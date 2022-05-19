Oxford Mint Chain Cleaner

Got a chain that you want sparkling clean with minimal effort? Oxford's Mint Chain Cleaner is a great aerosol-based solvent product that quickly loosens and dissolves dirty chain oil. A little less powerful than the seriously potent Oxford Bike Degreaser product, it's perfect for smaller links and parts that have a build-up of dirty lube.
Pressurised chain cleaners are nothing new. Search for 'chain cleaner' in the road.cc search bar and you'll be served with plenty of degreaser products that are designed and packaged in the same way as this one. Put simply, the solvent ingredients penetrate and break down the dirty chain oil, and the pressure of the application helps it to force away built-up gunk.
Oxford claims that it's used slower-evaporating solvents here to allow the ingredients to get to work for longer, which in turn should mean you need to use less of it with each application before the working ingredients disappear. In a product that is made of some pretty environmentally-unfriendly ingredients (it lists petroleum and propan-2-ol as its main components), that's got to be a good thing.
When it comes to shifting that dirty oil off a chain it works a treat, though it's no better (or worse) than my usual Fenwick's Drivetrain Degreaser at this – perhaps understandably, as they're almost the same thing. I tried to look for any reductions in the amount I needed to use versus my reference Fenwick's product, but honestly, it's too close to call.
In practice, it's a simple case of applying the cleaner through the chain and on the sprockets, allowing it to soak in, agitating it by spinning the drivetrain or getting a brush on it, then rinsing the dirt away. The now-loosened oil will rinse away with water easily, leaving behind a clean chain.
You might need a second application to get the chain and sprockets completely clean, but in my experience that's par for the course and to be expected. And, as with other chain cleaners, you will need to thoroughly dry it and apply fresh lube to your chain – this is the kind of cleaner that completely strips every last bit of oil, so if you leave it to dry in the garage overnight, expect to see some kind of rust appear by the following morning.
The other reason you might want to opt for Oxford's Chain Cleaner is the characteristic minty smell, which is pleasant – not that you should be sniffing solvents, just that it's a little less harsh than the classic solvent pong.
When it comes to cost, at £8.99 for a 500ml can it's cheaper by £1 than my reference point Fenwick's degreaser, but a few quid more than WD40's Bike Degreaser.
Muc-Off's Quick Drying Degreaser comes in a 750ml can and is comparably expensive for that at £14.99, and we found it ran out quite quickly. There's also Muc-Off's Bio Drivetrain Cleaner available for £19.99, if you want something a little kinder to the environment.
Conclusion
This is a good solvent-based chain cleaner, which performs just as well as other typical degreasers of its type. The minty scent is an improvement on a typical solvent smell, but it's still a harsh product on the environment (like most). However, it's very effective at the job in hand.
Verdict
Good solvent-based chain cleaner that performs just as well as other typical degreasers of its type
Make and model: Oxford Mint Chain Cleaner
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Oxford says: "You can lose a huge amount of power through a badly maintained and dirty chain. You should regularly maintain your motorcycle chain to achieve maximum lifespan. The chain should be cleaned before each lubrication, as a combination of dirt and grit with chain lube can make a 'grinding paste', severely reducing chain life.
"Mint Chain Cleaner is a powerful formulation which is extremely effective at dissolving and washing away contaminated chain lube and the build-up of oil and dirt on your chain, which has dried on over time. Its high-power delivery blasts grit and dirt out of the links and slow-evaporating solvents remain on the surface for longer, in order to dissolve more dirt. The emulsifying formula allows the product to be washed off easily after use, leaving a clean chain ready to receive a new layer of protective Mint Chain Lube.
"It of course features a clean, minty scent.
"The cleaning power your pride and joy deserves."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Oxford lists these key features:
- Easy to use. High power delivery ensures dirt and grime is removed quickly.
- Safe to use on chains, swing arms, O, X and Z ring chains.
- Regular cleaning of your chain will extend its life and maintain performance.
- Provides a clean chain ready to be used in conjunction with Mint Chain Lubes.
- Clean, minty scent.
- Not tested on animals.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The can and spray nozzle are well made.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performs as well as other typical degreasers of its type.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Strong formula for shifting dirty oil from chains, minty odour, doesn't leave residue.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not particularly environmentally friendly.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's £1 less than Fenwick's Drivetrain Degreaser, but a few quid more than WD40's Bike Degreaser.
Muc-Off's Quick Drying Degreaser comes in a 750ml can and is comparably expensive for that at £14.99, and we found it ran out quite quickly. There's also Muc-Off's Bio Drivetrain Cleaner available for £19.99, if you want something a little kinder to the environment.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good solvent-based degreaser, performing as well as many others out there without costing too much.
Age: 32 Height: 188cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Canyon Ultimate CF SL (2016), Fairlight Strael 3.0 (2021) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Dabble in Zwift training and racing
