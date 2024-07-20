Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Cleaning products
Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush2024 Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush 1.jpg

Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush

7
by George Hill
Sat, Jul 20, 2024 09:45
1
£13.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Very effective cleaning capabilities, but more expensive than others
Effective
Cheaper than a chain-cleaning machine
Expensive
Weight: 
67g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush is simple to use and effective, but it is more expensive than others.

As you can see from the photos, it's effectively a three-sided brush at one end and a regular brush at the other. You place the chain in the middle of the three-brushes end, turn the pedals, and voila!, you have a clean chain again – if not, the longer bristles at the other end enable you to get into areas that might have been missed.

2024 Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush 3.jpg

The impact it has does depend on a few factors, such as the effectiveness of the chain cleaner or degreaser you're using and how dirty the chain was to start with. However, when I used this as part of my normal bike cleaning routine I found it worked effectively and got rid of the majority of the muck on my chain.

As an alternative to a more bulky chain-cleaning machine it has a lot of merit, and it costs less than most of those machines, too, but at £13 it isn't a cheap brush – you could pick up the same sort of design from Halfords for £7.99 and a similar one from Amazon for £4.49.

Overall, it's an effective brush that does what you need, but there are cheaper alternatives.

Verdict

Very effective cleaning capabilities, but more expensive than others

road.cc test report

Make and model: Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Muc-Off says: "The Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush is an essential tool for keeping your bikes' chain and whole drivetrain spotlessly clean and running smooth. The multi-faceted, ergonomically shaped brush is designed to clean 3 sides of the chain at any one time, its bristles penetrate deep between links and rollers for a deeper clean, which all help to keep your chain in optimum condition for longer.

"The longer bristles on the end can be used to clean other drivetrain components; chainrings, cassettes and jockey wheels."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Muc-Off lists:

Durable construction

Tough bristles to quickly agitate dirt off even the filthiest of chains

Ergonomically shaped for comfort and stability

Long brush end is ideal for agitating grime and dirt off drivetrain components

Suitable for most chain sizes and styles

Material - 100% Polypropylene

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, it cleaned my chains effectively.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Its simplicity, no instructions needed for this one.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's more expensive than others.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's cheaper than most chain-cleaning machines, but you can pick up a Halfords version for £7.99 and another similar one for £4.49 from Amazon.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? If in a sale.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? If in a sale.

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a very effective brush for cleaning your chain, but it is more expensive than others – so, good overall.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush 2024
Muc-Off Bicycle Chain Brush
Muc-Off 2024
Muc-Off
George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Add new comment

1 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 13 hours ago
0 likes

Dodgy links.

Latest Comments

 