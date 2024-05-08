Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths are simple, effective, and environmentally friendly – regular microfibre cloths are plastic.
I can tell I am a boring middle-aged man, because I like a new set of cloths for cleaning my bikes. Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths do the job well.
They are made from bamboo but have the same qualities as regular (plastic) microfibre cloths in terms of wiping and cleaning ability. I used them for a variety of tasks, from wiping off caked mud through to buffing up a shine, and there wasn't anything that they fell down on.
They come in a pack of three; two are grey and one blue. This meant I could sort them into cloths for cleaning dirt and cloths for buffing or cleaner uses. Two colours are useful, but three would be better as it would allow for easier sorting (one for first wash, second for scrubs, third for buff, for instance) but two is certainly better than none.
At £14.99 these aren't cheap, yet they're certainly not the most expensive bike cleaning cloths you can find. Muc-Off's Premium Microfibre Polishing Cloth costs £8.50 for one, for instance.
You can find non cycling-specific but eco-friendly cloths for less, such as the pack of nine Minky Bamboo cleaning cloths for £21.99. That works out at £2.40 per cloth instead of £5.
Overall, I like these cloths: they're environmentally friendly and work well. They'd be better in three colours rather than in two, though, especially given their premium even over other bamboo products.
Verdict
Effective and eco friendly, though not exactly cheap
Make and model: Peatys Bicycle Cleaning Cloths
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Peatys says: "Our cleaning cloths are made using 100% natural and organic bamboo which can grow up to one metre per day without the need for fertilisers or chemicals. The Bamboo fabric is durable and highly absorbent as well as being naturally hypo-allergenic, antimicrobial and antibacterial."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Made from 100% natural organic bamboo.
Hypo-allergenic, antimicrobial and antibacterial.
Durable and highly absorbent.
100% recycled packaging
3x cloths per pack (2 x grey, 1 x blue). 30cm x 30cm.
Rate the product for quality:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed well, whether it was on the first pass getting the worst stuff off a frame or the final buff.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The environmentally friendly nature.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only two colours.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're fairy expensive for what they are, though not the most expensive of bicycle-specific options.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They wipe, polish, and buff well, and are better for the environment than normal (plastic) microfibre cloths. They could be cheaper, but they're still good overall.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
