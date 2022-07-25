Santini Redux Vigor Insulated Gilet

The Santini Redux Vigor Men's Wind Vest offers a little more protection than many, thanks to the addition of insulation. It's warm, fits really well and packs down small, although the price is steep.
This windproof has the extra benefit of a Polartec Alpha thermodynamic lining on the chest, over the shoulders, on the neck and to the upper back. All the places that catch the wind, basically. The rest is Ghisallo stretch woven fabric, and the whole garment is very light and packs down to a tiny size.
The non-insulated parts give decent windblocking on fresh rides, and the insulated panels give a noticeable boost to warmth when temperatures drop to single figures.
Santini's sizing is typically Italian, so you'll need to go up a size at least – but follow its size guide and you'll be fine. With that dialled, you'll find the cut is close with little in the way of bunching or flapping.
The neck is tall to stop drafts and, while there isn't a zip garage as such, there is a tab of fabric between the zip and your skin for comfort.
The back panel has a decent drop for time spent in the drops, and while the Redux doesn't come with its own pockets, there are two horizontal slits for access to your jersey pockets beneath.
> 19 best cycling gilets – get to know this wardrobe essential
Between these you find a strip of reflective dots to help out in the dark; also, while this version is all black, there are options with the insulated panels in either orange or green.
Overall, the quality is very good, and the material works well, being breathable even when you are working hard. The full zip is easy to use with gloves on, so it is easy to open up should you overheat on a long climb or something.
Value
Priced at £145, this is not cheap when you can pick up a decent gilet for a third of that (or, with it currently reduced to £108.75 on Santini's site, around half).
Altura's Icon Rocket Insulated Men's Gilet impressed Stef enough to earn itself four stars, and it costs just £60.
dhb offers the Aeron Polartec Alpha Gilet which is (surprise!) also lined with Polartec Alpha, just like this Santini. That has an rrp of £100.
Overall
The Redux Vigor offers great comfort and temperature management, and if you want a slim cut that won't flap about it's definitely an option you should be considering – especially if it's at that discounted price.
Verdict
On the pricey side, but very warm and a great fit
Make and model: Santini Redux Vigor Insulated Gilet
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says, "Aero-fitted for race performance, insulated for thermal protection, and with a windproof front for cold conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini says:
LIGHT AS A FEATHER
Ghisallo stretch woven fabric engineered to reduce drag, with an internal checkered flock printing layer to keep the temperature. The light windproof fabric on the chest and shoulders
EXTRA INSULATION
Internal lining in extremely insulating POLARTEC®'S ALPHA® thermodynamic fabric
EASY STORAGE ACCESS
Double rear opening allows easy access to your jersey pockets
HIGH VISIBILITY
Reflective microdots on the rear for extra visibility on the road
SIZING
Wearing the right size is key to having a much better experience on your bike, in terms of comfort and performance. Please ensure you consult our size guide before making a purchase.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The sizing comes up small compared to the typical UK market, but that is reflected in Santini's size guide. Definitely check that first before buying.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I followed the simple washing instructions and had no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A handy gilet for those chilly rides, and easily packs down small enough for jersey pockets.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Insulated fabric works well at regulating temperature.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Pricey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a chunk more expensive than dhb's offering which uses the same insulation. The Altura mentioned in the review is great value for money at just £60.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly, at a discounted price
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's an all-round good quality gilet with the ideal cut for windcheating. It's pricey against some similar options though.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
