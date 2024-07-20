As you can see from the photos, it's effectively a three-sided brush at one end and a regular brush at the other. You place the chain in the middle of the three-brushes end, turn the pedals, and voila!, you have a clean chain again – if not, the longer bristles at the other end enable you to get into areas that might have been missed.
The impact it has does depend on a few factors, such as the effectiveness of the chain cleaner or degreaser you're using and how dirty the chain was to start with. However, when I used this as part of my normal bike cleaning routine I found it worked effectively and got rid of the majority of the muck on my chain.
As an alternative to a more bulky chain-cleaning machine it has a lot of merit, and it costs less than most of those machines, too, but at £13 it isn't a cheap brush – you could pick up the same sort of design from Halfords for £7.99 and a similar one from Amazon for £4.49.
Overall, it's an effective brush that does what you need, but there are cheaper alternatives.
Make and model: Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Muc-Off says: "The Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush is an essential tool for keeping your bikes' chain and whole drivetrain spotlessly clean and running smooth. The multi-faceted, ergonomically shaped brush is designed to clean 3 sides of the chain at any one time, its bristles penetrate deep between links and rollers for a deeper clean, which all help to keep your chain in optimum condition for longer.
"The longer bristles on the end can be used to clean other drivetrain components; chainrings, cassettes and jockey wheels."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Muc-Off lists:
Durable construction
Tough bristles to quickly agitate dirt off even the filthiest of chains
Ergonomically shaped for comfort and stability
Long brush end is ideal for agitating grime and dirt off drivetrain components
Suitable for most chain sizes and styles
Material - 100% Polypropylene
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, it cleaned my chains effectively.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Its simplicity, no instructions needed for this one.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's more expensive than others.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than most chain-cleaning machines, but you can pick up a Halfords version for £7.99 and another similar one for £4.49 from Amazon.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? If in a sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If in a sale.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a very effective brush for cleaning your chain, but it is more expensive than others – so, good overall.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
