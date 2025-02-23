The Oxford Bike Wash is a very pleasant smelling, minty bike wash that foams up well, adds lubrication when washing your bike, and does a decent job at softening up the dirt, making cleaning easier. It isn't as potent as some cleaners when your bike's truly filthy, though, so you'll still have to put in some effort with a sponge or brush.

The Oxford bike wash comes in a trigger bottle and it foams up very well when spraying it onto your bike, which is a plus as it's this foam that helps you to clean the bike.

This is the litre-bottle option, and Oxford also offers concentrated versions to refill it when you run out, which is a more cost-effective option.

I found the best approach was to hose down my bike first, spray this cleaner all over, and leave it to sit while I filled up a bucket with warm water (making it a little less unpleasant on cold days) before getting at the dirt with a sponge or brush.

I have found some other bike cleaners a little more effective on totally filth-encrusted bikes, which may be because this is biodegradable, though it does mean you have to put in a little more elbow grease to get your bike sparkling.

I also feel that the bottle's trigger isn't the most ergonomic I've ever used, which I started to notice after spraying a whole bike.

At £8.99, this is about £3 cheaper than the rival Muc-Off Fast Action bike cleaner, and while perhaps less potent, the Oxford didn't leave any streaks on the bike.

Weldtite's Dirt Wash Bike Cleaner is now £9.99 and Liam found it worked well, though he felt the bottle was uncomfortable to use.

I think this Oxford wash is worth a go, especially for summer or if you're someone who doesn't let your bike get properly filthy. For a totally grim, grime-covered bike you'd be better off with something a little more potent.

Verdict

Pleasant smelling and it foams well, though not the most potent cleaner on truly filthy winter grime