Vel Short Sleeve Jersey

Vel's Short Sleeve Jersey has everything you'd expect of a performance race jersey – it's made from a lightweight material, has a close fit that incorporates plenty of pockets and includes a zip garage. You'll need to watch the sizing, though, as it comes up small compared with most.

The fabric is made from recycled post-consumer waste polyester, so will please those looking for eco credentials; it's lightweight and obviously designed with warm days in mind. In fact, it is highly breathable and even on the hottest days we've seen so far this spring (prior to the June heatwave) I'm yet to find myself overheating.

I'd also say you'll be fine with this top on and a mesh baselayer underneath down to about 14°C.

Apart from this black version, the Vel is also available in purple or turquoise, to get the proper summer vibes going.

As I mentioned, the cut is close – race fit if you like – but the jersey does also come up very small. You will definitely need to go up a size, possibly even two if you are anywhere the upper measurements of Vel's size guide.

It's not just the chest and waist measurements that come up small, it's also short in the body, both at the front and the rear, with not that much of a drop to the tail.

In contrast, he sleeves are long, virtually coming down to my elbows. I must admit I do prefer something a bit shorter, if only for the tan lines.

Get the right size, though, and I think overall you'll be impressed with the Vel. The breathability is impressive and the material is soft against the skin, plus it's well made, with the overlocked seams giving no irritation.

On the rear you'll find three pockets running horizontally across the jersey, with a fourth zipped one on the side of the right-hand one, ideal for storing valuables.

The full-length zip runs smoothly, with a baffle behind it and a zip garage at the top to protect your neck.

Priced at £70 – though currently on sale for £40 – the Vel is a bit cheaper than some. The Endura Virtual Texture jersey is £77.99, for example; it isn't made from a recycled material, but the sizing is much more accurate in my experience.

The Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey scored really well on virtually every aspect according to Ben, but is a fiver more than the Vel, at £75.

Conclusion

When it comes to the fabric and details like the zipped pocket and zip garage, the Vel does very well; in fact it is only really let down by the sizing and its overall length.

Verdict

Good performance for warm weather, but you'll need to size up for the best fit and even then it might be short

