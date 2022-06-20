Vel Short Sleeve Jersey

Vel's Short Sleeve Jersey has everything you'd expect of a performance race jersey – it's made from a lightweight material, has a close fit that incorporates plenty of pockets and includes a zip garage. You'll need to watch the sizing, though, as it comes up small compared with most.
The fabric is made from recycled post-consumer waste polyester, so will please those looking for eco credentials; it's lightweight and obviously designed with warm days in mind. In fact, it is highly breathable and even on the hottest days we've seen so far this spring (prior to the June heatwave) I'm yet to find myself overheating.
I'd also say you'll be fine with this top on and a mesh baselayer underneath down to about 14°C.
Apart from this black version, the Vel is also available in purple or turquoise, to get the proper summer vibes going.
As I mentioned, the cut is close – race fit if you like – but the jersey does also come up very small. You will definitely need to go up a size, possibly even two if you are anywhere the upper measurements of Vel's size guide.
It's not just the chest and waist measurements that come up small, it's also short in the body, both at the front and the rear, with not that much of a drop to the tail.
In contrast, he sleeves are long, virtually coming down to my elbows. I must admit I do prefer something a bit shorter, if only for the tan lines.
Get the right size, though, and I think overall you'll be impressed with the Vel. The breathability is impressive and the material is soft against the skin, plus it's well made, with the overlocked seams giving no irritation.
On the rear you'll find three pockets running horizontally across the jersey, with a fourth zipped one on the side of the right-hand one, ideal for storing valuables.
The full-length zip runs smoothly, with a baffle behind it and a zip garage at the top to protect your neck.
Priced at £70 – though currently on sale for £40 – the Vel is a bit cheaper than some. The Endura Virtual Texture jersey is £77.99, for example; it isn't made from a recycled material, but the sizing is much more accurate in my experience.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling jerseys
The Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey scored really well on virtually every aspect according to Ben, but is a fiver more than the Vel, at £75.
Conclusion
When it comes to the fabric and details like the zipped pocket and zip garage, the Vel does very well; in fact it is only really let down by the sizing and its overall length.
Verdict
Good performance for warm weather, but you'll need to size up for the best fit and even then it might be short
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Vel Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Vel says, "The Vel Short Sleeve Jersey brings together a smart design, a close yet comfortable cut and advanced fabrics, and is versatile enough for a range of disciplines. The environmentally-conscious Italian recycled, post-consumer waste polyester is summer weight for hot rides and filters out harmful UV rays. Raw cut sleeves create a smooth transition between material and skin, and silicone at the waist holds the jersey securely in place. There are three spacious rear open pockets and a zipped compartment for storing valuables and ride essentials, while the reflective finishings enhance safety after dark."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Vel lists:
Lightweight summer jersey
Italian fabrics
Recycled, post-consumer waste polyester
Close fit, comfortable for all-day wear
Raw cut sleeve hems
Overlock seams
Silicone waist hem
Sun protection
Three rear open pockets
Zipped pocket
Full-length zip with zip guard and zip garage
Reflective details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
I found the body quite short.
Rate the product for sizing:
5/10
It comes up small, and smaller than other brands on the market.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with being washed plenty of times.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
If you can get the sizing right, the performance is decent.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The material works really well in warm weather.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Sizing is off, in all directions.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a similar price to many jerseys on the market, like the couple mentioned in the review, both of which are more on the money size-wise.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, I prefer shorter sleeves.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, while warning them about the sizing.
Use this box to explain your overall score
On the whole it's a decent jersey in terms of performance and build quality. It's just the sizing and fit that knock it down.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
That does seem to be a weird description as the blood test is actually more "historical" then a breathlyser which can be fooled with mouthwash etc....
Let's not forget the other other "tr" - trolley buses. Which would only have needed cabling, not tracks, reducing cost, disruption and ongoing...
Ah, yes, I remember that article. And considering whether I should throw away my Kask Mojito when I read it!
Agreed. Of course if Richmond Park instituted a 100% ban on through traffic and also enforced its current ban on trade vehicles (which might well...
I knew it!
Dropping Martinez for Van Wilder wasn't my best decision. At least he got the team mate bonus.
I'm guessing there's no visible cabling because he's using Sram which I would presume is wireless? meaning only the brake hoses to hide?
Yep, now fixed. Thanks!
This bell is not very rugged. I have purchased three (3) of the classic bells. All have failed. It always has to do with the hammer. On one it...
The current standard applicable in the UK (BS EN 1078) includes a perpendicular drop test onto a rigid anvil with an impact speed of 5.42 m/s ...