Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Cleaning products
Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths2024 Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths - 2.jpg

Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths

7
by George Hill
Wed, May 08, 2024 15:45
0
£14.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Effective and eco friendly, though not exactly cheap
Environmentally friendly
Two colours for sorting
Cheaper bamboo cloths are available
Three different colours would be better for sorting
Weight: 
63g
Contact: 
peatys.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths are simple, effective, and environmentally friendly – regular microfibre cloths are plastic.

I can tell I am a boring middle-aged man, because I like a new set of cloths for cleaning my bikes. Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths do the job well.

They are made from bamboo but have the same qualities as regular (plastic) microfibre cloths in terms of wiping and cleaning ability. I used them for a variety of tasks, from wiping off caked mud through to buffing up a shine, and there wasn't anything that they fell down on.

They come in a pack of three; two are grey and one blue. This meant I could sort them into cloths for cleaning dirt and cloths for buffing or cleaner uses. Two colours are useful, but three would be better as it would allow for easier sorting (one for first wash, second for scrubs, third for buff, for instance) but two is certainly better than none.

At £14.99 these aren't cheap, yet they're certainly not the most expensive bike cleaning cloths you can find. Muc-Off's Premium Microfibre Polishing Cloth costs £8.50 for one, for instance.

You can find non cycling-specific but eco-friendly cloths for less, such as the pack of nine Minky Bamboo cleaning cloths for £21.99. That works out at £2.40 per cloth instead of £5.

Overall, I like these cloths: they're environmentally friendly and work well. They'd be better in three colours rather than in two, though, especially given their premium even over other bamboo products.

Verdict

Effective and eco friendly, though not exactly cheap

road.cc test report

Make and model: Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Peatys says: "Our cleaning cloths are made using 100% natural and organic bamboo which can grow up to one metre per day without the need for fertilisers or chemicals. The Bamboo fabric is durable and highly absorbent as well as being naturally hypo-allergenic, antimicrobial and antibacterial."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Made from 100% natural organic bamboo.

Hypo-allergenic, antimicrobial and antibacterial.

Durable and highly absorbent.

100% recycled packaging

3x cloths per pack (2 x grey, 1 x blue). 30cm x 30cm.

Rate the product for quality:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They performed well, whether it was on the first pass getting the worst stuff off a frame or the final buff.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The environmentally friendly nature.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Only two colours.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're fairy expensive for what they are, though not the most expensive of bicycle-specific options.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They wipe, polish, and buff well, and are better for the environment than normal (plastic) microfibre cloths. They could be cheaper, but they're still good overall.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths 2024
Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths
Peatys 2024
Peatys
George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Latest Comments

 