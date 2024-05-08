Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths are simple, effective, and environmentally friendly – regular microfibre cloths are plastic.

I can tell I am a boring middle-aged man, because I like a new set of cloths for cleaning my bikes. Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths do the job well.

They are made from bamboo but have the same qualities as regular (plastic) microfibre cloths in terms of wiping and cleaning ability. I used them for a variety of tasks, from wiping off caked mud through to buffing up a shine, and there wasn't anything that they fell down on.

They come in a pack of three; two are grey and one blue. This meant I could sort them into cloths for cleaning dirt and cloths for buffing or cleaner uses. Two colours are useful, but three would be better as it would allow for easier sorting (one for first wash, second for scrubs, third for buff, for instance) but two is certainly better than none.

At £14.99 these aren't cheap, yet they're certainly not the most expensive bike cleaning cloths you can find. Muc-Off's Premium Microfibre Polishing Cloth costs £8.50 for one, for instance.

You can find non cycling-specific but eco-friendly cloths for less, such as the pack of nine Minky Bamboo cleaning cloths for £21.99. That works out at £2.40 per cloth instead of £5.

Overall, I like these cloths: they're environmentally friendly and work well. They'd be better in three colours rather than in two, though, especially given their premium even over other bamboo products.

Verdict

Effective and eco friendly, though not exactly cheap