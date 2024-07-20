The Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush is simple to use and effective, but it is more expensive than others.

As you can see from the photos, it's effectively a three-sided brush at one end and a regular brush at the other. You place the chain in the middle of the three-brushes end, turn the pedals, and voila!, you have a clean chain again – if not, the longer bristles at the other end enable you to get into areas that might have been missed.

The impact it has does depend on a few factors, such as the effectiveness of the chain cleaner or degreaser you're using and how dirty the chain was to start with. However, when I used this as part of my normal bike cleaning routine I found it worked effectively and got rid of the majority of the muck on my chain.

As an alternative to a more bulky chain-cleaning machine it has a lot of merit, and it costs less than most of those machines, too, but at £13 it isn't a cheap brush – you could pick up the same sort of design from Halfords for £7.99 and a similar one from Amazon for £4.49.

Overall, it's an effective brush that does what you need, but there are cheaper alternatives.

Verdict

Very effective cleaning capabilities, but more expensive than others