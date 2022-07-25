Santini Redux Vigor Insulated Gilet

The Santini Redux Vigor Men's Wind Vest offers a little more protection than many, thanks to the addition of insulation. It's warm, fits really well and packs down small, although the price is steep.

This windproof has the extra benefit of a Polartec Alpha thermodynamic lining on the chest, over the shoulders, on the neck and to the upper back. All the places that catch the wind, basically. The rest is Ghisallo stretch woven fabric, and the whole garment is very light and packs down to a tiny size.

The non-insulated parts give decent windblocking on fresh rides, and the insulated panels give a noticeable boost to warmth when temperatures drop to single figures.

Santini's sizing is typically Italian, so you'll need to go up a size at least – but follow its size guide and you'll be fine. With that dialled, you'll find the cut is close with little in the way of bunching or flapping.

The neck is tall to stop drafts and, while there isn't a zip garage as such, there is a tab of fabric between the zip and your skin for comfort.

The back panel has a decent drop for time spent in the drops, and while the Redux doesn't come with its own pockets, there are two horizontal slits for access to your jersey pockets beneath.

Between these you find a strip of reflective dots to help out in the dark; also, while this version is all black, there are options with the insulated panels in either orange or green.

Overall, the quality is very good, and the material works well, being breathable even when you are working hard. The full zip is easy to use with gloves on, so it is easy to open up should you overheat on a long climb or something.

Value

Priced at £145, this is not cheap when you can pick up a decent gilet for a third of that (or, with it currently reduced to £108.75 on Santini's site, around half).

Altura's Icon Rocket Insulated Men's Gilet impressed Stef enough to earn itself four stars, and it costs just £60.

dhb offers the Aeron Polartec Alpha Gilet which is (surprise!) also lined with Polartec Alpha, just like this Santini. That has an rrp of £100.

Overall

The Redux Vigor offers great comfort and temperature management, and if you want a slim cut that won't flap about it's definitely an option you should be considering – especially if it's at that discounted price.

Verdict

On the pricey side, but very warm and a great fit

