extremely thankful for any extra warmth. It's currently December in the UK, and winter has really started to bite, with temperatures hovering around freezing most days. Rides have been slower due to the risk of ice (and admittedly a dip in fitness), so I've been really relying on warm kit to keep me from freezing.

On the first outing, I immediately noticed how the insulated front panel really takes the sting out of the cold air hitting your chest, leaving you feeling quite protected from the elements but not smothered by insulation or liable to overheating.

Universal Colours doesn't mention any intended temperature range on its website, but I've been using the gilet on sub-zero rides on top of a Gore Shakedry jacket, thermal jersey and merino baselayer, which is perfectly possible as the fit is as described: 'relaxed, designed to fit as part of a layering system'.

On shorter, punchier rides with almost no stopping, my temperature was perfect – but on a longer, slower ride with a few pauses and an outdoor cafe stop, I found myself wishing the fabric at the back was a little heavier for a little more cosiness. It's certainly not a panacea against the cold, but nor does Universal Colours claim it to be, stating that it's 'a key part of your cold-weather layering system'.

Additionally, I've found that the gilet isn't as windproof as I'd like; on descents, it leaves you feeling a little bit robbed of some of the warmth you've stored within it on the climb (inadvertently serving as a small reminder of what you'd be facing without it).

In light rain the DWR coating prevents moisture from soaking in, and although I've not had the opportunity to test it in a deluge, after washing it the gilet is surprisingly quick drying despite its layer of insulation.

Construction and features

The gilet is constructed of three main panels, two comprising the front and sides, and a third connecting the panels at the back, where the pockets are situated.

The rear panel isn't insulated, nor is the very bottom portion of the front panels. Where the insulation is absent, the gilet is made of one quite thin and lightweight layer. Understandably, this is to ensure maximum breathability and minimum weight. Universal Colours has prioritised insulation on the torso where it catches the most wind, though this trade-off means the gilet does little to keep your back warm at a cafe stop or in extremely low temperatures.

On the front of the gilet there is a small retroreflective logo at collarbone level, a big one in the middle of the back, and one on the right-hand rear pocket. They are almost colour-matched with the gilet's fabric, which looks very classy and understated, almost hiding them in daylight. Talking of being hidden, although available in brighter colours, the Slate Grey on test is one of those garments that basically acts as 'road camouflage' in low-light situations such as under tree cover, dusk, dark clouds or rain. At night, however, the retroreflective elements light up like torches when headlights shine on them.

Other well-thought-out features include the two-way zip, which allows you to undo the gilet from the bottom and access your jersey pockets underneath; long zipper pulls with rubberised logos which are easy to use with gloves (which you're likely to be wearing with an insulated gilet); and a high neck to maximise warmth and allow precise thermal regulation.

You also get three jersey-style pockets and one zipped pocket at the rear. The gilet packs down to the same size as most non-insulated gilets made of weightier fabrics, and another nice touch is that it packs into the zipped pocket.

Value

At £150, this gilet sits near the top end of the market alongside other premium cycling brands' insulated offerings, such as MAAP's Alt_Road Thermal Vest (£170), Pas Normal Studios' Essential Insulated Gilet (£140), and Rapha's Pro Team (£150).

Conclusion

This gilet's lightweight construction and slightly roomy fit allow it to be paired comfortably with other layers or used on its own when things get a bit warmer. I could see this gilet being used in every season, including evenings in summer. Its low weight and packability mean it could easily make its way into a bikepacking bag or on an overnight audax. It's not cheap, but the fact that you could get a lot of use from it adds value. It's a good choice.

Verdict

Lightweight and packable with good environmental credentials – this gilet works hard to justify its price tag

