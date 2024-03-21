The GripGrab Expert 2 Thermal Seamless Long Sleeve Base Layer is unusually thick and warm, and it works really well. It's very comfy, breathes and wicks effectively, and is reasonably priced given its usefulness and built-to-last feel.

It annoys me, because I'm a petty and awkward person, that seamless tops have seams. There's even a big seam in the picture on the box, right there with the word seamless. All it really means is that, like the marketers involved, this is for the most part a complete tube. The main body has no seams down the sides.

I've never had problems with the side seams of anything, personally, but if you have this will be a relief. The broad flatlocked seams holding the arms on/forming them into tubes were similarly undetectable in use, at least to me. This is a very comfortable top.

The front of the main body is the thickest, with a Polartec-style waffle pattern of raised furry squares to trap heat. The back is a thinner mass of small diamonds (presumably to avoid too much heat build up), while the sides have a vertical ribbing for easy stretch.

The waist is also ribbed, and both that and the cuffs are folded over with – you guessed it – seams holding them together. Flat, comfortable seams.

There's a really good stretch to this fabric, which is 4% elastane and 96% polysyllabic things that also start with 'poly'. It's soft and comfortable against the skin (wet or dry), and has a really good length in the body for staying reliably tucked in.

To be clear, all the seams on this seamless top (I just can't let it go) are very neatly stitched and feel strong, while the fabric's thickness gives a sense of ruggedness too. There are a few loose threads around the collar on mine which I shall watch for deterioration, but so far they just seem like the sort of stragglers you find on many clothes.

Good news if you're doing multi-day rides or just don't like washing everything every single time: the 'Polygiene treatment' used to discourage the growth of bacteria works very well. Not only did this not hum having dried after it's first big ride, the armpits actually still had that brand-new-top smell. Impressive.

While it's thicker and warmer than many base layers, it's certainly not excessive. Temperatures ranged between 5-10°C during the test, and it never proved too heavy despite having extra layers on top of it. I think it would have to reach 15° or more before it got too much, at least for me.

Value

You can find a huge number of base layers between £40-£80, and at £63 this sits right in the middle. It's cheaper than the also very good Maap Thermal Base Layer LS Tee at £75, though sadly the multicoloured version I tested a couple of years ago seems to no longer be available.

The Specialized Seamless LS Baselayer is closer to the GripGrab at £65, and is also good and warm, and Jamie rated it. It also has loads of seams and now I need to lie down.

You can find other options in our best cycling base layers buyer's guide.

Overall

This is a comfortable, warm and rugged-feeling baselayer that's ideal for winter, spring and autumn. In the UK it's probably ideal for summer as well so, you know, there's always that going for it too.

Verdict

Usefully thicker and warmer than many, with great performance and comfort

