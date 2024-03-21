The GripGrab Expert 2 Thermal Seamless Long Sleeve Base Layer is unusually thick and warm, and it works really well. It's very comfy, breathes and wicks effectively, and is reasonably priced given its usefulness and built-to-last feel.
It annoys me, because I'm a petty and awkward person, that seamless tops have seams. There's even a big seam in the picture on the box, right there with the word seamless. All it really means is that, like the marketers involved, this is for the most part a complete tube. The main body has no seams down the sides.
I've never had problems with the side seams of anything, personally, but if you have this will be a relief. The broad flatlocked seams holding the arms on/forming them into tubes were similarly undetectable in use, at least to me. This is a very comfortable top.
The front of the main body is the thickest, with a Polartec-style waffle pattern of raised furry squares to trap heat. The back is a thinner mass of small diamonds (presumably to avoid too much heat build up), while the sides have a vertical ribbing for easy stretch.
The waist is also ribbed, and both that and the cuffs are folded over with – you guessed it – seams holding them together. Flat, comfortable seams.
There's a really good stretch to this fabric, which is 4% elastane and 96% polysyllabic things that also start with 'poly'. It's soft and comfortable against the skin (wet or dry), and has a really good length in the body for staying reliably tucked in.
To be clear, all the seams on this seamless top (I just can't let it go) are very neatly stitched and feel strong, while the fabric's thickness gives a sense of ruggedness too. There are a few loose threads around the collar on mine which I shall watch for deterioration, but so far they just seem like the sort of stragglers you find on many clothes.
Good news if you're doing multi-day rides or just don't like washing everything every single time: the 'Polygiene treatment' used to discourage the growth of bacteria works very well. Not only did this not hum having dried after it's first big ride, the armpits actually still had that brand-new-top smell. Impressive.
While it's thicker and warmer than many base layers, it's certainly not excessive. Temperatures ranged between 5-10°C during the test, and it never proved too heavy despite having extra layers on top of it. I think it would have to reach 15° or more before it got too much, at least for me.
Value
You can find a huge number of base layers between £40-£80, and at £63 this sits right in the middle. It's cheaper than the also very good Maap Thermal Base Layer LS Tee at £75, though sadly the multicoloured version I tested a couple of years ago seems to no longer be available.
The Specialized Seamless LS Baselayer is closer to the GripGrab at £65, and is also good and warm, and Jamie rated it. It also has loads of seams and now I need to lie down.
Overall
This is a comfortable, warm and rugged-feeling baselayer that's ideal for winter, spring and autumn. In the UK it's probably ideal for summer as well so, you know, there's always that going for it too.
Verdict
Usefully thicker and warmer than many, with great performance and comfort
Make and model: GripGrab Expert 2 Thermal Seamless Long Sleeve Base Layer
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
GripGrab says: "This is your key to staying warm on those long winter rides, and with the addition of Polygiene® fabric treatment, you have an insulating second skin that leaves you warm, dry and fresh throughout."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Seamless stretch construction for second-skin fit
Supremely soft to offer greatest comfort
Insulating and moisture wicking
Polygiene® fabric treatment keeps you fresh (biocide: silver chloride)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Feels thick and strong with very neat seams. There are a few loose threads at the neck I'll keep my eye on, but they don't look particularly ominous.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it's warm but breathes and wicks well, while the fit is very comfy.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's warm, comfortable and breathes well, plus it feels substantial enough to really last.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The ones we test frequently fall between £40-£80. At £63 this is right in the middle.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well made and comfortable, and while it's noticeably thick and warm it still breathes and wicks very well. It might be a bit much for very mild conditions, though, and while it's not expensive there are cheaper options. As a winter base, however, it's very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
